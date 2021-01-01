« previous next »
Offline killer-heels

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,758
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70040 on: Today at 07:44:50 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:39:35 am
So you rate for wasting money ?

I rate them for pushing to try to get over the line when they felt they needed help. Its something we could maybe do time to time, as mentioned by Klopp himself and his taking a risk comment.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,909
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70041 on: Today at 07:51:41 am »
With Abu Dhabi strolling to their 5th title in 6,maybe this will wake everyone up that without us to compete, this league is going to be absolutely shite. If we didn't have the genius that is Klopp, they would stroll it every year, it's no surprise that the seasons we are off form, they win it without having to break a swrat.

Saving football when they stopped us winning the league? Fucking tribalistic idiots didn't have a clue.

As for Arsenal, they deffo Spurs'd it, they absolutely collapsed. Next season they will be battling Saudi and Utd/Qatar for 3rd/4th as we battle the washers for 1st
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,909
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70042 on: Today at 07:58:03 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:44:50 am
I rate them for pushing to try to get over the line when they felt they needed help. Its something we could maybe do time to time, as mentioned by Klopp himself and his taking a risk comment.

The thing is though, they're now stuck with them, what will it be, £20 or £30 million in wages over the contracts that could have been better spent and now affects other signings.

I personally think Klopp was talking about players we didn't plump for, even though we felt they would be good enough, but it wasn't 90% sure or whatever, who then made the grade elsewhere, rather than players like Trossard who was never going to be good enough
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,758
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70043 on: Today at 08:14:41 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:58:03 am
The thing is though, they're now stuck with them, what will it be, £20 or £30 million in wages over the contracts that could have been better spent and now affects other signings.

I personally think Klopp was talking about players we didn't plump for, even though we felt they would be good enough, but it wasn't 90% sure or whatever, who then made the grade elsewhere, rather than players like Trossard who was never going to be good enough

To be fair Trossard was signed as a back up to the first choices of Saka and Martinelli and he hasnt done bad at all. Think with these things there are a balance and its just we have seen one extreme.
Online ScouserAtHeart

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,311
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70044 on: Today at 08:22:09 am »
Read on twitter that their first 19 games they had 50 points and the last 18 only 31.

Let's assume they win the last game it ends up at 34. Isn't that broadly what Arteta has been averaging (65-70 points a season)

Maybe they just really really overachieved that first half, like we did the second half of 13/14
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,604
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70045 on: Today at 08:23:29 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:44:50 am
I rate them for pushing to try to get over the line when they felt they needed help. Its something we could maybe do time to time, as mentioned by Klopp himself and his taking a risk comment.

Think Klopp was referring to buying players earlier from South America rather than letting them move to Europe.

Anyway, Arsenal fucked it. 7 points from 24 is pathetic for a team who were so consistent.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,702
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70046 on: Today at 08:50:32 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:29:17 am
One thing you can rate them for is that even though Jorginho and Trossard are bench players, they were not signed for some long term plan, but to push them over the line in the league. They did go for it both on the pitch and off it but ultimately when the pressure was on, they were not good enough.

They needed a gamechanger in January, not bench fillers. Trossard was a decent signing in of itself but not a difference maker.

They failed to get Caicedo over the line and Jorginho was a last minute compromise. A glorifed Arthur.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,758
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70047 on: Today at 08:52:15 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:50:32 am
They needed a gamechanger in January, not bench fillers. Trossard was a decent signing in of itself but not a difference maker.

They failed to get Caicedo over the line.

They had a £70m bid rejected for Caicedo they did all they could.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,702
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70048 on: Today at 08:56:52 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:52:15 am

They had a £70m bid rejected for Caicedo they did all they could.

Yeah they tried, but behind the scenes they could have boxed smarter to get that deal done. Didn't they basically piss Brighton off (a bit like us and Van Dijk with Southampton that summer)?

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,758
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70049 on: Today at 08:58:38 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:56:52 am
Yeah they tried, but behind the scenes they could have boxed smarter to get that deal done. Didn't they basically piss Brighton off?



Absolutely, but point is you admire the ambition. Arteta knows if he needs help he has a board that will provide him with what he needs. Sometimes you feel our manager has to be a lot more pragmatic.
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70050 on: Today at 09:40:32 am »
Mikel Arteta: When you come to April and May, you need 24 players that are available, fit and playing at their best, full of confidence and ready to go. For many reasons, we havent had that.


At least hes not saying "job done we are back in CL", we need to have a big summer , rebuild the midfield , we cant just give up control of games because we had one centre back out. Little message to the board there about how crucial squad depth is.

Declan Rice will be a great start, gets the feel good factor back too.
Online Illmatic

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,062
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70051 on: Today at 10:04:01 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 08:51:51 pm
With the money they spent they had to get top four, they've achieved that which should allow them to fix one or two issues in their XI and add the depth they've been lacking. It's been a good season for them, better than many would have hoped or expected in the summer, and for all the talk of other teams having a dip they still got at least 81 points which pretty much guarantees top four any season.

Leicester City won the title with that total.
Offline ScottishGoon

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70052 on: Today at 10:07:49 am »
Well, that was poor if not utterly predictable yesterday, players have checked out already this season now.

Only good thing about this collapse is that it will focus minds and willpower to improve the team and squad further.

As frustrating as yesterday was, I must admit to getting slight satisfaction that City winning the title seemed the sub plot to Forest staying up.

No cameras with the City players like has been done in the past, no seeing their celebrations, no out pouring of emotions like when Liverpool pushed them to last day.

A crumb of comfort in an otherwise disappointing couple of months.
Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,201
  • YNWA
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70053 on: Today at 10:12:26 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:52:08 am
City are smashing everyone at home including real bayern etc so the gap wouldve been only 2 points with equal games played.. We wouldve had to go perfect to stay ahead, in the end we ended far from it, but its much better to miss out like this, than by a couple of points and wonder what might have been.

Snide as always. And completely changing your tune now with your revisionism than what you were bleating all season long.
Offline A Red Abroad

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,794
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70054 on: Today at 10:25:44 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:52:08 am
...but its much better to miss out like this, than by a couple of points and wonder what might have been.

You really believe this?

Or is it just a(nother) dig?
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70055 on: Today at 10:37:08 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:25:44 am
You really believe this?

Or is it just a(nother) dig?

Fa cup semi final 99

Fa cup final 01

Cup winners cup final 95 - Nayim

Just missing out is brutal, takes a long time to get over (I havent yet). Even losing the league to United by 1 point in 99 still has me thinking what ifs.

This season, if you ignore city's cheating, which granted isnt easy, we ultimately havent been good enough. If wed got 94 points and still missed out it would hurt a lot more.

Also it gives the club more reason to get into the transfer market, an extra 10 points wouldve made them think weve made it and dont need reinforcements.
Offline Ocean Red

  RAWK Supporter
  Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 818
  • What doesn't kill you, makes you...stranger!!!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70056 on: Today at 10:37:09 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:52:08 am
City are smashing everyone at home including real bayern etc so the gap wouldve been only 2 points with equal games played.. We wouldve had to go perfect to stay ahead, in the end we ended far from it, but its much better to miss out like this, than by a couple of points and wonder what might have been.

What a load of shit, rather bottle it, then fight for it. You can still say the same and wonder what might have been if you didn't suddenly hit relegation form.
Online Illmatic

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,062
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70057 on: Today at 10:39:31 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:14:41 am
To be fair Trossard was signed as a back up to the first choices of Saka and Martinelli and he hasnt done bad at all. Think with these things there are a balance and its just we have seen one extreme.

He could well end up being a waste of money though because I still feel they need another top level game changing attacker to go up a level - perhaps if Maternelli and Saka who are very good continue to improve then perhaps not but likes of Tossard, Nketiah and even Jesus are a similar level to Origi. I personally wouldn't swap our attacking options with theirs. 
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Betazoid
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,710
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70058 on: Today at 10:39:54 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:57:25 pm
It doesnt matter if we lost our last 20 games, if we finished above everyone else but Abu Dhabi then we should be champions. Everything else youre debating is irrelevant. They just bought another title, cheated their way to it. No more no less.
I'd agree with that. Yes, Arsenal ran out of steam on the final few furlongs, but without Abu Dhabi's cheating you'd still have won it regardless. It's as simple as that.

You are coming second to known cheats and fraudsters. The record books won't show it, but whoever finishes runner-up to them are the real champions in my book. 
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,758
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70059 on: Today at 10:43:08 am »
Quote from: Illmatic on Today at 10:39:31 am
He could well end up being a waste of money though because I still feel they need another top level game changing attacker to go up a level - perhaps if Maternelli and Saka who are very good continue to improve then perhaps not but likes of Tossard, Nketiah and even Jesus are a similar level to Origi. I personally wouldn't swap our attacking options with theirs. 

Dunno, theirs looks a lot more suited to how they play particularly if you factor in Odegaard. At the moment we only have Salah who outscores any of their options on a consistent basis.
Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,672
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70060 on: Today at 10:46:30 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:39:54 am
I'd agree with that. Yes, Arsenal ran out of steam on the final few furlongs, but without Abu Dhabi's cheating you'd still have won it regardless. It's as simple as that.

You are coming second to known cheats and fraudsters. The record books won't show it, but whoever finishes runner-up to them are the real champions in my book.

Exactly. This was how I came to terms with all the disappointments we had, as far as I was concerned we won those bloody leagues, sometimes you don't need the silverware to show it you know it inside. You know the team could do no more, than what they did.
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70061 on: Today at 10:50:21 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:46:30 am
Exactly. This was how I came to terms with all the disappointments we had, as far as I was concerned we won those bloody leagues, sometimes you don't need the silverware to show it you know it inside. You know the team could do no more, than what they did.

Its like being in a bike race and someone comes on driving an f1 car. It doesnt matter if we were half a lap ahead, im not comparing my bike to his f1 car, the only argument is why the fuck should an f1 car be in a bike race.
Online Illmatic

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,062
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70062 on: Today at 10:58:15 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:22:09 am
Read on twitter that their first 19 games they had 50 points and the last 18 only 31.

Let's assume they win the last game it ends up at 34. Isn't that broadly what Arteta has been averaging (65-70 points a season)

Maybe they just really really overachieved that first half, like we did the second half of 13/14

This is how I see it a lot their fans and some in the media were comparing them to Klopp's Liverpool but what was forgotten is that the seasons prior to finishing with 97pts and wining the CL we achieved two solid top 4 finishes and a CL final. We then signed VVD and Allison and took a great step forward and built what I consider to be a great side - this Arsenal side is still some way from this and will need a couple of signings of the calibre of VVD and Allison to get there.       
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  RAWK Writer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,955
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70063 on: Today at 11:02:15 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:25:44 am
You really believe this?

Or is it just a(nother) dig?

Hes upset mate. And he should be. That was a spectacular collapse.
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,148
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70064 on: Today at 11:07:52 am »
Unfortunately it has to hurt. If change is going to happen then clubs and fans need to get a whole lot angrier.
Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,672
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70065 on: Today at 11:10:18 am »
Quote from: Illmatic on Today at 10:58:15 am
This is how I see it a lot their fans and some in the media were comparing them to Klopp's Liverpool but what was forgotten is that the seasons prior to finishing with 97pts and wining the CL we achieved two solid top 4 finishes and a CL final. We then signed VVD and Allison and took a great step forward and built what I consider to be a great side - this Arsenal side is still some way from this and will need a couple of signings of the calibre of VVD and Allison to get there.       

You are just splitting hairs and allowing City off the hook when you say things like this. I don't even care that this Arsenal team came apart at the seams or that we took City to the very end, it's basically still the same thing. Expecting rival teams to take all the risks, while City have none themselves. Expecting the likes of us and Arsenal (and other teams) to be perfect in the transfer market to never drop points in title runs, as that is what you have to do, just to keep up with City. It is why the rest of this is pointless, unless the City question is solved by the authorities none of us will be able to do a damn thing about it.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,045
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70066 on: Today at 11:16:45 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:50:21 am
Its like being in a bike race and someone comes on driving an f1 car. It doesnt matter if we were half a lap ahead, im not comparing my bike to his f1 car, the only argument is why the fuck should an f1 car be in a bike race.

They bloke who used to manage this account was a lot more bullish. Whens he back on rotation?
Online Illmatic

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,062
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70067 on: Today at 11:22:53 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:43:08 am
Dunno, theirs looks a lot more suited to how they play particularly if you factor in Odegaard. At the moment we only have Salah who outscores any of their options on a consistent basis.

In terms of goal scoring Jota and Dias have had big injuries this season, while Nunez and Gakpo are brand new but both have shown great promise. I mean Tossard & Nketiah are mid table players for me. I also think what we have up top compliment each other well enough to the point I think we are well stocked in terms of our attacking options for next season. With Arsenal i'm still not convinced with some of their attacking options particularly with them being in the CL next season. 
Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,955
  • Bam!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70068 on: Today at 11:23:58 am »
The term bottled is used far too often, but these are bottom half in the form table. They completely fell apart after being 2-0 up twice, and then drew to the worst team in the league. Still they could have won the title and have not even got the results to take it to the last day.

They might struggle to finish above Fulham next season
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,758
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70069 on: Today at 11:25:02 am »
Quote from: Illmatic on Today at 11:22:53 am
In terms of goal scoring Jota and Dias have had big injuries this season, while Nunez and Gakpo are brand new but both have shown great promise. I mean Tossard & Nketiah are mid table players for me. I also think what we have up top compliment each other well enough to the point I think we are well stocked in terms of our attacking options for next season. With Arsenal i'm still not convinced with some of their attacking options particularly with them being in the CL next season. 

To be fair Jesus missed a lot of football and Martinelli and Saka are you. Diaz and Jota will be 27 at a point next season so how much of a jump they make now remains to be seen.

I still think we need one more outstanding attacker to claim our attackers are better than theirs. That could be Nunez by the way, but we will see.
Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,649
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70070 on: Today at 11:26:17 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:51:41 am
With Abu Dhabi strolling to their 5th title in 6,maybe this will wake everyone up that without us to compete, this league is going to be absolutely shite. If we didn't have the genius that is Klopp, they would stroll it every year, it's no surprise that the seasons we are off form, they win it without having to break a swrat.

Saving football when they stopped us winning the league? Fucking tribalistic idiots didn't have a clue.


Ultimately I think itll only be when TV companies put pressure on PL tgat things might change.

The value of the PL is the competitiveness of the league combined with having 4 clubs with genuinely massive worldwide support (United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea).

Having the PL dominated by a team that isnt one those 4 big clubs, and potentially be further added to by another peripheral club in terms of worldwide support (Newcastle) as the major competition, will take its toll eventually. We are annoyed by it. Arsenal are. United getting whacked 4-0 in FA Cup final might make the penny drop with them.

Theres a rapidly approaching point where fans of those big clubs either get angry or switch off. I think thats when the PL take action because itll hurt their product and pockets.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70071 on: Today at 11:32:09 am »
Losing 5 and drawing one in 8 games (based on points lost) is on them, unfortunately. Leicester we're in a similar position with a similar lead but they went for it instead of moaning about other clubs having more financial power. They could have used the same excuse about other teams  being a lot stronger anyway.It's a difficult to see Arsenal winning it with Artera as their manager because of this.

1 game a week with the title in sight and they totally blew it just like how they handed a top 4 spot to Spurs last season. There's a weak underbelly in this team when it really matters. Sportwashers are bad for the game but when you lose 5 and draw one with the title, then, you should only look at yourself.
Online Illmatic

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,062
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70072 on: Today at 11:48:10 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:10:18 am
You are just splitting hairs and allowing City off the hook when you say things like this. I don't even care that this Arsenal team came apart at the seams or that we took City to the very end, it's basically still the same thing. Expecting rival teams to take all the risks, while City have none themselves. Expecting the likes of us and Arsenal (and other teams) to be perfect in the transfer market to never drop points in title runs, as that is what you have to do, just to keep up with City. It is why the rest of this is pointless, unless the City question is solved by the authorities none of us will be able to do a damn thing about it.

I agree with everything you say about City.

But the point I was making wasn't really about City it was about comparing Arteta's Arsenal to the best of Klopp's Liverpool. I still think Arteta has some way to go to elevate this Arsenal to that level. Arsenal only finished 5 last season having lost 13 games and choked a very good top 4 opportunity. Even in 80s, 90s, & 00s before all the oil money teams didn't often go from that level of performance to wining the league championship in one season. 
Online End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,582
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70073 on: Today at 11:48:31 am »
They could have beaten forest , West ham Southampton and Brighton, and still be 2nd.

A draw at anfield and the league was in citys control.
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70074 on: Today at 12:01:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:16:45 am
They bloke who used to manage this account was a lot more bullish. Whens he back on rotation?

Fell in love with the ski slopes, if its not the giant slalom, its the fucking Alpine. Sick of that c*nt, hope he doesnt come back.
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  RAWK Writer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,955
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70075 on: Today at 12:02:57 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 11:48:31 am
They could have beaten forest , West ham Southampton and Brighton, and still be 2nd.

A draw at anfield and the league was in citys control.

This was probably their mentality too unfortunately. The draw at Anfield left Arse 6 points ahead with Man City having one game in hand. It was enough to spook them and they seemed to concede the Title there and then.

I call that pathetic. Man City, for all their stupid wealth and illegitimate power, ought to have come second this year. But from a clear winning position Arsenal utterly collapsed. They only have themselves to blame.
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70076 on: Today at 12:04:01 pm »
Quote from: Illmatic on Today at 11:48:10 am
I agree with everything you say about City.

But the point I was making wasn't really about City it was about comparing Arteta's Arsenal to the best of Klopp's Liverpool. I still think Arteta has some way to go to elevate this Arsenal to that level. Arsenal only finished 5 last season having lost 13 games and choked a very good top 4 opportunity. Even in 80s, 90s, & 00s before all the oil money teams didn't often go from that level of performance to wining the league championship in one season.

The only comparison to liverpool was the number of points after 19 games. Not the quality of the teams, this is our first CL qualification for 6 years and no one had us even finishing top 4 at the start of the season, where the only team challenging the top 2 were going to be Spurs, possibly Chelsea. Its been a season of surprises if you look below the cheats. Will be interesting to see how much the summer break changes things.
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #70077 on: Today at 12:06:09 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:02:57 pm
This was probably their mentality too unfortunately. The draw at Anfield left Arse 6 points ahead with Man City having one game in hand. It was enough to spook them and they seemed to concede the Title there and then.

I call that pathetic. Man City, for all their stupid wealth and illegitimate power, ought to have come second this year. But from a clear winning position Arsenal utterly collapsed. They only have themselves to blame.

Just like man city fans are saying on twitter when theyre called cheats "arsenal handed us the title, we wouldnt have won it otherwise, its not cheating, its bottling ".

Keep paddling it, some might even believe it.
