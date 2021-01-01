Mikel Arteta: When you come to April and May, you need 24 players that are available, fit and playing at their best, full of confidence and ready to go. For many reasons, we havent had that.
At least hes not saying "job done we are back in CL", we need to have a big summer , rebuild the midfield , we cant just give up control of games because we had one centre back out. Little message to the board there about how crucial squad depth is.
Declan Rice will be a great start, gets the feel good factor back too.