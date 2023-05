Don't worry, next season LFC and (heavilly improved) Newcastle will get much closer to Man City, so you will be free to compete for the remaining CL spots with Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham, without the pressure of the title race ...



I've seen lots of people say we will right our wrongs and go into next season being the ones to chase city down. And while klopp has form I think the bullishness isn't much different to tnbs before they came to anfield. Yes we pushed them to the wire three seasons in a row and beat them convincingly once. But we have to get a fair bit right in the transfer window and not suffer another bout of major injuries to be strong contenders for top 4.