You have to actually wonder about the players as well and whether they get as much from it as what they used to. I mean before oil states entered the game, you were allowed to be human and drop the standard from time to time. But now you have to be freaking perfect, no margin for error. How much does that actually strip the enjoyment of playing football when the stakes are so stupidly high? I don't even think I enjoy seeing us going for titles now, as there is no balance in reaction to a setback anymore. One lost point, that's the title gone then. What is there to enjoy about that?



Good point.While I think the injuries have been the biggest factor in making our season as bad as it was up til April, I think the mental disappointment and weariness is also hugely important. When you've been nearly perfect and still lost out (as we have, twice), then it must be incredibly difficult to push again. We did it in 2019-20, but a big part of that was that we had the CL as an amazing consolation for missing out on the league. That allowed us to mentally spring into the next season and do even better.The end of last season, all we had was disappointment, and you could see that in how we started this season - complacent, unwilling to put in the maximum to win each and every game, players not digging each other out in the big moments, arguments on the pitch.Our heads were completely burnt out as fans, so it's only natural that the players would feel the same way. And it's not even just the hopelessness of knowing you have to be perfect to even have a chance, it's also knowing deep down that the team that's creating that landscape is artifical and doped. You're climbing a mountain against Lance Armstrong, running a sprint against Ben Johnson. And the entire world knows it too, but seemingly doesn't give a shit.Having said all that, this Arsenal should never be spoken of in the same breath as our team from 2018-2022. Those were real title challenges. This was merely a valiant effort for 85% of the way.