There is no jeopardy in what Abu Dhabi do. They are like Tories in a cost of living crisis. Totally immune to it because they have more money and resources than they need regardless.



Abu Dhabi can afford to buy the best out there for their system. Manager, players, backroom, lawyers, PR people etc... If something doesn't work out they simply replace it. They don't have to worry about finding the money because the ownership basically sponsor themselves at massively inflated numbers.



Genuine clubs have to find the money to buy then pay players and staff. If it doesn't work out there are pay-offs to consider when moving players or managers on. Abu Dhabi don't have to even think about any of that. They don't have to worry about something not working out, because they can replace anything and anyone without blinking. They are immune from the jeopardy every legitimate club has to consider and work with.



Genuine clubs' decisions come with risk, but Abu Dhabi's do not. They simply buy themselves out of any problems, and continue doing so until they have constructed a machine like they have now. From then on, it just a case of maintaining it. They have every means necessary at their disposal to do just that too.



Anyway, yes, Arsenal collapsed, but they'd still be champions if it wasn't for the doped up cheats. It's normal for teams to have a dodgy run. Plenty of eventual champions have done so. In 1981/82 Liverpool were in 12th place on Boxing Day after a poor start to the season. We then won 20 of our next 25 matches and finished as Champions by four points.



I wonder how Arsenal's season would be viewed today if their dip in form came at the start of the season like ours did in '81 and their purple patch came after the turn of the year like ours did then? Instead of 'bottlers' the narrative would be about the fantastic turnaround. Then, Abu Dhabi cheating them out of it this season would be seen a bit more for what it is. Sadly, the focus and narrative now is on Arsenal 'bottling it' rather than the relentless cheating by those frauds at the rarely filled Etihad.

