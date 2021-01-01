This is how I see it a lot their fans and some in the media were comparing them to Klopp's Liverpool but what was forgotten is that the seasons prior to finishing with 97pts and wining the CL we achieved two solid top 4 finishes and a CL final. We then signed VVD and Allison and took a great step forward and built what I consider to be a great side - this Arsenal side is still some way from this and will need a couple of signings of the calibre of VVD and Allison to get there.



You are just splitting hairs and allowing City off the hook when you say things like this. I don't even care that this Arsenal team came apart at the seams or that we took City to the very end, it's basically still the same thing. Expecting rival teams to take all the risks, while City have none themselves. Expecting the likes of us and Arsenal (and other teams) to be perfect in the transfer market to never drop points in title runs, as that is what you have to do, just to keep up with City. It is why the rest of this is pointless, unless the City question is solved by the authorities none of us will be able to do a damn thing about it.