Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69720 on: Today at 12:14:38 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:05:57 am
Arsenal losing the league does not have to be a collapse of character
This was no choke but Manchester City simply have a better squad, all-time great manager and nation-state wealth

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/may/14/arsenal-brighton-manchester-city-premier-league

And yet when we miss out...

Both things can be true I guess. City are going to win the league because down the stretch they're all but unbeatable as they have 2 elite players in every role and one of the best managers in the game, backed by infinite wealth.

But arsenal have absolutely fucked it from the position they were in. To drop points twice when 2-0 up, draw with southampton and collapse at home to brighton absolutely is choking it. They've been dreadful when it REALLY counted.
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69721 on: Today at 12:15:46 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:35:29 pm
Think your being harsh their Peter. I'm not sure what City struggling a bit at the start of the season (like they do on a few occasions) has to do with the points total we amassed in the first part of the season.
And also, I don't think an Average manager comes into a mess of a club like Arsenal were in his first job, and overhauls the team and squad to get them to potentially an 85+ point team.

I mean, no-one is claiming he's a Pep or a Klopp, but he is having to do this while competing against them, and the likes of Ten Hag and Conte.

Sorry, but Arteta is just another Rodgers. We know the difference between a decent and a top class manager. And you should also know, since you've had Wenger not so long ago. In fact, I think that Emery is a better manager than Arteta ...
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69722 on: Today at 12:16:52 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:04:54 pm
We shouldve done better, and taken it to the last day, but I dont think we were the bookies favs at any stage in the season. Ive seen far bigger collapses in title races.

If we won every game wed be champions, but thats not how football works.
Given the context I would not use the 'bottled it' term, but I'm absolutely certain that Arsenal will be kicking themselves at the end of the season. You could have and should have done better. It's that feeling of what could and possibly should have been that kills you, isn't it?

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69723 on: Today at 12:19:49 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:15:46 pm
Sorry, but Arteta is just another Rodgers. We know the difference between a decent and a top class manager. And you should also know, since you've had Wenger not so long ago. In fact, I think that Emery is a better manager than Arteta ...

Well considering one has nearly 20 years more managerial experience I should hope so too.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69724 on: Today at 12:19:57 pm »
A lot of talk around a couple of CMs coming in and it fixing the issues they've ran into the last few weeks. It's not as simple as that and we know it better than most

Ramsdale is bang average, he might be the best English keeper (I'd argue that's Pope personally) but it's such a low bar it's laughable. He makes too many mistakes for them to win the league with him in goal. A better version of Pickford. Ben White isn't a full back and doesn't look like he's good enough or trusted enough to be a CB. He needs to be upgraded on. They need a better partner for Saliba as well. Gabriel isn't great, Holding is awful, that young Polish lad can't be thrown in there and expected to reach the levels needed. They are also going to need the lads there already to not drop off from this season's levels which isn't a guarantee. Will be interesting to see them next season
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69725 on: Today at 12:23:12 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:10:46 pm
Unfortunately they are miles ahead of us on quality. they showed it both games, especially the away game. All those years of cheating means they are levels above us . If they were a normal club, id hold my hands up and say they are the best and deserved to win the league. But they're cheating c*nts so i dont even have an interest in comparing our quality to theirs.
This is it. When you can afford to play fantasy football manager like Ped can, and do so over a good number of years, you're going to win out nine times in ten. You simply have too much quality and resource at your disposal. That feeds into the psychology of their side too. It breeds confidence and belief because there is so little jeopardy in what they do.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69726 on: Today at 12:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:16:52 pm
Given the context I would not use the 'bottled it' term, but I'm absolutely certain that Arsenal will be kicking themselves at the end of the season. You could have and should have done better. It's that feeling of what could and possibly should have been that kills you, isn't it?

The likes of Napoli and Barca won the league with a similar points tally to us, they dropped a lot of points recently like us and it didnt matter as they got the points earlier when in top form.

In a normal league wed have won it anyway, City have won 11 games in a row and look like theyre playing in second gear, I dont think we feel like its a chance missed, had city won it with 80 pts etc it wouldve been, but with man city it doesnt feel like when wed finish second to united in the old days. Theyre a cheat code and after the initial disappointment its easy to shrug and move on. This season anyway.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69727 on: Today at 12:28:21 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:00:22 pm
really? long before my time or even yours but yeah

Agree with Barney, you cant really say it wasnt a choke given recent results.



Ridden by future novelist Dick Francis I believe!

And owned by The Queen Ma Gawd rest her soul.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69728 on: Today at 12:29:16 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:10:46 pm
Unfortunately they are miles ahead of us on quality. they showed it both games, especially the away game. All those years of cheating means they are levels above us . If they were a normal club, id hold my hands up and say they are the best and deserved to win the league. But they're cheating c*nts so i dont even have an interest in comparing our quality to theirs.

Yeah, a lot of people saying Arteta isn't good enough. Are also saying nobody can compete with a cheating oil nation. Whilst both can be true I don't think it's as black and white.  Us running them so close 3 times, one of which we overcame them was with a far more experienced manager.  Time will tell if Arteta can use the time gaining experience to get better.  Obviously your huge backing of him has always been a bit tongue in cheek, but next season will be the real yardstick for him.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69729 on: Today at 12:31:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:28:21 pm
Ridden by future novelist Dick Francis I believe!

And owned by The Queen Ma Gawd rest her soul.
yeah my Dad actually had the winner backed, ESB i think

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69730 on: Today at 12:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:19:49 pm
Well considering one has nearly 20 years more managerial experience I should hope so too.

So Allardyce was right?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69731 on: Today at 12:37:15 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:14:38 pm
Both things can be true I guess. City are going to win the league because down the stretch they're all but unbeatable as they have 2 elite players in every role and one of the best managers in the game, backed by infinite wealth.

But arsenal have absolutely fucked it from the position they were in. To drop points twice when 2-0 up, draw with southampton and collapse at home to brighton absolutely is choking it. They've been dreadful when it REALLY counted.

Even if Arsenal won the 2 games where they were 2-0 up and beat Brighton then City would still have the title in their hands. City would be 3 points behind but game in hand and much better goal difference.

I only say this because its been referenced by loads of people. It would put Arsenal firmly in the race but wouldnt make them favourites.

City will in all likelihood end the season with 14 straight wins. Its not the 1st time they e had this type of run at the end of the season. I wouldnt want to give them any credit but its remarkably difficult for any team to overhaul them in this type of run. This is the 3rd example in 5 seasons where they have prevailed.

Could Arsenal have done better in the run-in? Probably but they are a young side with limited experience. This is aligned with not having the squad depth youd expect for a title challenging team. Season has caught up with them and the pressure City have applied has probably been too much.

Arsenals core players are young and generally one of the better groups of young players at a Top6 club. Theyll get better but so will other Top6 teams. City will continue to dominate. Think Arsenal will be a Top4 intended next season, in the same way I expect us, United, Newcastle and Chelsea will be.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69732 on: Today at 12:41:54 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:24:14 pm
The likes of Napoli and Barca won the league with a similar points tally to us, they dropped a lot of points recently like us and it didnt matter as they got the points earlier when in top form.

In a normal league wed have won it anyway, City have won 11 games in a row and look like theyre playing in second gear, I dont think we feel like its a chance missed, had city won it with 80 pts etc it wouldve been, but with man city it doesnt feel like when wed finish second to united in the old days. Theyre a cheat code and after the initial disappointment its easy to shrug and move on. This season anyway.
I think a normal season (pre sportswashing) has room in it for the eventual champions to have a dip in form somewhere along the line. I remember one season (81/82) we were 12th on Boxing Day after a poor start but finished as champions by four points.

What we see now is neither normal or healthy.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69733 on: Today at 12:54:52 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:50:06 am
8 points having played a game more and still needing to play city twice and go to anfield and newcastle. If disinterested city are on the way to a higher points total than last season as part of a  treble, imagine if they show interest next season.
With 9 games to go and you only had to play City once. If you'd beaten Westham, Soton and seen out your 2-goal lead against us, you'd have won it and City would have prioritized the CL. Very favourable fixtures against teams in terrible form.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69734 on: Today at 12:58:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:33:14 am
This is something that grates on me the most. While football fans are too busy laughing at each other they fail to see that Abu Dhabi have cost us all, not just those they are laughing at.

Let's get this straight once and for all. Manchester City were a yo-yo club going up and down the divisions more often than a lift in the Empire State Building. But since they sold up and left their shell for Abu Dhabi to crawl into and use as a front, they have basically cock blocked a place at the top of the table and in the European places, depriving actual football clubs in the process.

Abu Dhabi are not a football club. They are a nation state using the sport of football and the old Man City name as a propaganda arm. They are a parasite wedged in the top of our league like a lamprey latched onto its host. Their mere presence deprives a legitimate club a place in the top four. A good number of clubs have been pushed out of the top four by Abu Dhabi's parasitic presence. That impacts further down because it then pushes someone else out of the European places. Teams' results against them over the season can be the difference between them staying up or getting relegated in May too. Basically, the mere presence of the sportswash impacts every single club in the league, not just the club they cheat into second place. They've skewed the entire PL as a whole. Those pissing themselves over Arsenal being cheated into second are basically laughing at themselves too, but without realising it. We are actually laughing at the death of our own league and the marginalisation of our own clubs.

The problem is growing too, because a new parasite has latched onto the host in the shape of Saudi Arabia. We now have two parasites occupying the top four, and they'll soon be the top one and two. Legitimate clubs will have just two CL places to play for instead of four. That will impact further down as a number of very big clubs are now vying for UEFA Cup places instead. Some will not make Europe at all, whereas they would normally have done so. Results against the two sportswash nations will also impact on those who are looking to stave off relegation.

Problem is, everyone's so busy laughing at each other that they are fiddling as Rome burns before their eyes.

Yep well put,the nation states in football are like parasites.

Now,there's a third one looking for a way in and assuming that's another one with 100 times the means of a normal owner how much space at the top and chances to even dream to compete in the long run will that leave to the normal clubs for trophies and such?

Think this will slowly erode on any ambitious normal owner's interest to invest in a PL club as there's realistically only scraps on offer and little glory or even commercial exposure,leaving a boring monolithic league with declining public interest.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69735 on: Today at 12:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:26:50 am
What you have to understand about TNB is that he talks the big talk about his team when everything is hypothetical and far in the future. As soon as his team is involved in an actual fight he waves the white flag.

I think too many Liverpool fans on this site have indulged his defeatism and accepted his thesis that Arsenal have been as unlucky as the great Liverpool teams that got pipped by the smallest margins. Arsenal lost the title race ultimately not because Man City cheated, but because they simply weren't good enough to be champions. We all know how Man City have a finger on the scales and how difficult it is to beat a club that can "afford"  to pay such massive salaries to players, some of whom barely get off the bench. But they can be beaten. And they will be beaten again.

Arsenal won't do it. They're not good enough. Twice now, in consecutive seasons, they have melted away as soon as the heat was on. Their manager isn't good enough. Plus their supporters are a pretty poor lot (as we saw again yesterday). Liverpool will do it again though.

There is a difference between being realistic and indulging in defeatism though, that's the reality that most ordinary football clubs are in now, including us. I love your confidence that we will definitely win another title Yorkie, but I am not convinced we will. Certainly while Guardiola is managing them I can't see them dropping their standard much. That Liverpool team which won the Premiership there is no guarantee we will get another team that can match that one, never mind surpass it; which is probably what will be necessary to beat City now. We are in a situation that City are constantly winning titles now and that will be hard for any non state owned club to overcome. In saying this I am not underestimating Klopp a man who has done miracles before, but expecting him to continue doing them in this day and age, is I think optimistic.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69736 on: Today at 12:59:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:41:54 pm
I think a normal season (pre sportswashing) has room in it for the eventual champions to have a dip in form somewhere along the line. I remember one season (81/82) we were 12th on Boxing Day after a poor start but finished as champions by four points.

What we see now is neither normal or healthy.
Abramovich is the dividing line there. You used to build in dips and riding out rough patches into a title race  be there or thereabouts at Easter and youve got a chance  but that burst of spending turned it into a drag race.  What weve been seeing the past five years is just the logical conclusion.

Theres loads of other unseen elements to this btw.  Stuff like standard pitch sizes, avoiding fixture pile-ups, no foreign player rules, nutrition, cutting down on contact, better groundskeeping  big investment needs predictable returns and all these things cut down on randomness.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69737 on: Today at 01:01:04 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:05:57 am
Arsenal losing the league does not have to be a collapse of character
This was no choke but Manchester City simply have a better squad, all-time great manager and nation-state wealth

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/may/14/arsenal-brighton-manchester-city-premier-league

Ronay criticizing Abu Dhabi?

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69738 on: Today at 01:05:14 pm »
They need a world class keeper and CB to truly compete.

Maybe we can sell them Kelleher.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69739 on: Today at 01:06:44 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:01:04 pm
Ronay criticizing Abu Dhabi?



It's a start at least.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69740 on: Today at 01:11:59 pm »
Another thing to consider when going up against city for the title is that some teams are already beaten before they get on the pitch against city whereas when they were playing against us it is like their cup final.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69741 on: Today at 01:34:23 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:58:21 pm
There is a difference between being realistic and indulging in defeatism though, that's the reality that most ordinary football clubs are in now, including us. I love your confidence that we will definitely win another title Yorkie, but I am not convinced we will. Certainly while Guardiola is managing them I can't see them dropping their standard much. That Liverpool team which won the Premiership there is no guarantee we will get another team that can match that one, never mind surpass it; which is probably what will be necessary to beat City now. We are in a situation that City are constantly winning titles now and that will be hard for any non state owned club to overcome. In saying this I am not underestimating Klopp a man who has done miracles before, but expecting him to continue doing them in this day and age, is I think optimistic.

I'm glad you mentioned Guardiola Jill, because he's usually left out of conversations like this one. And it makes the conversations a bit valueless.

Man City are dominant because of money plus Guardiola. Take Guardiola out of the equation and the thing looks winnable again for the likes of Liverpool (possibly even Arsenal, although they'd need to vastly improve). In other words, although sports-washing obviously exists and distorts professional football, it is not the sole reason for Man City's supremacy.

I personally think we can win the league again even if Guardiola stays. But that's because we have Klopp, who is the world's number one manager and coach. But if Guardiola were to bugger off next season it would make things a whole lot simpler - even if Abu Dhabi made another massive and illegal financial subvention to the Manchester club. That's why I can't abide defeatism. And TNB is full of the shit. Instead of looking at how his own team crumbled he simply says "it's un-winnable." I hope - and expect - Liverpool supporters (and players) never to take that attitude.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69742 on: Today at 01:37:17 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:34:23 pm
I'm glad you mentioned Guardiola Jill, because he's usually left out of conversations like this one. And it makes the conversations a bit valueless.

Man City are dominant because of money plus Guardiola. Take Guardiola out of the equation and the thing looks winnable again for the likes of Liverpool (possibly even Arsenal, although they'd need to vastly improve). In other words, although sports-washing obviously exists and distorts professional football, it is not the sole reason for Man City's supremacy.

I personally think we can win the league again even if Guardiola stays. But that's because we have Klopp, who is the world's number one manager and coach. But if Guardiola were to bugger off next season it would make things a whole lot simpler - even if Abu Dhabi made another massive and illegal financial subvention to the Manchester club. That's why I can't abide defeatism. And TNB is full of the shit. Instead of looking at how his own team crumbled he simply says "it's un-winnable." I hope - and expect - Liverpool supporters (and players) never to take that attitude.
He might leave if they win the treble.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69743 on: Today at 01:47:33 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:36:45 pm
So Allardyce was right?

No idea what he said, But If he said It's not really fair to compare a manager with nearly 20 years experience to one with 2 years then yeah Allardyce was right I guess.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69744 on: Today at 01:48:26 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:19:49 pm
Well considering one has nearly 20 years more managerial experience I should hope so too.

Roy Hodgson is the best out there then? 😉
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69745 on: Today at 01:50:39 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:34:23 pm
I'm glad you mentioned Guardiola Jill, because he's usually left out of conversations like this one. And it makes the conversations a bit valueless.

Man City are dominant because of money plus Guardiola. Take Guardiola out of the equation and the thing looks winnable again for the likes of Liverpool (possibly even Arsenal, although they'd need to vastly improve). In other words, although sports-washing obviously exists and distorts professional football, it is not the sole reason for Man City's supremacy

I agree with this massively.

The reason City have won 5 out of 6 PL is money aligned with great coaching and a good recruitment strategy. The money allows them to, in general, buy expensive players who fit their system and they also have 1 of the best 2 coaches in the World. Its not giving the credit because none of it is possible without money. However there is a fair few examples of teams spending lots of money and not getting close to the levels City have.

That combination of factors has meant +90 point title wins is the norm rather than the exception. City will have got +90 points in 4 out of 6 seasons. They also won a league in that period with 86. In 38 game seasons in PL era, pre-Guardiola 90 point league winning seasons happened 5 times in 22 seasons. So about 2-3 times a decade. Since Guardiola joined PL the only season where a team didnt breach 90 points was 2020-21 and City still won the league.

The bar has been raised massively. Not just by City but by us too. However until Pep leaves City I think youll be lucky to have a title win with under 90 points. That harsh reality means the bar to winning a title is very high, though not impossible for a couple of teams.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69746 on: Today at 01:51:47 pm »
When you think they only had to hold to 2-0 leads against us and West Ham, beat Southampton at home, beat Everton away and they'd be Champions, I think choke has to be the expression (i.e they still could have lost to City and Brighton)
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69747 on: Today at 01:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:16:02 am
This is a key point and one which has applied to us. Its cumulative too.
Competing clubs just dont have the depth of quality that City have. Even with some squad options - eg a good 18 with no drop off - minutes are already more concentrated. Throw in some injuries and those minutes are even more concentrated.

Contrast that with City. Other than Haaland this season, its a fucking nightmare trying to predict what side hell put out. Even more so around CL weeks. Slightly facetious example, but ask any fantasy league player how difficult it is to predict their line ups. You dont see Mahrez for half a season, then he comes in fresh and is key in some wins. Foden is indispensable until hes injured and you dont notice. £100m Grealish does nothing for months, then comes on fresh and ready to make a difference. Cancelo is the main man until he falls out with Guardiola, but again, no drop off.

Thats just a few examples Mahrez, Foden, Grealish, Cancelo. Not bad bit part players or players that can just be discarded.

Thats the difference, and thats the reality of trying to compete with them over a season. We can sustain one of the biggest wage bills in world football, but cant get close in terms of squad depth. Sure, availability makes a difference, but even with our usual suspects perma available, theres still a gap. Which over a season takes its toll.


Arteta apparently played Saka in every Europa League game and it shows now. Stupid really.

Partey is probably at his true level. Would be impressed if they come close to top 2 next season.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69748 on: Today at 01:59:58 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:51:47 pm
When you think they only had to hold to 2-0 leads against us and West Ham, beat Southampton at home, beat Everton away and they'd be Champions, I think choke has to be the expression (i.e they still could have lost to City and Brighton)

All that had to do was get about 95 points and theyd have won the league.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69749 on: Today at 02:04:48 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:59:58 pm
All that had to do was get about 95 points and theyd have won the league.
City would have given up and dropped more points. I don't see how they are relevant when a team is leading them by 8 points with presentable fixtures coming up. Yet they call Spurs bottlers for less. They had an 8-points lead (or a two-game buffer assuming City won their game in hand). Effectively, they had just 7 games left but City will win with a couple of games to spare.

They blew it. It's as simple as that. Any team will be disappointed to lose it from there. Even a Leicester as well.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69750 on: Today at 02:13:02 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:04:48 pm
City would have given up and dropped more points. I don't see how they are relevant when a team is leading them by 8 points with presentable fixtures coming up. Yet they call Spurs bottlers for less. They had an 8-points lead (or a two-game buffer assuming City won their game in hand). Effectively, they had just 7 games left but City will win with a couple of games to spare.

They blew it. It's as simple as that. Any team will be disappointed to lose it from there. Even a Leicester as well.

And you are certain of this, how? Are they a team that usually give up in a run in?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69751 on: Today at 02:17:16 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:04:48 pm
City would have given up and dropped more points. I don't see how they are relevant when a team is leading them by 8 points with presentable fixtures coming up. Yet they call Spurs bottlers for less. They had an 8-points lead (or a two-game buffer assuming City won their game in hand). Effectively, they had just 7 games left but City will win with a couple of games to spare.

They blew it. It's as simple as that. Any team will be disappointed to lose it from there. Even a Leicester as well.

City are well known for giving up and losing loads of games.

What we do know is that City have 85 points and 3 games to go. Being on an 11 game PL winning streak makes me to confident to predict theyll break 90 points. Theyll probably get 94 points.

My main pushback though is that focusing on Arsenals failings, normalises how City have distorted the league. It paints the narrative that the league is still competitive despite City winning 5 out of 6 leagues and putting up points totals that have not be consistently possible for any other team to do consistently before.

What City are doing is unprecedented and we all know what 1 of the major reasons is. We need all fans to focus on that rather than giving it the LivErpOoL/ArsEnAL (delete as appropriate) BottLeD tHe LeAguE weve heard from rival fans over the last5 seasons.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69752 on: Today at 02:20:59 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 02:13:02 pm
And you are certain of this, how? Are they a team that usually give up in a run in?
They'd have given up and focused on the CL if the lead got bigger. It's the same reason why we finished 19 points above them. Also, they had dropped a lot of silly points already.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69753 on: Today at 02:23:37 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:17:16 pm
City are well known for giving up and losing loads of games.

What we do know is that City have 85 points and 3 games to go. Being on an 11 game PL winning streak makes me to confident to predict theyll break 90 points. Theyll probably get 94 points.

My main pushback though is that focusing on Arsenals failings, normalises how City have distorted the league. It paints the narrative that the league is still competitive despite City winning 5 out of 6 leagues and putting up points totals that have not be consistently possible for any other team to do consistently before.

What City are doing is unprecedented and we all know what 1 of the major reasons is. We need all fans to focus on that rather than giving it the LivErpOoL/ArsEnAL (delete as appropriate) BottLeD tHe LeAguE weve heard from rival fans over the last5 seasons.
Sportswashing has become a lazy excuse. Some of here were even using it as a reason why Newcastle are above us and not our awful performances or us not signing a midfielder. If you're 8 points clear with 9 games, your destiny is in your own hands. Win your games against terribly out of form team and build a good cushion to win it. Sport washing isn't relevant in that scenario.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69754 on: Today at 02:24:10 pm »
Is it Artetas second or third full season?

I think from the base they were at theyre about where theyd hope with last season being an underperformance and this season being a slight over performance. Theyre a young team and if they do things right in the summer they should be stronger again.

They havent really made a huge transformative signing yet though Saliba and Jesus were maybe close to that. If they do that in the summer then who knows.

They need to not let the end of this season take the wind from their sails. Keep going forward and aim to challenge again next year. They went on some run in the first 2/3 of the season and now they have europe and a  solid foundation.

Fuck Man City.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69755 on: Today at 02:24:19 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:17:16 pm
City are well known for giving up and losing loads of games.

What we do know is that City have 85 points and 3 games to go. Being on an 11 game PL winning streak makes me to confident to predict theyll break 90 points. Theyll probably get 94 points.

My main pushback though is that focusing on Arsenals failings, normalises how City have distorted the league. It paints the narrative that the league is still competitive despite City winning 5 out of 6 leagues and putting up points totals that have not be consistently possible for any other team to do consistently before.

What City are doing is unprecedented and we all know what 1 of the major reasons is. We need all fans to focus on that rather than giving it the LivErpOoL/ArsEnAL (delete as appropriate) BottLeD tHe LeAguE weve heard from rival fans over the last5 seasons.

Its citys superior mentality that was the difference, you get that by having team spirit, togetherness, a great fan base, and a passionate owner.

We just dont have what they do. Yes weve spent money and have good players, but the love they have for each other, the shirt , and the sheikh, you cant buy that.

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69756 on: Today at 02:25:32 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:34:23 pm
I'm glad you mentioned Guardiola Jill, because he's usually left out of conversations like this one. And it makes the conversations a bit valueless.

Man City are dominant because of money plus Guardiola. Take Guardiola out of the equation and the thing looks winnable again for the likes of Liverpool (possibly even Arsenal, although they'd need to vastly improve). In other words, although sports-washing obviously exists and distorts professional football, it is not the sole reason for Man City's supremacy...

For me, sportswashing still definitely is the reason for their hollow success.

Why? Because there is no way on earth that Manchester City attract Guardiola or the players they have without it. They are only there because it's not Manchester City anymore, it's a nation state sportswashing project that pays insane wages under the table.

The only reason Abu Dhabi sit top of the league with Guardiola at the helm is because they are a sportswash. He wouldn't be there otherwise. Neither would those players. If they were still Manchester City they'd still be yo-yoing up and down the divisions and Guardiola would be somewhere sunny.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69757 on: Today at 02:26:23 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:24:19 pm
Its citys superior mentality that was the difference, you get that by having team spirit, togetherness, a great fan base, and a passionate owner.

We just dont have what they do. Yes weve spent money and have good players, but the love they have for each other, the shirt , and the sheikh, you cant buy that.

 ;D
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69758 on: Today at 02:26:53 pm »
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69759 on: Today at 02:28:43 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:37:17 pm
He might leave if they win the treble.

I have a theory that Guardiola has an absolutely giant clause (obviously not in his club contract, but stated in a contract he has as an ambassador for an u9 Paraguayan coaching centre). If he wins the Champions league he gets a massive bonus. That's why he is holding out and desperate for it.
