The selfish side of me "wanted" City to win it. An Arsenal win would have hurt, they're a good club and they would have had thousands on the streets and people would be talking of only Klopp and Arteta being able to stop City as if they were the same calibre of manager. With City, you'll get about 20 people out and just like the last one, Kevin De Bruyne looking like he knows they're like Sweetchuck club on steroids.

I just wish people like Carragher and Savage and others to follow would be less vocal about how good football they play and more vocal about how that's come about but its ingrained in them now to ignore the long term harm being done