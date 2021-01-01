I'm not sure on Arteta at all. I mean he's a dick like but in terms of being a top manager, I dunno. Maybe this was his Rodgers season, so close playing excellent football but noting to show for it. He'll need an awful lot more than luck with injuries or light bulb referencing team talks to go up another few levels. Take us for example. Our lads, both current and new, will look to Klopp to get them going and ready for next time. Klopp would inspire anyone. Areneal's will look to Arteta, would he ?