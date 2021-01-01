« previous next »
Topic: Arsenal

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69960 on: Today at 09:32:06 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:23:37 am
I always found him to be very knowledgable in non arsenal related topics. Hope hes back soon.

That's fair. I think this is the thread where I most disagreed with his takes, but on most Liverpool related views I felt very aligned.

Arsenal are absolutely fine as a club and by far the most tolerable of the other 'big six' - as garbage a term as that is. Sorry you've had to experience what it's like to be not quite utterly perfect for an entire season, but I'm also not sorry because I hope you can have some sympathy for us missing out 2/3 times we've got over 90 points.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69961 on: Today at 09:32:55 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:11:04 am
Hmm jokes aside, this place is better with Lobo in it. Mad if he's been banned for this long. He was too harsh on Arsenal (and fans) but he was great at leveling out the unfounded negativity that purveys the forum.

Yeah agreed, a shame if he doesn't come back.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69962 on: Today at 09:45:45 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:32:06 am
That's fair. I think this is the thread where I most disagreed with his takes, but on most Liverpool related views I felt very aligned.

Arsenal are absolutely fine as a club and by far the most tolerable of the other 'big six' - as garbage a term as that is. Sorry you've had to experience what it's like to be not quite utterly perfect for an entire season, but I'm also not sorry because I hope you can have some sympathy for us missing out 2/3 times we've got over 90 points.

This should be the season we stopped you winning the title for the 4th season running? , imagine what a rivalry that couldve developed into, instead football has turned /is turning into the battle of the oil states, itll still drum up interest and money and sky will paddle it, but imagine what a story and what a product they couldve had if clubs were getting to the top and trying to stay there using their own resources.

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69963 on: Today at 10:12:43 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:08:12 am
Ramsdale in the Guardian:

He speaks approvingly of the atmosphere at Anfield, a venue fresh in his memory from April. You get clapped by the Kop when you come out for the second half and 30 seconds later youre getting hammered, then at the end of the game they give you a clap and show respect. Thats the way I like it.

Always knew he was a good un.
and I think Trent is one of his closest friends
