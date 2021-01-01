He wants the same for us, he was clinging to the journo pushing the Qatar rumours a few months back.
I suppose thats one solution to combating City.
Personally Id rather City face fair scrutinisation of their financial records rather than follow a similar path.
This might be the root cause of the difference in opinion. It may not be.
I want the league to go back to being more even. Getting mid 80 points give you a chance. Getting 90+ means you win the league. The league is still weighted to certain teams but at least 6 or 7 have a reasonable chance if they get the right manager, players in place. At the moment you have no chance unless you get some realistic points total.