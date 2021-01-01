Its like RAWKs worst nightmare, Mac Red and North Bank
Crosby Nick never fails.
Alien(ating Liverpool fans) Vs Pro Data
Not one of your best Nick, but Ill take it!
Fucker keeps scoring big goals for them, does it every season at this stage. Theyve got different players that pick up the slack and keep winning runs going, and they have enough quality to regularly rest them so they all stay fresh. Tough ask keeping up with the cheats.
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
Mac Red came in here looking for an argument with the Gooners for some reason. It's incredible how much leeway he gets on RAWK just because he's basically a meme at this point. It's like Scholes being shit at tackling, everyone just laughs it off.
I'll word this carefully; for me Arsenal are the football club that's had the best season in England this year.You lot are Carl Lewis looking up at Ben Johnson on the Olympic Podium with a gold medal around his neck.
Someone unban Lobo and drop him in here.
Page created in 0.045 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.31]