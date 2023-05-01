Sorry Arsenals title bid failed They have their pricks like we all do but generally I have a soft spot for them proper football club probably best London fans, no disaster chanting and they arent run as a sports washing exercise. I wanted them to win against City. Its good for football. These are a far better team than Utd and I cant see them falling behind United next season theyll learn from this but next year will be tougher and more competitive and we will be back



Agree with the general sentiment here.Funny season this. We played like an old banger missing a wheel. Chelsea just bought themselves a big bonfire and threw themselves in it. Spurs well they're like my Mickey after a swim in the winter seas. Utd are cack, somehow accumulated lots of points with and despite the monstrous money spend. The Saudi's are really a typical upgraded Eddie Howe team and that's positive (for them) and Brighton are a wonderful team of magicians, who knows what will happen with them once the scavengers have had their pickings.The only team to play to their potential were Abu Dhabi. Arsenal overachieved, lucky for Sky because if not there would literally be no-one within a country mile of Abu Dhabi (again). So much for the best league in the world. 4 of the big 6 offered little or nothing all season.Leicester won it when none of the big teams came to the party, a freak season. Arsenal were in some senses unlucky that Abu Dhabi kept their levels up however I think next season should be tougher all around.