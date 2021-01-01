« previous next »
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70000 on: Yesterday at 08:20:23 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:17:11 pm
For a team that received praises for their 'defensive identity' and 'possibly having the best keeper in the PL', they conceded 43 goals. 2 more than Chelsea ffs and same as us and we all know what kind of season we had.

Making top 4 is still a big achievement for them, they took advantage of us, Chelsea and Spurs all being shite. I don't even remember what year they were in the CL last time.

Salibas injury wrecked our defence . We had 11 away clean sheets with him in the side.
Dim Glas

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70001 on: Yesterday at 08:25:12 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:17:11 pm
For a team that received praises for their 'defensive identity' and 'possibly having the best keeper in the PL', they conceded 43 goals. 2 more than Chelsea ffs and same as us and we all know what kind of season we had.

Making top 4 is still a big achievement for them, they took advantage of us, Chelsea and Spurs all being shite. I don't even remember what year they were in the CL last time.

when you spend as much as they do, then it has to be the least of their achievments moving forward.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70002 on: Yesterday at 08:25:15 pm
The good news for us is, we can still improve and it looks like we will strengthen. The bad news is.we will probably be playing for second place at best. The cheats are not going anywhere .
PeterTheRed

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70003 on: Yesterday at 08:28:24 pm
Arsenal will not win another title, until they sack the Spanish Rodgers ...
FiSh77

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70004 on: Yesterday at 08:29:04 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:03:29 pm
With the points they've dropped, they've effectively lost 4/5 games in their last 8. That's nowhere near good enough for a team chasing the title. They should look at themselves first.

Anyhow, it bodes well for us next year because 3 out of the four teams ahead of us aren't better than us.

Nope they were never chasing the title, maybe in the eyes of the media and some of their more idiotic fans they were but they never stood a chance

Stop listening to the modern football bullshit, the game in this country is fucked, either something gets done about it or it ends up in a free for all between Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia & Qatar
MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70005 on: Yesterday at 08:29:06 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:20:23 pm
Salibas injury wrecked our defence . We had 11 away clean sheets with him in the side.
It simply shows that your squad is miles off competing. CL football will stretch it even more.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:30:57 pm by MonsLibpool »
Clint Eastwood

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70006 on: Yesterday at 08:30:22 pm
In the end they will finish on 81 or 84 points. That's really good, but not great. In the end it's pretty easy for a City side who regularly get 90+ points a season.

It's an insult that this season's Arsenal were ever compared to Klopp's Liverpool, a side that got 90+ points in three seasons.

Also - is this the first time that a team top at Christmas hasn't won the league aside from us three times?  :D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:31:55 pm by Clint Eastwood »
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70007 on: Yesterday at 08:32:20 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:29:06 pm
It simply shows that your squad is miles off competing. CL football will stretch it even more.

We need to strengthen in the summer.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70008 on: Yesterday at 08:36:13 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 08:29:04 pm
Nope they were never chasing the title, maybe in the eyes of the media and some of their more idiotic fans they were but they never stood a chance

Stop listening to the modern football bullshit, the game in this country is fucked, either something gets done about it or it ends up in a free for all between Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia & Qatar

This is where we are heading. It was actually Liverpool that delayed the inevitable, but city winning the treble this season is the final nail in the coffin .
Ghost Town

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70009 on: Yesterday at 08:38:44 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:28:24 pm
Arsenal will not win another title, until they sack the Spanish Rodgers ...
¡Calma!
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70010 on: Yesterday at 08:42:24 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 08:30:22 pm
In the end they will finish on 81 or 84 points. That's really good, but not great. In the end it's pretty easy for a City side who regularly get 90+ points a season.

It's an insult that this season's Arsenal were ever compared to Klopp's Liverpool, a side that got 90+ points in three seasons.

Also - is this the first time that a team top at Christmas hasn't won the league aside from us three times?  :D
That stat will never be mentioned again, as it was a stick to beat Liverpool with.
Schmidt

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70011 on: Yesterday at 08:51:51 pm
With the money they spent they had to get top four, they've achieved that which should allow them to fix one or two issues in their XI and add the depth they've been lacking. It's been a good season for them, better than many would have hoped or expected in the summer, and for all the talk of other teams having a dip they still got at least 81 points which pretty much guarantees top four any season.
DonkeyWan

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70012 on: Yesterday at 08:54:14 pm
Yeah, this has been a good season for Arsenal, but the City bullshit has really left the whole season with a sour taste.

The only posiotive is that people are now aware how hard Liverpool have had to copmpete to even get close.
red1977

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70013 on: Yesterday at 09:00:23 pm
Arsenal were brilliant for more than two 3rds of the season. Arteta had shown glimpses of getting it nearly right with a good young squad and a few decent signings for the past two seasons. next season some midfield tweaks, Oh and goalkeeper is a bit of a worry. But you have to say it was a cracking season.

Unfortunately: Abu Dhabi.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:09:22 pm by red1977 »
A-Bomb

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70014 on: Yesterday at 09:06:31 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:25:15 pm
The good news for us is, we can still improve and it looks like we will strengthen. The bad news is.we will probably be playing for second place at best. The cheats are not going anywhere .

And the penny drops...
MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70015 on: Yesterday at 09:13:45 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 09:00:23 pm
Arsenal were brilliant for more than two 3rds of the season. Arteta had shown glimpses of getting it nearly right with a good young squad and a few decent signings for the past two seasons. next season some midfield tweaks, Oh and goalkeeper is a bit of a worry. But you have to say it was a cracking season.

Unfortunately: Abu Dhabi.
He needs to fix the weak mentality too. This is the second time they've thrown it away in the business end of the season.
slaphead

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70016 on: Yesterday at 09:17:49 pm
I'm not sure on Arteta at all. I mean he's a dick like but in terms of being a top manager, I dunno. Maybe this was his Rodgers season, so close playing excellent football but noting to show for it. He'll need an awful lot more than luck with injuries or light bulb referencing team talks to go up another few levels. Take us for example. Our lads, both current and new, will look to Klopp to get them going and ready for next time. Klopp would inspire anyone. Areneal's will look to Arteta, would he ?
shank94

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70017 on: Yesterday at 09:21:20 pm
Decent challenge for a team coming from nothing (outside the 150m spent), they aren't even getting to 85 points. Losing a 9 point lead I think? Did we ever have that privilege? I don't think they were anywhere close, let alone deserving plaudits for challenging Man City.
koptommy93

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70018 on: Yesterday at 09:22:58 pm
They had a brilliant opportunity, imo they should've got in done from where they were. In the end they've fallen apart completely.
Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70019 on: Yesterday at 09:39:52 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:39:42 pm
This is the way the title ends. Not with a bang but a whimper.

 ;D

It really is a very pathetic way to end the title race.
Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70020 on: Yesterday at 09:46:54 pm
The Arse or any other team will not get a better chance unless the cheats are dealt with.
slaphead

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70021 on: Yesterday at 10:00:49 pm
The selfish side of me "wanted" City to win it. An Arsenal win would have hurt, they're a good club and they would have had thousands on the streets and people would be talking of only Klopp and Arteta being able to stop City as if they were the same calibre of manager. With City, you'll get about 20 people out and just like the last one, Kevin De Bruyne looking like he knows they're like Sweetchuck club on steroids.
I just wish people like Carragher and Savage and others to follow would be less vocal about how good football they play and more vocal about how that's come about but its ingrained in them now to ignore the long term harm being done
a little break

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70022 on: Today at 12:26:30 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 08:29:04 pm
Nope they were never chasing the title, maybe in the eyes of the media and some of their more idiotic fans they were but they never stood a chance

Stop listening to the modern football bullshit, the game in this country is fucked, either something gets done about it or it ends up in a free for all between Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia & Qatar

Something like 250 days on the top of the table. Don't know if there was ever another team on top after the first 2 weeks or so.

Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:22:58 pm
They had a brilliant opportunity, imo they should've got in done from where they were. In the end they've fallen apart completely.

Is correct. They folded. Even against the cheats, they completely fell apart. Spursy.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70023 on: Today at 12:34:23 am
They may have come close to the title but they also may finish 13 points off the top, crazy
darragh85

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70024 on: Today at 12:36:04 am
Arteta to real Madrid perhaps?
coolbyrne

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70025 on: Today at 01:37:31 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 07:43:45 pm
People still saying they didn't bottle it, what else did they do then? I know they were up against cheats but it was very much in their hands until they decided to choke vs us, West Ham and Southampton and now Forest.

Both things can be true:

1. Man City are a steroid-filled, juiced collection of cheaters that make it nearly impossible to win
2. Arsenal had an opportunity to do it, but tripped over their boot laces 8 games from the finish line.

It seems fitting that the title race ended this way- City not actually needing to win it and it all feeling rather anti-climactic.
coolbyrne

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70026 on: Today at 01:58:30 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:34:23 am
They may have come close to the title but they also may finish 13 points off the top, crazy

It's interesting that, since 2018, the gap between 2nd and 3rd has been double-digits, with the exception of 2020-2021. It shows the imbalance in the league when only one team can challenge City at a time.
Wabaloolah

Re: Arsenal
Reply #70027 on: Today at 02:13:33 am
Quote from: spider-neil on May 18, 2023, 06:53:39 am
Arsenal have found out the hard way that when youre in the run-in with them you literally have to be perfect.
true but they weren't anywhere near perfect, what was it something like 12 points out of 27 on offer, that's not winning you a league title in any era
