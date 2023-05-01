« previous next »
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69840 on: Yesterday at 07:18:45 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 12:37:15 pm
Even if Arsenal won the 2 games where they were 2-0 up and beat Brighton then City would still have the title in their hands. City would be 3 points behind but game in hand and much better goal difference.

I only say this because its been referenced by loads of people. It would put Arsenal firmly in the race but wouldnt make them favourites.

City will in all likelihood end the season with 14 straight wins. Its not the 1st time they e had this type of run at the end of the season. I wouldnt want to give them any credit but its remarkably difficult for any team to overhaul them in this type of run. This is the 3rd example in 5 seasons where they have prevailed.

Could Arsenal have done better in the run-in? Probably but they are a young side with limited experience. This is aligned with not having the squad depth youd expect for a title challenging team. Season has caught up with them and the pressure City have applied has probably been too much.

Arsenals core players are young and generally one of the better groups of young players at a Top6 club. Theyll get better but so will other Top6 teams. City will continue to dominate. Think Arsenal will be a Top4 intended next season, in the same way I expect us, United, Newcastle and Chelsea will be.

You're forgetting the collapse against S'hampton, at home. That should've been 3 points instead of 1, which would've put Arsenal 5 clear on City with City having a game in hand. They will look back on that stretch (us, WH, S'H) as 6 points lost. Had those results happened earlier in the year, I think they might've been okay. But that run coming right before their game against City? They were frightened rabbits going into the lion's den. They've been shaky ever since.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69841 on: Yesterday at 07:36:43 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 07:08:32 pm
Wouldn't that be in the middle of the forum?

The forum's already burnt down, my friend. You make do with whatever cliché is left.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69842 on: Yesterday at 07:43:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:59:17 am
And here you are now 4 points behind having played a game more. You can use the 2 games against Abu Dhabi, the trips to Anfield and Saudi Arabia all you like, but the facts are you lost to Everton, drew with West Ham and Southampton then got battered by Brighton. There's 10 points which would have you leading the league and it being in your hands with 2 games to play and room to spare.

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:54:52 pm
With 9 games to go and you only had to play City once. If you'd beaten Westham, Soton and seen out your 2-goal lead against us, you'd have won it and City would have prioritized the CL. Very favourable fixtures against teams in terrible form.

This on top of a whole season of snideness and arrogant gloating makes it hard to feel sorry for a hell of a lot of Arsenal fans. Not all, of course but most. That and their constant cheating, diving, time wasting and the insane amount of VAR luck they got for ages.

Anyone but the Scousers eh? Enjoy.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69843 on: Yesterday at 09:16:06 pm »
Here's an early call

These wont finish in the top 4 next season

City, Ourselves, Red Mancs and the Geordie Arabs will
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69844 on: Yesterday at 09:47:26 pm »
Arsenal were over 30 points ahead us in the table when Xhaka threw that wobbler. They seemed to lose their heads from there, as that was the chance to really build up a big lead going into the City game rather than the start of 3 without a win.

I said at the time though not winning that game probably screwed us for top 4, as we needed to win every game from Arsenal onwards realistically. Had they hung on for the 2-1 it may have tipped the balance, if we'd nicked the winner we could be 4th now.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69845 on: Yesterday at 10:02:06 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:16:06 pm
Here's an early call

These wont finish in the top 4 next season

City, Ourselves, Red Mancs and the Geordie Arabs will
We seem to be getting back to our old selves but we need a decent transfer window.
Chelsea surely have to improve. CL probably harms arsenals league form but surely they strengthen too. 
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69846 on: Yesterday at 10:07:47 pm »
They have conceded the same number of goals as us this season. Surely not good enough to be challenging.

They look more like a Wenger team from 2010-2015 than a Klopp or a Guardiola team. Very pleasing to the eye but not the best at controlling every game. 
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69847 on: Yesterday at 10:16:04 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 10:07:47 pm
They have conceded the same number of goals as us this season. Surely not good enough to be challenging.

They look more like a Wenger team from 2010-2015 than a Klopp or a Guardiola team. Very pleasing to the eye but not the best at controlling every game.

Our XG was pushing 5 in the 2-2! And we barely even in the game first 40 minutes.

There's quite a few parallels with us in 13/14 but obviously not as bad defensively and they do have a younger side that they'll add to in the summer. Everything seemed to go for them until the run-in and then the heads went. Even then it still carried a bit (those 97th minute winners).

They would have been far from a vintage PL winning side but City's mid-season slump either side of the World Cup gave them the opportunity to really build up a big league in a disjointed season.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69848 on: Yesterday at 10:43:46 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:16:06 pm
Here's an early call

These wont finish in the top 4 next season

City, Ourselves, Red Mancs and the Geordie Arabs will

Competition is tough, and after seeing what's happened to Chelsea, Spurs and yourselves, don't think anyone can take anything for granted now.

Like every year, summer recruitment will be key for a lot of clubs. 
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69849 on: Yesterday at 11:02:36 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:16:06 pm
Here's an early call

These wont finish in the top 4 next season

City, Ourselves, Red Mancs and the Geordie Arabs will

I think these will surely finish above the red mancs. They are worse and have a bunch of key players on the wrong side of 30 and very few goal-scorers.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69850 on: Yesterday at 11:51:57 pm »
They have been decent this season, excellent at times and were unplayable for a period. That said they need to get over the big match and season end bottling mentality.
They threw the league after getting in the driving seat (Everton, Southampton, us and West Ham mainly)
They had 3 games against City

0-1
1-3
1-4
8 games on the run they have lost to City (not even a draw) They have not beaten them in the league since 2015 (12 PL defeats in a row), they cannot possibly expect to win the league against City if they give them a 6 point advantage every year.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69851 on: Yesterday at 11:54:21 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:16:06 pm
Here's an early call

These wont finish in the top 4 next season

City, Ourselves, Red Mancs and the Geordie Arabs will

Whilst i agree it will be difficult for Arsenal next season - it's far too early prior to the transfer window to make such a shout.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69852 on: Today at 11:00:46 am »
Sorry Arsenals title bid failed They have their pricks like we all do but generally I have a soft spot for them proper football club probably best London fans, no disaster chanting and they arent run as a sports washing exercise. I wanted them to win against City. Its good for football. These are a far better team than Utd and I cant see them falling behind United next season theyll learn from this but next year will be tougher and more competitive and we will be back
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69853 on: Today at 12:28:58 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on Today at 11:00:46 am
Sorry Arsenals title bid failed They have their pricks like we all do but generally I have a soft spot for them proper football club probably best London fans, no disaster chanting and they arent run as a sports washing exercise. I wanted them to win against City. Its good for football. These are a far better team than Utd and I cant see them falling behind United next season theyll learn from this but next year will be tougher and more competitive and we will be back


I sort of agree with all your views there.  But ultimately I wasn't bothered either way who won it.

If Arsenal HAD won it, I think it would have motivated City more to get it back next year and they'd have started the season 'on a mission'.  As it is, 3 on the bounce might be their limit, meaning it's someone else's turn next year (hopefully us!)

The scary thing is, this was meant to be a bit of a transitional season for them so who knows.

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69854 on: Today at 01:18:31 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on Today at 11:00:46 am
Sorry Arsenals title bid failed They have their pricks like we all do but generally I have a soft spot for them proper football club probably best London fans, no disaster chanting and they arent run as a sports washing exercise. I wanted them to win against City. Its good for football. These are a far better team than Utd and I cant see them falling behind United next season theyll learn from this but next year will be tougher and more competitive and we will be back

Agree with the general sentiment here.

Funny season this. We played like an old banger missing a wheel. Chelsea just bought themselves a big bonfire and threw themselves in it. Spurs well they're like my Mickey after a swim in the winter seas. Utd are cack, somehow accumulated lots of points with and despite the monstrous money spend. The Saudi's are really a typical upgraded Eddie Howe team and that's positive (for them) and Brighton are a wonderful team of magicians, who knows what will happen with them once the scavengers have had their pickings.

The only team to play to their potential were Abu Dhabi. Arsenal overachieved, lucky for Sky because if not there would literally be no-one within a country mile of Abu Dhabi (again). So much for the best league in the world. 4 of the big 6 offered little or nothing all season.

Leicester won it when none of the big teams came to the party, a freak season. Arsenal were in some senses unlucky that Abu Dhabi kept their levels up however I think next season should be tougher all around.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69855 on: Today at 04:42:56 pm »
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69856 on: Today at 05:00:07 pm »
Per Fabrizio Romano:

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka, set to leave Arsenal at the end of the season  no negotiations took place over new deal, concrete plan to part ways in June. ⚪️🔴👋🏻

◉ Bayer Leverkusen are in advanced talks to sign Xhaka  15m fee under discussions, more in June.

◉ Understand personal terms are almost agreed over four year deal  Xhaka has committed to June 2027 contract if all goes to club and players plan.

◉ Deal wont be signed/sealed before the end of the season as Granit wants 100% to focus on Arsenal.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69857 on: Today at 05:15:57 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on Today at 11:00:46 am
Sorry Arsenals title bid failed They have their pricks like we all do but generally I have a soft spot for them proper football club probably best London fans, no disaster chanting and they arent run as a sports washing exercise. I wanted them to win against City. Its good for football. These are a far better team than Utd and I cant see them falling behind United next season theyll learn from this but next year will be tougher and more competitive and we will be back
Me too mate.
I wanted them to nick it, and they had such a golden opportunity, but such is the league.
I agree with the United bit. Arsenal are more well-run and Arteta and crew have had plans in place for a while now- they are entrenched now, and if they strengthen just 1 or two positions, they will remain ahead of United.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69858 on: Today at 05:56:27 pm »
Per Fabrizio Romano:
Per Fabrizio Romano:


Granit Xhaka, set to leave Arsenal at the end of the season  no negotiations took place over new deal, concrete plan to part ways in June. ⚪️🔴👋🏻
These are the material points of the story, I feel
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69859 on: Today at 06:09:43 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 05:00:07 pm
Per Fabrizio Romano:

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka, set to leave Arsenal at the end of the season  no negotiations took place over new deal, concrete plan to part ways in June. ⚪️🔴👋🏻

◉ Bayer Leverkusen are in advanced talks to sign Xhaka  15m fee under discussions, more in June.

◉ Understand personal terms are almost agreed over four year deal  Xhaka has committed to June 2027 contract if all goes to club and players plan.

◉ Deal wont be signed/sealed before the end of the season as Granit wants 100% to focus on Arsenal.

Will be sad to see him go, he's had a very good redemption arc, adds more weight to the fact we'll be after 2 midfielder at least I'd say.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69860 on: Today at 06:29:07 pm »
Xhaka has had a great season but its definitely the right time to upgrade that position.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69861 on: Today at 07:31:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:16:04 pm
Our XG was pushing 5 in the 2-2! And we barely even in the game first 40 minutes.

There's quite a few parallels with us in 13/14 but obviously not as bad defensively and they do have a younger side that they'll add to in the summer. Everything seemed to go for them until the run-in and then the heads went. Even then it still carried a bit (those 97th minute winners).

They would have been far from a vintage PL winning side but City's mid-season slump either side of the World Cup gave them the opportunity to really build up a big league in a disjointed season.

I've felt there's a correlation between this Arsenal team and us in 13/14  there's an exciting team on the up stepping into the void left by teams that people widely expect to be successful fall away.

In 13/14, Arsenal were top when we blew them away. Chelsea were the team who actually bottled it that season, and United had fallen apart under Moyes and the dereliction that arguably started as Ferguson short-termed the end of his reign.

This year Arsenal took advantage of us imploding with injuries, exhaustion and lack of fight after last season's disappointments, and Chelsea  who were very much the third best team in the country last year, falling off a cliff, and even Spurs just being a bit tepid under Conte.

Securing CL and building a good a good pattern of play and bringing on young talents to big players, there's no guarantee of anything next season for them.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69862 on: Today at 07:42:10 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:29:07 pm
Xhaka has had a great season but its definitely the right time to upgrade that position.
I like your ambition.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69863 on: Today at 08:52:25 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:16:06 pm
Here's an early call

These wont finish in the top 4 next season

City, Ourselves, Red Mancs and the Geordie Arabs will
lol, if there's one thing Arteta has been doing right, it's being better than these early calls.  ;D
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69864 on: Today at 08:56:40 pm »
So, Arteta's team has collapsed for the second consecutive year. I don't think that Arsenal's owner will tolerate a third collapse, after so much money spent ...
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69865 on: Today at 08:59:32 pm »
Xhaka is crap. Id say he started the demise of Arsenals title challenge by waking us up at Anfield with his stupid temper.
