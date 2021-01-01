Ramsdale in the Guardian:



He speaks approvingly of the atmosphere at Anfield, a venue fresh in his memory from April. You get clapped by the Kop when you come out for the second half and 30 seconds later youre getting hammered, then at the end of the game they give you a clap and show respect. Thats the way I like it.



Always knew he was a good un.



Meanwhile, away at leeds :He said: 'After the first (goal), there were some bottles and stuff thrown... a few lighters, and I chucked them off to the side. The next thing you know, money started coming on...'I'm looking around and there was one £2 - well, I collect £2s, so I took that. Then there's quids and 50ps, so I'm picking them up and I put them by my towel, (then) at half time I put them in my towel, I run off and put them in the changing room.'Second half comes, a few more come, and then an e-cig comes on just before the penalty. So I've gone back in and I'm speaking to Kalvin Phillips, going "your fans must be loaded".