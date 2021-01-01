« previous next »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:38:38 am
Shamelessly stolen from Twitter, but the only team that has reached the level required to challenge City succesfully is our 2020 side, and they are nowhere near that level.  There is not a single player in their team that would have got into our 2020 first 11.  Odegaard and Saka on the bench maybe.

In fairness youd probably make room for Martinelli or Jesus on the bench ahead of Origi or Minamino? But either way youre right, that team of ours was so good. Even 18/19, were 11mm or whatever it was away from going unbeaten, potentially getting 100 points whilst winning the Champions League.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:39:18 am
Exactly, its more karma's a fucking bitch, enjoy your kicking you bellsplash. It's why my attitude to most clubs now is "fuck youse", you deserve what you're getting, reap what you sow and all that.

Does this mean that if we're in a title fight with City next season, you'd be fine with the Arsenal fans on here cheering City on?
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:45:39 am
Does this mean that if we're in a title fight with City next season, you'd be fine with the Arsenal fans on here cheering City on?

I can't speak for anyone else, but it wouldn't bother me one bit.

Fans of other clubs wanting LFC to fail? It's hardly new is it?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:37:17 am
Xhaka and who else? Jorginho? Hes only recently started games hasnt he?

You do have positions you can strengthen so there is obviously room for improvement. More depth too. It felt weird taking off Jesus and Odegaard yesterday when needing a goal. Were they knackered?

I do agree with the earlier comments about upgrading the keeper and maybe another top quality centre back are the most important signings you can make. It worked wonders for us. Im not sure youll make them though.

As eve, talk about bottling etc goes a bit far. Slight victims of timing in that if youd got high 80s but the bad run was earlier in the season, or the bad results were spread more evenly it wouldnt look so bad. And you have exceeded most expectations from back in August. But at the same time you must feel that the opportunity was there for the taking, and if not now, when?

Xhaka and Partey, they dominated midfields till they ran out of legs and now we cant control games. Jorginho isnt really good enough unless used in certain games.

I think we had a great chance while city were stuttering but once they click into gear they are not dropping any points.

Before the season started I said we should challenge for the title in 2-3 years when liverpool/city get older. I think we ll improve based on the age and experience of the team, but city wont get old, theyll sign the best players out there  and no reason why theyd have an off season.
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:48:15 am
I can't speak for anyone else, but it wouldn't bother me one bit.

Fans of other clubs wanting LFC to fail? It's hardly new is it?

It would be new on RAWK from this collection of Arsenal fans.  They've always been behind us and against City.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:25:29 am
Totally get that, just not sure its ever going to make a difference. There are enough other rivalries and story lines in the league that city winning it every season doesnt seem to be taking away from the popularity of the product. Look at the interest in the top 4 and relegation battles now, Sky have done really well to promote narratives that capture the imagination and it doesnt feel like city have won 5 in 6, every time you see the stat it surprises you a little. Theyre going to win 20 league titles under the radar.
Yep. I had to look it up, but this is their 9th. Feels like yesterday we had nine times their total; this time next year theyll probably be past halfway in catching us.
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:20:48 am
The thing that will accelerate it is when the viewing figures/TV deals start dropping. I think thats already underway.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:32:52 am
They won't. They'll get the punishment they deserve before then mate.
I used to get hopeful about this sort of thing but not anymore. Its too much of a gravy train and I reckon theres too much money for it to be in anyones interests to fix it. More likely the EPL just settles down now into a made-for-global-tv league. Itll be a bit like formula one, with just enough symbols of the times when it meant something to sustain the illusion, so long as you dont look too hard. Well be the guys with the Ferrari flags, grateful the circus still keeps Monza on the schedule.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:44:41 am
In fairness youd probably make room for Martinelli or Jesus on the bench ahead of Origi or Minamino? But either way youre right, that team of ours was so good. Even 18/19, were 11mm or whatever it was away from going unbeaten, potentially getting 100 points whilst winning the Champions League.

You had an incredible team, away at anfield was harder than away at city, not that we got anything at either place. Now though city are out infront alone, in europe.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:44:10 am
We finished last season in dreadful form and were told we had no chance of top 4 and we managed to kick on.

No time to feel sorry for ourselves, need a good summer and lets go again. Let's see the ambition of the club now, are they happy competing for top 4, or do they want to compete for titles?

Tell that to your match going fans  ;)
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:45:39 am
Does this mean that if we're in a title fight with City next season, you'd be fine with the Arsenal fans on here cheering City on?

Do what they want, doesn't arse me.

For purely football reasons, I wanted Arsenal to win the league this season, however, for the long term future of the game, I preferred that ADFC cheated them out of it, to hopefully shift the attention away from "anyone but the Scousers" and all that shite and make c*nts sit up and take notice. Plenty of Arsenal fans wanted the title winning season voiding to deny us our 19th, so while its shit for the decent Arsenal fans on here, it's tough shit for the rest of them and I include my wifes dickhead step brother in law and his stupid fucking anti scouse shite in that lot.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:44:10 am
We finished last season in dreadful form and were told we had no chance of top 4 and we managed to kick on.

Literally no one said that. In fact I remember Arsenal being talked up well before the season started after you signed Jesus.
Id only want Man city to win if the other team is Spurs, if its chelsea I wouldnt care either way, both cheated their way in,Newcastle too to be fair.... The league is becoming plentyfull of sportswashing projects.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:44:10 am
We finished last season in dreadful form and were told we had no chance of top 4 and we managed to kick on.

No time to feel sorry for ourselves, need a good summer and lets go again. Let's see the ambition of the club now, are they happy competing for top 4, or do they want to compete for titles?

There were a number of almost totally unique things about this season that worked in your favour though I'd say. Next season you'll also have the champions league to content with, till the group stages at least.

Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:57:21 am
. More likely the EPL just settles down now into a made-for-global-tv league. Itll be a bit like formula one, with just enough symbols of the times when it meant something to sustain the illusion, so long as you dont look too hard. Well be the guys with the Ferrari flags, grateful the circus still keeps Monza on the schedule.

Was talking to a mate about this the other day and we were saying I can absolutely see a scenario where the premier league becomes primarily the focus of the overseas fan, and the lower leagues get much more attention from the local match going fans.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:59:02 am
Tell that to your match going fans  ;)

I don't feel im in a place to criticise match going fans being i live in a different country, but let me just say i wouldnt have been leaving that stadium early, that's the best way i can put it.  :-X
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:01:04 am
Literally no one said that. In fact I remember Arsenal being talked up well before the season started after you signed Jesus.

I think most said it was our best chance of top 4 for 10 years and wont come around again.
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:57:21 am
Yep. I had to look it up, but this is their 9th. Feels like yesterday we had nine times their total; this time next year theyll probably be past halfway in catching us.I used to get hopeful about this sort of thing but not anymore. Its too much of a gravy train and I reckon theres too much money for it to be in anyones interests to fix it. More likely the EPL just settles down now into a made-for-global-tv league. Itll be a bit like formula one, with just enough symbols of the times when it meant something to sustain the illusion, so long as you dont look too hard. Well be the guys with the Ferrari flags, grateful the circus still keeps Monza on the schedule.

The big risk for the PL is if the biggest names by a million miles, ie us and the Mancs, say fuck you and hammer for the ESL. Take us, the Mancs and add in Arsenal out of this league and that's 90/95% of the interest in the league gone. We'll take our hundreds of millions of fans with us and leave the small clubs like Abu Dhabi and the Saudis to their under 100,000 fans. Try selling that league for £4million, never mind £4 billion.

No-one pays to watch ADFC, Spurs, Brighton, Wolves, they pay to watch us and the Mancs and then Arsenal.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:02:46 am
I think most said it was our best chance of top 4 for 10 years and wont come around again.

Which could easily turn out to be accurate.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:03:40 am
The big risk for the PL is if the biggest names by a million miles, ie us and the Mancs, say fuck you and hammer for the ESL. Take us, the Mancs and add in Arsenal out of this league and that's 90/95% of the interest in the league gone. We'll take our hundreds of millions of fans with us and leave the small clubs like Abu Dhabi and the Saudis to their under 100,000 fans. Try selling that league for £4million, never mind £4 billion.

No-one pays to watch ADFC, Spurs, Brighton, Wolves, they pay to watch us and the Mancs and then Arsenal.
Utd could be owned by Qatar in a month's time though, and then even that dream is finished.

Edit: also, I wonder how true it is once the global market becomes what the League really cares about? Overseas fans do seem to think Chelsea are a big name, presumably City are only a few years behind. Us and Utd being big here might one day become about as important to the league/broadcasters as having a strong Villa is for keeping subscriptions up in the West Midlands.
Quote from: Iska on Today at 11:06:54 am
Utd could be owned by Qatar in a month's time though, and then even that dream is finished.

Gawd bless Sir Jim then. :)
Did the world cup break have much of an impact either way for arsenal over other teams? I think they lost one key player due to an injury picked up there. Did they get more time to recharge batteries , or work things through on the training pitch. Young squad so I guess maybe fewer internationals away. That said the break didn't seem to immediately help Salah. His recent form might have benefitted, but he does seem to be some sort of Duracell bunny. Sahka was obviously massively involved. 
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:44:41 am
In fairness youd probably make room for Martinelli or Jesus on the bench ahead of Origi or Minamino? But either way youre right, that team of ours was so good. Even 18/19, were 11mm or whatever it was away from going unbeaten, potentially getting 100 points whilst winning the Champions League.
Yeah that's kind of my point, those are the kind of levels you have to reach and they are nowhere near really.  Even early in the season you had the feeling City were going to have another gear when they needed it.

By the way, I will make no room on the bench for anyone at the expense of Divock!  I think Jesus could work as a kind of Aldi version of Firmino, which is what Minamino was meant to be I suppose.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:41:29 am
Yes, I'd choose those two as well. Saka is a really fine player, but we'd have to bench him because obviously Mo is far better. Odegaard is an excellent prospect too. But the rest? They've done amazingly well to come second this season. But it would be a poor league that saw them finish as champions.
I don't think Odegaard gets in the 11 though, given that Henderson was player of the year that season.

So I'm having Odegaard, Saka and Jesus on the bench in place of Chamberlein, Keita and Minamino.
