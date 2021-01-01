« previous next »
Sharado

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69720 on: Today at 12:14:38 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:05:57 am
Arsenal losing the league does not have to be a collapse of character
This was no choke but Manchester City simply have a better squad, all-time great manager and nation-state wealth

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/may/14/arsenal-brighton-manchester-city-premier-league

And yet when we miss out...

Both things can be true I guess. City are going to win the league because down the stretch they're all but unbeatable as they have 2 elite players in every role and one of the best managers in the game, backed by infinite wealth.

But arsenal have absolutely fucked it from the position they were in. To drop points twice when 2-0 up, draw with southampton and collapse at home to brighton absolutely is choking it. They've been dreadful when it REALLY counted.
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

PeterTheRed

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69721 on: Today at 12:15:46 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:35:29 pm
Think your being harsh their Peter. I'm not sure what City struggling a bit at the start of the season (like they do on a few occasions) has to do with the points total we amassed in the first part of the season.
And also, I don't think an Average manager comes into a mess of a club like Arsenal were in his first job, and overhauls the team and squad to get them to potentially an 85+ point team.

I mean, no-one is claiming he's a Pep or a Klopp, but he is having to do this while competing against them, and the likes of Ten Hag and Conte.

Sorry, but Arteta is just another Rodgers. We know the difference between a decent and a top class manager. And you should also know, since you've had Wenger not so long ago. In fact, I think that Emery is a better manager than Arteta ...
Son of Spion

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69722 on: Today at 12:16:52 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:04:54 pm
We shouldve done better, and taken it to the last day, but I dont think we were the bookies favs at any stage in the season. Ive seen far bigger collapses in title races.

If we won every game wed be champions, but thats not how football works.
Given the context I would not use the 'bottled it' term, but I'm absolutely certain that Arsenal will be kicking themselves at the end of the season. You could have and should have done better. It's that feeling of what could and possibly should have been that kills you, isn't it?

Henry Gale

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69723 on: Today at 12:19:49 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:15:46 pm
Sorry, but Arteta is just another Rodgers. We know the difference between a decent and a top class manager. And you should also know, since you've had Wenger not so long ago. In fact, I think that Emery is a better manager than Arteta ...

Well considering one has nearly 20 years more managerial experience I should hope so too.
ScottScott

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69724 on: Today at 12:19:57 pm »
A lot of talk around a couple of CMs coming in and it fixing the issues they've ran into the last few weeks. It's not as simple as that and we know it better than most

Ramsdale is bang average, he might be the best English keeper (I'd argue that's Pope personally) but it's such a low bar it's laughable. He makes too many mistakes for them to win the league with him in goal. A better version of Pickford. Ben White isn't a full back and doesn't look like he's good enough or trusted enough to be a CB. He needs to be upgraded on. They need a better partner for Saliba as well. Gabriel isn't great, Holding is awful, that young Polish lad can't be thrown in there and expected to reach the levels needed. They are also going to need the lads there already to not drop off from this season's levels which isn't a guarantee. Will be interesting to see them next season
Son of Spion

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69725 on: Today at 12:23:12 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:10:46 pm
Unfortunately they are miles ahead of us on quality. they showed it both games, especially the away game. All those years of cheating means they are levels above us . If they were a normal club, id hold my hands up and say they are the best and deserved to win the league. But they're cheating c*nts so i dont even have an interest in comparing our quality to theirs.
This is it. When you can afford to play fantasy football manager like Ped can, and do so over a good number of years, you're going to win out nine times in ten. You simply have too much quality and resource at your disposal. That feeds into the psychology of their side too. It breeds confidence and belief because there is so little jeopardy in what they do.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69726 on: Today at 12:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:16:52 pm
Given the context I would not use the 'bottled it' term, but I'm absolutely certain that Arsenal will be kicking themselves at the end of the season. You could have and should have done better. It's that feeling of what could and possibly should have been that kills you, isn't it?

The likes of Napoli and Barca won the league with a similar points tally to us, they dropped a lot of points recently like us and it didnt matter as they got the points earlier when in top form.

In a normal league wed have won it anyway, City have won 11 games in a row and look like theyre playing in second gear, I dont think we feel like its a chance missed, had city won it with 80 pts etc it wouldve been, but with man city it doesnt feel like when wed finish second to united in the old days. Theyre a cheat code and after the initial disappointment its easy to shrug and move on. This season anyway.
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69727 on: Today at 12:28:21 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:00:22 pm
really? long before my time or even yours but yeah

Agree with Barney, you cant really say it wasnt a choke given recent results.



Ridden by future novelist Dick Francis I believe!

And owned by The Queen Ma Gawd rest her soul.
PaulF

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69728 on: Today at 12:29:16 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:10:46 pm
Unfortunately they are miles ahead of us on quality. they showed it both games, especially the away game. All those years of cheating means they are levels above us . If they were a normal club, id hold my hands up and say they are the best and deserved to win the league. But they're cheating c*nts so i dont even have an interest in comparing our quality to theirs.

Yeah, a lot of people saying Arteta isn't good enough. Are also saying nobody can compete with a cheating oil nation. Whilst both can be true I don't think it's as black and white.  Us running them so close 3 times, one of which we overcame them was with a far more experienced manager.  Time will tell if Arteta can use the time gaining experience to get better.  Obviously your huge backing of him has always been a bit tongue in cheek, but next season will be the real yardstick for him.
paulrazor

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69729 on: Today at 12:31:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:28:21 pm
Ridden by future novelist Dick Francis I believe!

And owned by The Queen Ma Gawd rest her soul.
yeah my Dad actually had the winner backed, ESB i think

Yorkykopite

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69730 on: Today at 12:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:19:49 pm
Well considering one has nearly 20 years more managerial experience I should hope so too.

So Allardyce was right?
Jookie

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69731 on: Today at 12:37:15 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:14:38 pm
Both things can be true I guess. City are going to win the league because down the stretch they're all but unbeatable as they have 2 elite players in every role and one of the best managers in the game, backed by infinite wealth.

But arsenal have absolutely fucked it from the position they were in. To drop points twice when 2-0 up, draw with southampton and collapse at home to brighton absolutely is choking it. They've been dreadful when it REALLY counted.

Even if Arsenal won the 2 games where they were 2-0 up and beat Brighton then City would still have the title in their hands. City would be 3 points behind but game in hand and much better goal difference.

I only say this because its been referenced by loads of people. It would put Arsenal firmly in the race but wouldnt make them favourites.

City will in all likelihood end the season with 14 straight wins. Its not the 1st time they e had this type of run at the end of the season. I wouldnt want to give them any credit but its remarkably difficult for any team to overhaul them in this type of run. This is the 3rd example in 5 seasons where they have prevailed.

Could Arsenal have done better in the run-in? Probably but they are a young side with limited experience. This is aligned with not having the squad depth youd expect for a title challenging team. Season has caught up with them and the pressure City have applied has probably been too much.

Arsenals core players are young and generally one of the better groups of young players at a Top6 club. Theyll get better but so will other Top6 teams. City will continue to dominate. Think Arsenal will be a Top4 intended next season, in the same way I expect us, United, Newcastle and Chelsea will be.
Son of Spion

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69732 on: Today at 12:41:54 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:24:14 pm
The likes of Napoli and Barca won the league with a similar points tally to us, they dropped a lot of points recently like us and it didnt matter as they got the points earlier when in top form.

In a normal league wed have won it anyway, City have won 11 games in a row and look like theyre playing in second gear, I dont think we feel like its a chance missed, had city won it with 80 pts etc it wouldve been, but with man city it doesnt feel like when wed finish second to united in the old days. Theyre a cheat code and after the initial disappointment its easy to shrug and move on. This season anyway.
I think a normal season (pre sportswashing) has room in it for the eventual champions to have a dip in form somewhere along the line. I remember one season (81/82) we were 12th on Boxing Day after a poor start but finished as champions by four points.

What we see now is neither normal or healthy.
MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69733 on: Today at 12:54:52 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:50:06 am
8 points having played a game more and still needing to play city twice and go to anfield and newcastle. If disinterested city are on the way to a higher points total than last season as part of a  treble, imagine if they show interest next season.
With 9 games to go and you only had to play City once. If you'd beaten Westham, Soton and seen out your 2-goal lead against us, you'd have won it and City would have prioritized the CL. Very favourable fixtures against teams in terrible form.
Tobelius

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69734 on: Today at 12:58:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:33:14 am
This is something that grates on me the most. While football fans are too busy laughing at each other they fail to see that Abu Dhabi have cost us all, not just those they are laughing at.

Let's get this straight once and for all. Manchester City were a yo-yo club going up and down the divisions more often than a lift in the Empire State Building. But since they sold up and left their shell for Abu Dhabi to crawl into and use as a front, they have basically cock blocked a place at the top of the table and in the European places, depriving actual football clubs in the process.

Abu Dhabi are not a football club. They are a nation state using the sport of football and the old Man City name as a propaganda arm. They are a parasite wedged in the top of our league like a lamprey latched onto its host. Their mere presence deprives a legitimate club a place in the top four. A good number of clubs have been pushed out of the top four by Abu Dhabi's parasitic presence. That impacts further down because it then pushes someone else out of the European places. Teams' results against them over the season can be the difference between them staying up or getting relegated in May too. Basically, the mere presence of the sportswash impacts every single club in the league, not just the club they cheat into second place. They've skewed the entire PL as a whole. Those pissing themselves over Arsenal being cheated into second are basically laughing at themselves too, but without realising it. We are actually laughing at the death of our own league and the marginalisation of our own clubs.

The problem is growing too, because a new parasite has latched onto the host in the shape of Saudi Arabia. We now have two parasites occupying the top four, and they'll soon be the top one and two. Legitimate clubs will have just two CL places to play for instead of four. That will impact further down as a number of very big clubs are now vying for UEFA Cup places instead. Some will not make Europe at all, whereas they would normally have done so. Results against the two sportswash nations will also impact on those who are looking to stave off relegation.

Problem is, everyone's so busy laughing at each other that they are fiddling as Rome burns before their eyes.

Yep well put,the nation states in football are like parasites.

Now,there's a third one looking for a way in and assuming that's another one with 100 times the means of a normal owner how much space at the top and chances to even dream to compete in the long run will that leave to the normal clubs for trophies and such?

Think this will slowly erode on any ambitious normal owner's interest to invest in a PL club as there's realistically only scraps on offer and little glory or even commercial exposure,leaving a boring monolithic league with declining public interest.
jillc

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69735 on: Today at 12:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:26:50 am
What you have to understand about TNB is that he talks the big talk about his team when everything is hypothetical and far in the future. As soon as his team is involved in an actual fight he waves the white flag.

I think too many Liverpool fans on this site have indulged his defeatism and accepted his thesis that Arsenal have been as unlucky as the great Liverpool teams that got pipped by the smallest margins. Arsenal lost the title race ultimately not because Man City cheated, but because they simply weren't good enough to be champions. We all know how Man City have a finger on the scales and how difficult it is to beat a club that can "afford"  to pay such massive salaries to players, some of whom barely get off the bench. But they can be beaten. And they will be beaten again.

Arsenal won't do it. They're not good enough. Twice now, in consecutive seasons, they have melted away as soon as the heat was on. Their manager isn't good enough. Plus their supporters are a pretty poor lot (as we saw again yesterday). Liverpool will do it again though.

There is a difference between being realistic and indulging in defeatism though, that's the reality that most ordinary football clubs are in now, including us. I love your confidence that we will definitely win another title Yorkie, but I am not convinced we will. Certainly while Guardiola is managing them I can't see them dropping their standard much. That Liverpool team which won the Premiership there is no guarantee we will get another team that can match that one, never mind surpass it; which is probably what will be necessary to beat City now. We are in a situation that City are constantly winning titles now and that will be hard for any non state owned club to overcome. In saying this I am not underestimating Klopp a man who has done miracles before, but expecting him to continue doing them in this day and age, is I think optimistic.
Iska

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69736 on: Today at 12:59:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:41:54 pm
I think a normal season (pre sportswashing) has room in it for the eventual champions to have a dip in form somewhere along the line. I remember one season (81/82) we were 12th on Boxing Day after a poor start but finished as champions by four points.

What we see now is neither normal or healthy.
Abramovich is the dividing line there. You used to build in dips and riding out rough patches into a title race  be there or thereabouts at Easter and youve got a chance  but that burst of spending turned it into a drag race.  What weve been seeing the past five years is just the logical conclusion.

Theres loads of other unseen elements to this btw.  Stuff like standard pitch sizes, avoiding fixture pile-ups, no foreign player rules, nutrition, cutting down on contact, better groundskeeping  big investment needs predictable returns and all these things cut down on randomness.
Kopenhagen

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69737 on: Today at 01:01:04 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:05:57 am
Arsenal losing the league does not have to be a collapse of character
This was no choke but Manchester City simply have a better squad, all-time great manager and nation-state wealth

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/may/14/arsenal-brighton-manchester-city-premier-league

Ronay criticizing Abu Dhabi?

Kopenhagen

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69738 on: Today at 01:05:14 pm »
They need a world class keeper and CB to truly compete.

Maybe we can sell them Kelleher.
