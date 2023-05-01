Our XG was pushing 5 in the 2-2! And we barely even in the game first 40 minutes.
There's quite a few parallels with us in 13/14 but obviously not as bad defensively and they do have a younger side that they'll add to in the summer. Everything seemed to go for them until the run-in and then the heads went. Even then it still carried a bit (those 97th minute winners).
They would have been far from a vintage PL winning side but City's mid-season slump either side of the World Cup gave them the opportunity to really build up a big league in a disjointed season.
I've felt there's a correlation between this Arsenal team and us in 13/14 there's an exciting team on the up stepping into the void left by teams that people widely expect to be successful fall away.
In 13/14, Arsenal were top when we blew them away. Chelsea were the team who actually
bottled it that season, and United had fallen apart under Moyes and the dereliction that arguably started as Ferguson short-termed the end of his reign.
This year Arsenal took advantage of us imploding with injuries, exhaustion and lack of fight after last season's disappointments, and Chelsea who were very much the third best team in the country last year, falling off a cliff, and even Spurs just being a bit tepid under Conte.
Securing CL and building a good a good pattern of play and bringing on young talents to big players, there's no guarantee of anything next season for them.