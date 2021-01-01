Ramsdale in the Guardian:
He speaks approvingly of the atmosphere at Anfield, a venue fresh in his memory from April. You get clapped by the Kop when you come out for the second half and 30 seconds later youre getting hammered, then at the end of the game they give you a clap and show respect. Thats the way I like it.
Always knew he was a good un.
Meanwhile, away at leeds :
He said: 'After the first (goal), there were some bottles and stuff thrown... a few lighters, and I chucked them off to the side. The next thing you know, money started coming on...
'I'm looking around and there was one £2 - well, I collect £2s, so I took that. Then there's quids and 50ps, so I'm picking them up and I put them by my towel, (then) at half time I put them in my towel, I run off and put them in the changing room.
'Second half comes, a few more come, and then an e-cig comes on just before the penalty. So I've gone back in and I'm speaking to Kalvin Phillips, going "your fans must be loaded".