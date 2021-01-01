Both things can be true I guess. City are going to win the league because down the stretch they're all but unbeatable as they have 2 elite players in every role and one of the best managers in the game, backed by infinite wealth.



But arsenal have absolutely fucked it from the position they were in. To drop points twice when 2-0 up, draw with southampton and collapse at home to brighton absolutely is choking it. They've been dreadful when it REALLY counted.



Even if Arsenal won the 2 games where they were 2-0 up and beat Brighton then City would still have the title in their hands. City would be 3 points behind but game in hand and much better goal difference.I only say this because its been referenced by loads of people. It would put Arsenal firmly in the race but wouldnt make them favourites.City will in all likelihood end the season with 14 straight wins. Its not the 1st time they e had this type of run at the end of the season. I wouldnt want to give them any credit but its remarkably difficult for any team to overhaul them in this type of run. This is the 3rd example in 5 seasons where they have prevailed.Could Arsenal have done better in the run-in? Probably but they are a young side with limited experience. This is aligned with not having the squad depth youd expect for a title challenging team. Season has caught up with them and the pressure City have applied has probably been too much.Arsenals core players are young and generally one of the better groups of young players at a Top6 club. Theyll get better but so will other Top6 teams. City will continue to dominate. Think Arsenal will be a Top4 intended next season, in the same way I expect us, United, Newcastle and Chelsea will be.