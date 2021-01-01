« previous next »
Offline Avens

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69960 on: Today at 09:32:06 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:23:37 am
I always found him to be very knowledgable in non arsenal related topics. Hope hes back soon.

That's fair. I think this is the thread where I most disagreed with his takes, but on most Liverpool related views I felt very aligned.

Arsenal are absolutely fine as a club and by far the most tolerable of the other 'big six' - as garbage a term as that is. Sorry you've had to experience what it's like to be not quite utterly perfect for an entire season, but I'm also not sorry because I hope you can have some sympathy for us missing out 2/3 times we've got over 90 points.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Hazell

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69961 on: Today at 09:32:55 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:11:04 am
Hmm jokes aside, this place is better with Lobo in it. Mad if he's been banned for this long. He was too harsh on Arsenal (and fans) but he was great at leveling out the unfounded negativity that purveys the forum.

Yeah agreed, a shame if he doesn't come back.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69962 on: Today at 09:45:45 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:32:06 am
That's fair. I think this is the thread where I most disagreed with his takes, but on most Liverpool related views I felt very aligned.

Arsenal are absolutely fine as a club and by far the most tolerable of the other 'big six' - as garbage a term as that is. Sorry you've had to experience what it's like to be not quite utterly perfect for an entire season, but I'm also not sorry because I hope you can have some sympathy for us missing out 2/3 times we've got over 90 points.

This should be the season we stopped you winning the title for the 4th season running? , imagine what a rivalry that couldve developed into, instead football has turned /is turning into the battle of the oil states, itll still drum up interest and money and sky will paddle it, but imagine what a story and what a product they couldve had if clubs were getting to the top and trying to stay there using their own resources.

Offline elsewhere

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69963 on: Today at 10:12:43 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:08:12 am
Ramsdale in the Guardian:

He speaks approvingly of the atmosphere at Anfield, a venue fresh in his memory from April. You get clapped by the Kop when you come out for the second half and 30 seconds later youre getting hammered, then at the end of the game they give you a clap and show respect. Thats the way I like it.

Always knew he was a good un.
and I think Trent is one of his closest friends
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69964 on: Today at 10:26:21 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:08:12 am
Ramsdale in the Guardian:

He speaks approvingly of the atmosphere at Anfield, a venue fresh in his memory from April. You get clapped by the Kop when you come out for the second half and 30 seconds later youre getting hammered, then at the end of the game they give you a clap and show respect. Thats the way I like it.

Always knew he was a good un.


Meanwhile, away at leeds :

He said: 'After the first (goal), there were some bottles and stuff thrown... a few lighters, and I chucked them off to the side. The next thing you know, money started coming on...


'I'm looking around and there was one £2 - well, I collect £2s, so I took that. Then there's quids and 50ps, so I'm picking them up and I put them by my towel, (then) at half time I put them in my towel, I run off and put them in the changing room.

'Second half comes, a few more come, and then an e-cig comes on just before the penalty. So I've gone back in and I'm speaking to Kalvin Phillips, going "your fans must be loaded".
Offline Snail

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69965 on: Today at 07:05:19 pm »
Couldnt even take it to the last day.
Online FiSh77

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69966 on: Today at 07:11:55 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 07:05:19 pm
Couldnt even take it to the last day.

So far...

Hopefully Forest hang on which takes them out of Everton's range, all down to Leeds then
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69967 on: Today at 07:16:46 pm »
His poor use of his squad since January is coming home to roost now.
Online Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69968 on: Today at 07:18:52 pm »
City champion with three games in hand
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69969 on: Today at 07:19:50 pm »
In the wider interests of getting Everton relegated I say well done Arsenal. Its for the greater good.
Online FiSh77

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69970 on: Today at 07:22:42 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:16:46 pm
His poor use of his squad since January is coming home to roost now.

Not really, they never had the squad to win it to begin with, good effort and hopefully it opens up a few more eyes

Any piss taking is a defence of sportswashing
Online Nick110581

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69971 on: Today at 07:24:11 pm »
Is this 7 from 24 points ? Elite mentality.
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69972 on: Today at 07:24:45 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:22:42 pm
Not really, they never had the squad to win it to begin with, good effort and hopefully it opens up a few more eyes

Any piss taking is a defence of sportswashing
It's got nothing to do with City FFS.

I don't think playing the likes of Saka in Europa League was necessary in my opinion.

Also they led the table for so long, so the squad was capable of winning it.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69973 on: Today at 07:25:25 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:24:11 pm
Is this 7 from 24 points ? Elite mentality.

 ;D

Forest are making really hard work of it too, they should be more than 1 up. Arsenal have been utter shite again.
Online Nick110581

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69974 on: Today at 07:25:58 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:24:45 pm
It's got nothing to do with City FFS.

I don't think playing the likes of Saka in Europa League was necessary in my opinion.

Exactly.

They blew leads at West Ham and Anfield.

7 from 24 points is appalling.
