Topic: Arsenal

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69800
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:58:19 pm
Maybe it was a poor result, but teams should be able to have poor results and still win a title ffs.

We drew against a shit Man United team at Old Trafford in 19/20. Title was already won but we also got beat by the worst Arsenal team of the decade.
We would have probably beaten them if we 2-0 up. It helped that they took the lead and we lost to Arsenal after winning it.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69801
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:58:43 pm
Sure youd be disappointed.

Thats different than my point.

Why are you focusing on Arsenal and not Citys finances? Holistically, and from a Liverpool perspective, thats the story here.

Ignoring City helps them. Shifting blame elsewhere helps City. A false sense of competitiveness in the league helps City. Tribal instincts between supporter bases helps City.
Because it was in their hands. 1 game a week, no distractions as well.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69802
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:46:15 pm
Haha, says it all really.


It's because it's a stupid question that gets thrown around all the time & usually by the same handful of people.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69803
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 06:40:46 am
Arsenal have had a great season. Totally overachieved on their aims for the season.
Fair fucks for giving a juiced up oil state a run for their money.

Very much how I see it too. All this "They bottled it" is just internet hate chatter. Last month has ended up being very poor under a lot of pressure.

Worst results this season are losing to Everton which opened the gates for City and then drawing at home with Southampton which signed over the upper hand.

I doubt City will send them any players any time soon though - Zinchenko in particular has been a great purchase for them.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69804
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:00:33 pm
We would have probably beaten them if we 2-0 up. It helped that they took the lead and we lost to Arsenal after winning it.

Well we weren't good enough to go 2-0 up. Bottled it.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69805
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:02:27 pm
Well we weren't good enough to go 2-0 up. Bottled it.
If Arsenal didn't bottle then no team has ever bottled it. They called Spurs bottlers when Leicester won.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69806
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:49:16 pm
It's you who gets triggered when the word comes up then you go on to attack Liverpool (or Arsenal in this case) and constantly defend City and Newcastle, it's very strange.

And wont give a straight answer to questions either, its a definate M.O.

And where people here really blaming Newcastle being sportswashed as to why we are not top 4, cant pretend to read half the posts here, but Id find it really odd if that was the case.   We know Saudi FC will be a huge problem going forward as they will continue to spend massively and gain dodgy sponsorships and pay insane hidden wages, but this year everyone knows it wasnt the case, it was just a perfect storm that happened to allow them to take advantage.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69807
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:59:54 pm
He wants the same for us, he was clinging to the journo pushing the Qatar rumours a few months back.

I suppose thats one solution to combating City.

Personally Id rather City face fair scrutinisation of their financial records rather than follow a similar path.

This might be the root cause of the difference in opinion. It may not be.

I want the league to go back to being more even. Getting mid 80 points give you a chance. Getting 90+ means you win the league. The league is still weighted to certain teams but at least 6 or 7 have a reasonable chance if they get the right manager, players in place. At the moment you have no chance unless you get some realistic points total.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69808
a team shouldnt have to be perfect over the whole season to win the league. you shouldnt need to get near to 100 points, where drawing a couple of games is seen as "bottling it".

the only reason that comes up is because of teams being doped up massively. where the non-doped teams need to both be perfect and also have every ounce of luck go their way. just in order to scrape past a team that barely looks like its breaking sweat

 
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69809
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:59:54 pm
He wants the same for us, he was clinging to the journo pushing the Qatar rumours a few months back.
We are not in the top 4 because of Sportswashing😂😂😂. You can't find a quote of me wanting Qatar but you live in alternate universe really :D
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69810
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on Today at 03:05:38 pm
a team shouldnt have to be perfect over the whole season to win the league. you shouldnt need to get near to 100 points, where drawing a couple of games is seen as "bottling it".

the only reason that comes up is because of teams being doped up massively. where the non-doped teams need to both be perfect and also have every ounce of luck go their way. just in order to scrape past a team that barely looks like its breaking sweat
They called Spurs bottlers when they got 86 points in 16/17.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69811
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:05:15 pm
I suppose thats one solution to combating City.

Personally Id rather City face fair scrutinisation of their financial records rather than follow a similar path.

This might be the root cause of the difference in opinion. It may not be.

I want the league to go back to being more even. Getting mid 80 points give you a chance. Getting 90+ means you win the league. The league is still weighted to certain teams but at least 6 or 7 have a reasonable chance if they get the right manager, players in place. At the moment you have no chance unless you get some realistic points total.

unfortunately the league is too far gone.  Unless a new government brings change, as we all know that the reason Saudi where allowed to buy a team was because of that pressure. But likely hoping too much there  :P  And still itd be a case of closing the stable door.  From Abramovich to Abu Dhabi to Saudi Arabia, the PL is happy to be associated with the absolute worst of owners.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69812
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:01:06 pm
Because it was in their hands. 1 game a week, no distractions as well.


It wasn't in their hands, they're nowhere close to being a 90 point team

What ADFC have done has skewed what is needed to win the league, you either need a 2nd string that is comparable to a top 6 or 7 side or have incredible luck with injuries & suspensions over the season, when are you going to get that into that thick skull of yours?
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69813
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:40:07 pm
Not really comparable as we were much, much further ahead.

18/19 is a better example when we drew those games to Everton, West Ham, Leicester and United.

Just a note to say that in any sane fucking league/world, at least 3 of those 4 results should have been seen as really good (Leicester were recent champions and finished 5th, United and Everton are obviously what they are). But under the new sports-washed norm, they aren't anymore. Thats what I hate most about City, they have taken any notion of subtlety out of results analysis. You either win 30 matches, or you lose the league.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69814
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 03:10:06 pm
It wasn't in their hands, they're nowhere close to being a 90 point team

What ADFC have done has skewed what is needed to win the league, you either need a 2nd string that is comparable to a top 6 or 7 side or have incredible luck with injuries & suspensions over the season, when are you going to get that into that thick skull of yours?
If you're 8 points clear (albeit with a game), it's in your hands and you control your destiny. They didn't have the Europa League to focus on and they couldn't even take it to the final day.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69815
Arsenal are just showing how hard it is to compete against financial doping.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69816
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:58:43 pm
Sure youd be disappointed.

Thats different than my point.

Why are you focusing on Arsenal and not Citys finances? Holistically, and from a Liverpool perspective, thats the story here.

Ignoring City helps them. Shifting blame elsewhere helps City. A false sense of competitiveness in the league helps City. Tribal instincts between supporter bases helps City.

That is the only reason I didn't want Arsenal to win the league this season. Mons is right in saying that Arsenal let it slip, I honestly thought they were going to get 4 in our game and in the end they escaped with a point and it was all of their won making with their pathetic antics. If they'd battered us that day, they could well have continued to take max pts after that, but I'm glad they did throw it away at Anfield, as 1) it got us back on track and 2) probably ensured City won the league which hopefully wakes people up to how uncompetitive the league is. I hope Arsenal lose both remaining games so the gap is as big as possible.

Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 03:11:58 pm
Arsenal are just showing how hard it is to compete against financial doping.

I think we did that more than them - we had to be near perfect and had to push them to the last game 3 or 4 times, no-one else has even come close to doing that.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69817
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 03:10:32 pm
Just a note to say that in any sane fucking league/world, at least 3 of those 4 results should have been seen as really good (Leicester were recent champions and finished 5th, United and Everton are obviously what they are). But under the new sports-washed norm, they aren't anymore. Thats what I hate most about City, they have taken any notion of subtlety out of results analysis. You either win 30 matches, or you lose the league.

Yeah the only result there that was truly a bad result was the Leicester game as it was at Anfield and we took an early lead. But then the snow fucked up our play, and we had a stonewall penalty in the 2nd half not given. You can't afford to have referees fuck you over either with City around.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69818
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:12:23 pm
Yeah the only result there that was truly a bad result was the Leicester game as it was at Anfield and we took an early lead. But then the snow fucked up our play, and we had a stonewall penalty in the 2nd half not given. You can't afford to have referees fuck you over either with City around.

Especially when they favour City and two Manc refs DONT give a nailed on penalty at Goodison
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69819
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:04:05 pm
And wont give a straight answer to questions either, its a definate M.O.

And where people here really blaming Newcastle being sportswashed as to why we are not top 4, cant pretend to read half the posts here, but Id find it really odd if that was the case.   We know Saudi FC will be a huge problem going forward as they will continue to spend massively and gain dodgy sponsorships and pay insane hidden wages, but this year everyone knows it wasnt the case, it was just a perfect storm that happened to allow them to take advantage.

We are where we are because we've been shit, it's mental that we're even in with a shout for top 4 & fucking infuriating when you think about the silly points that we've dropped.

It's much easier to handle though when you don't give a shit about any of the other sides & don't watch the talking heads spout their usually hypocritical shite week in week out
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69820
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:06:21 pm
We are not in the top 4 because of Sportswashing😂😂😂. You can't find a quote of me wanting Qatar but you live in alternate universe really :D

Then stop trying to make out getting 90+ points a season is normal football when its anything but. Football before the sport washers entered was often an up and down journey. Most teams dropped points and draws were not the disastrous results they are now for teams.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69821
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:19:52 pm
Then stop trying to make out getting 90+ points a season is normal football when its anything but. Football before the sport washers entered was often an up and down journey. Most teams dropped points and draws were not the disastrous results they are now for teams.
They are not normal to be fair. Don't think Arsenal will get a better chance to win it in a while.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69822
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:15:46 pm
Sorry, but Arteta is just another Rodgers. We know the difference between a decent and a top class manager. And you should also know, since you've had Wenger not so long ago. In fact, I think that Emery is a better manager than Arteta ...

I've seen you say that a few times Peter, and that's fair enough, Arteta is only a few years into his first job so understand without a body of work behind him he will always be questioned.

I'm just wondering, who you would class as a top class manager, that would be able to topple the best 2 managers in the world just now? We've seen Conte, Mourinho struggle to. Poch couldn't. Would Tuchel do better with this Arsenal team? Ten Hag is now in the league giving it a go. How do you rate the likes of Luis Enrique or Nagglesman?
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69823
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 03:29:20 pm
I've seen you say that a few times Peter, and that's fair enough, Arteta is only a few years into his first job so understand without a body of work behind him he will always be questioned.

I'm just wondering, who you would class as a top class manager, that would be able to topple the best 2 managers in the world just now? We've seen Conte, Mourinho struggle to. Poch couldn't. Would Tuchel do better with this Arsenal team? Ten Hag is now in the league giving it a go. How do you rate the likes of Luis Enrique or Nagglesman?

I think Arteta has done very well this season, and to finish with 81+ points would be seen a successful campaign. The team has a clear identity and will have given the younger players some belief.

Next year will be the challenge as the microscope will be further put on your team as the expectations grow. Anything less than top 4 and a real chance at silverwear i suspect will be seen as failure.

Chelsea and ourselves will not be as bad as we have been this season. Mancs and Newcastle have the funds to improve....so I see next year being even tougher for those top 4 places.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69824
Arsenal social media fans were comparing this squad of theirs to ours in 18-19/19-20.  You know the squad that won the Champions League, Premier League, Super Cup and World Club Championship trophies in the space of a year while reaching 97 and 99 points in the league. ;D
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69825
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:44:20 pm
Arsenal social media fans were comparing this squad of theirs to ours in 18-19/19-20.  You know the squad that won the Champions League, Premier League, Super Cup and World Club Championship trophies in the space of a year while reaching 97 and 99 points in the league. ;D

Says it all  ;)
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69826
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:08:45 pm
unfortunately the league is too far gone.

I agree and its part of the reason I didnt engage much with football between going the parade in June and the start of 2023. Felt so difficult to get over last season and part of that was the hurdle that City have (unfairly) set.

The only way I think the PL changes is if fans put pressure on PL. That can be because the major teams fans lose interest in playing for 2nd, or maybe 3rd if Newcastle continue to invest. Liverpool, United, Arsenal and Chelsea drive interest in PL and drive viewing figures. We need the supporter bases of these 4 teams to become disinterested or collectively angry with the situation.  City v Newcastle every season isnt going to draw big interest and thats the risk the PL have.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69827
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:44:20 pm
Arsenal social media fans were comparing this squad of theirs to ours in 18-19/19-20.  You know the squad that won the Champions League, Premier League, Super Cup and World Club Championship trophies in the space of a year while reaching 97 and 99 points in the league. ;D

One on here tried slagging us off for only winning one title, he forgot that we've won loads and all they've won is an FA cUP.  ;D
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69828
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:41:38 pm
I think Arteta has done very well this season, and to finish with 81+ points would be seen a successful campaign. The team has a clear identity and will have given the younger players some belief.

Next year will be the challenge as the microscope will be further put on your team as the expectations grow. Anything less than top 4 and a real chance at silverwear i suspect will be seen as failure.

Chelsea and ourselves will not be as bad as we have been this season. Mancs and Newcastle have the funds to improve....so I see next year being even tougher for those top 4 places.

He put the fear of God into them before our match & then wonders why they crumbled after knobhead kicked off & woke the "jungle" up.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69829
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:51:22 pm


The only way I think the PL changes is if fans put pressure on PL. That can be because the major teams fans lose interest in playing for 2nd, or maybe 3rd if Newcastle continue to invest. Liverpool, United, Arsenal and Chelsea drive interest in PL and drive viewing figures. We need the supporter bases of these 4 teams to become disinterested or collectively angry with the situation.  City v Newcastle every season isnt going to draw big interest and thats the risk the PL have.

most fans just dont give a shit as long as their rivals arent winning. thats why sportswashers pick these nothing teams with the likes of sunderland as a rival.
