I think this was the perfect season for Arsenal to win it with it being a weird season with a winter World Cup and a lot of teams playing bad (Us, Man Utd, Chelsea, Spurs) to name a few.



I just don't see them challenging again next season with a normal football season and teams who will no doubt improve from this season.



They couldn't even beat us and we have had a shite season and they got beaten by Everton. Top 4 challenge beckons for them next season and for the forseeable future.