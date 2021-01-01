« previous next »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:33:50 pm
Spurs (a club that's a lot richer) were close to them but Leicester kept on winning and winning and they didn't make excuses.

The point being more that Spurs (and Arsenal) didn't keep winning to keep that pressure on. Leicester won the league with 77 points and games to spare when they had United and Chelsea as their last 2 away games. They always had that cushion even when they dropped points.

A criticism of Arsenal in the last week is they didn't at least force City to win another 2 games. They basically gave up after City won at Everton (the manner of the Brighton performance just after it).
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:37:36 pm
The point being more that Spurs (and Arsenal) didn't keep winning to keep that pressure on. Leicester won the league with 77 points and games to spare when they had United and Chelsea as their last 2 away games. They always had that cushion even when they dropped points.

A criticism of Arsenal in the last week is they didn't at least force City to win another 2 games. They basically gave up after City won at Everton (the manner of the Brighton performance just after it).

Agreed, there should be criticism, we should have taken it to the last week if not the last day, but those comparing leciester city's season to this season with city on course for 94 points and a historic treble are clearly not up to date with football content.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:06:09 pm
Just like man city fans are saying on twitter when theyre called cheats "arsenal handed us the title, we wouldnt have won it otherwise, its not cheating, its bottling ".

Keep paddling it, some might even believe it.

Theyre right. Their club cheated, but would only have come second if Arse hadnt folded so easily.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:45:33 pm
Theyre right. Their club cheated, but would only have come second if Arse hadnt folded so easily.

Arsenal did fold in reality,but hypothetically even if they did not, 94 points would not have seen them win a title.

But the biggest legit revenue generaters will hit mid 90 points each season.

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:37:36 pm
The point being more that Spurs (and Arsenal) didn't keep winning to keep that pressure on. Leicester won the league with 77 points and games to spare when they had United and Chelsea as their last 2 away games. They always had that cushion even when they dropped points.

A criticism of Arsenal in the last week is they didn't at least force City to win another 2 games. They basically gave up after City won at Everton (the manner of the Brighton performance just after it).
Leicester were under pressure and Spurs put a decent run of form together(even though they gave up after it was done) and Leicester lost Vardy for 3 games. This is a team that almost got relegated the year before that. Hence, they had more valid excuses to give up at the first sign of pressure.

Arsenal have simply shown an inexcusably weak mentality. With all these arguments, I hope we wob't be thinking that way if we find ourselves in a similar position in the next few years.
Quote from: End Product on Today at 01:07:29 pm
Arsenal did fold in reality,but hypothetically even if they did not, 94 points would not have seen them win a title.

But the biggest legit revenue generaters will hit mid 90 points each season.

Whether Arsenal collapsed or not, is not the important point, its the way City are expecting their rivals to compete. The risk is all on their rivals and not on them, because they can afford to make mistakes where others cannot. The risk element for City is negligible whereby for everyone else it's at crazy levels which only on a good year can teams hope to even keep City in their sights, never mind winning titles. This excellent Delaney article needs to read by everyone who loves football as it cuts through all the bullshit or the arguments which just confuse the most vital issue here.

https://t.co/43BPInuLDE
There is no jeopardy in what Abu Dhabi do. They are like Tories in a cost of living crisis. Totally immune to it because they have more money and resources than they need regardless.

Abu Dhabi can afford to buy the best out there for their system. Manager, players, backroom, lawyers, PR people etc... If something doesn't work out they simply replace it. They don't have to worry about finding the money because the ownership basically sponsor themselves at massively inflated numbers.

Genuine clubs have to find the money to buy then pay players and staff. If it doesn't work out there are pay-offs to consider when moving players or managers on. Abu Dhabi don't have to even think about any of that. They don't have to worry about something not working out, because they can replace anything and anyone without blinking. They are immune from the jeopardy every legitimate club has to consider and work with.

Genuine clubs' decisions come with risk, but Abu Dhabi's do not. They simply buy themselves out of any problems, and continue doing so until they have constructed a machine like they have now. From then on, it just a case of maintaining it. They have every means necessary at their disposal to do just that too.

Anyway, yes, Arsenal collapsed, but they'd still be champions if it wasn't for the doped up cheats. It's normal for teams to have a dodgy run. Plenty of eventual champions have done so. In 1981/82 Liverpool were in 12th place on Boxing Day after a poor start to the season. We then won 20 of our next 25 matches and finished as Champions by four points.

I wonder how Arsenal's season would be viewed today if their dip in form came at the start of the season like ours did in '81 and their purple patch came after the turn of the year like ours did then? Instead of 'bottlers' the narrative would be about the fantastic turnaround. Then, Abu Dhabi cheating them out of it this season would be seen a bit more for what it is. Sadly, the focus and narrative now is on Arsenal 'bottling it' rather than the relentless cheating by those frauds at the rarely filled Etihad.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:02:57 pm
This was probably their mentality too unfortunately. The draw at Anfield left Arse 6 points ahead with Man City having one game in hand. It was enough to spook them and they seemed to concede the Title there and then.

I call that pathetic. Man City, for all their stupid wealth and illegitimate power, ought to have come second this year. But from a clear winning position Arsenal utterly collapsed. They only have themselves to blame.

Arsenal have collapsed no doubt about it but I just think they massively overachieved in the first half of the season I mean when you look at the underlying quality of their squad I think it is below ours and it is just miles away from City's. When Arsenal were in great form earlier in the season many doubted they could get the 90+ points required to win it so it has proved.     
Quote from: Illmatic on Today at 06:23:29 pm
Arsenal have collapsed no doubt about it but I just think they massively overachieved in the first half of the season I mean when you look at the underlying quality of their squad I think it is below ours and it is just miles away from City's. When Arsenal were in great form earlier in the season many doubted they could get the 90+ points required to win it so it has proved.   

What we did last season knackered us out this season. Arsenal are an inferior side to what we had last season and lacked depth, so maybe what they did in the first 25 games knackered them out and they couldn't sustain it. I know they should be beating Forest, Southampton etc and they did mess up a golden opportunity, but once the intensity goes a bit and the doubts creep in, it's hard to get it back.
This narrative will flip, once man city are hailed as the greatest team in history no one will want to hear about arsenal collapsing. This is just a 2 week stick to banter arsenal with in the here and now, long term this season will only be remembered for giving us the greatest team/ manager/ players/fans,weve ever seen.

