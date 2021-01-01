Sure youd be disappointed.



Thats different than my point.



Why are you focusing on Arsenal and not Citys finances? Holistically, and from a Liverpool perspective, thats the story here.



Ignoring City helps them. Shifting blame elsewhere helps City. A false sense of competitiveness in the league helps City. Tribal instincts between supporter bases helps City.



Arsenal are just showing how hard it is to compete against financial doping.



That is the only reason I didn't want Arsenal to win the league this season. Mons is right in saying that Arsenal let it slip, I honestly thought they were going to get 4 in our game and in the end they escaped with a point and it was all of their won making with their pathetic antics. If they'd battered us that day, they could well have continued to take max pts after that, but I'm glad they did throw it away at Anfield, as 1) it got us back on track and 2) probably ensured City won the league which hopefully wakes people up to how uncompetitive the league is. I hope Arsenal lose both remaining games so the gap is as big as possible.I think we did that more than them - we had to be near perfect and had to push them to the last game 3 or 4 times, no-one else has even come close to doing that.