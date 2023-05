Damn sad Arsenal are looking like they won’t win the title this year. What they’ve done is nothing short of a miracle. Good players have been developed to become outstanding players (Martinelli, Odegaard, Saliba, Saka, list goes on). To end the season with nothing to show for it would be a bit of a travesty.



Oh well eh, hopefully their fans will not carry on being silent and submissive to the shitshow that is the pl and it’s cheats and sportswashers like most others are.Some of those players were already really top quality by the way, not just good.