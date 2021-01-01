Totally get that, just not sure its ever going to make a difference. There are enough other rivalries and story lines in the league that city winning it every season doesnt seem to be taking away from the popularity of the product. Look at the interest in the top 4 and relegation battles now, Sky have done really well to promote narratives that capture the imagination and it doesnt feel like city have won 5 in 6, every time you see the stat it surprises you a little. Theyre going to win 20 league titles under the radar.



The thing that will accelerate it is when the viewing figures/TV deals start dropping. I think thats already underway.



They won't. They'll get the punishment they deserve before then mate.



Yep. I had to look it up, but this is their 9th. Feels like yesterday we had nine times their total; this time next year theyll probably be past halfway in catching us.I used to get hopeful about this sort of thing but not anymore. Its too much of a gravy train and I reckon theres too much money for it to be in anyones interests to fix it. More likely the EPL just settles down now into a made-for-global-tv league. Itll be a bit like formula one, with just enough symbols of the times when it meant something to sustain the illusion, so long as you dont look too hard. Well be the guys with the Ferrari flags, grateful the circus still keeps Monza on the schedule.