Many people are falling into the trap of using City as the yardstick. They arent. They are a rogue team  an anomaly, and a bunch of frauds, cheats and charlatans masquerading as a team that plays to the same rules as the rest of us. They were a nothing team languishing in the championship or the bottom half of the premier league/old first division for decades before the dirty oil money arrived.



Arsenal have been better than everyone bar City this season, and are 15 points ahead of Newcastle and deserve to be Champions. It's as simple as that. They'd have won the league by now if it wasn't for City - just like wed have won the league easily (and early) without City in 2018/19 and 2021/22.



Those people suggesting that a team bottled it in April/May seem to be missing the point entirely. That argument might hold water on a level playing field and in a pre-doping era. But dropping points at the business end of the season could simply be down to running out of physical or mental energy trying to sustain such high standards, or injuries, or lack of strength in depth. It's also the simple inability to be as consistent as a team that's been created through £1.5billion of players funded through phoney sponsorship deals, and with 2 elite players for every position (all probably on performance enhancing drugs like Guardiola was for years...).



We need to see City as imposters - not the team to beat. Because that's what they are  they are illegal trespassers in our league that need to be put back in their box. Because without them and their cheating, the table normalises to previous seasons, the points totals needed to win reduces, and the league is suddenly competitive again.



Saying City are the team to beat or that other teams are bottlers is just lending more credibility to City as an actual football club - instead of an empty, soulless, money laundering, sportswashing vehicle that's being used to rinse an oil state's dirty image.