Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:06:29 pm
If it was United and Ferguson in charge challenging City regularly they'd have been punished by now. No way he'd have accepted it and he ruled the roost.

I was about to say, if anyone should be embarrassed about this whole situation it's Man Utd. Have a look on the Caf, they are all celebrating Brighton winning today. City are your City rivals. They've come over, taken over your City, taken over any domination you had in the league, have handed out a few postings to them, but most just seem to accept it and as long as it's not the Scousers or the Arses or that winning then they aren't bothered.

Where is their pride? They can't even put up any sort of fight against them, they'll have a front row seat for the 2nd leg of matching their treble, but they are happy to roll over and have their belly tickled by City  . It's their kids that will grow up City fans as most will have been glory hunters in the first place.
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:17:20 pm
Always thought city would pip Arsenal at the end, simply because as per our experience city drop little to zero points in the run-in, so leaving no margin for error for a challenger/s.  The surprise was the mini collapse by Arsenal with that collection of draws in and around their game v us, so the title race became a comfortable canter for city.

Done them a favour too, less pressure in the league before their Semi. If it was us Ped would be shitting himself and making odd team choices.
Long time before they will be in the running again. Unfortunately for them the big clubs and the sportwashers will come sniffing around for their best players over the next couple of years. Would like to see us in for Saka surely he'd love to play under a manager like Klopp.
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 07:15:09 pm
Yeah theres no two ways about it, theyve bottled this. I hate that phrase but its all you can call it.

Have they really? they probably just regressed to the mean. They massively over performed in the first half of the season on the back of some good signings and a strong pre-season, but I just think as soon as the pressure started to build with a few injuries and/or a dip in form in a few key positions the result dropping off was almost inevitable.     
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:19:17 pm
I was about to say, if anyone should be embarrassed about this whole situation it's Man Utd. Have a look on the Caf, they are all celebrating Brighton winning today. City are your City rivals. They've come over, taken over your City, taken over any domination you had in the league, have handed out a few postings to them, but most just seem to accept it and as long as it's not the Scousers or the Arses or that winning then they aren't bothered.

Where is their pride? They can't even put up any sort of fight against them, they'll have a front row seat for the 2nd leg of matching their treble, but they are happy to roll over and have their belly tickled by City  . It's their kids that will grow up City fans as most will have been glory hunters in the first place.

Well, Man Utd are certainly the biggest losers in this situation. We will be back next season, you will eventually hire a quality manager, Newcastle are going nowhere, so Man Utd should be really worried ...
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:03:32 pm
I hated Chelsea all the way through the 2000's, I saw them buying up all the players we wanted, letting them rot on the bench and Mourinho was a twat, plus the whole tapping up Gerrard thing - but they never dominated. That Final was horrible as I wanted neither to win, Mancs was worst because he would get closer to Bob and also where I live, so yes I was annoyed with the slip. The one I look back on with regret is wanting City to win it in 2012, I never once believed they would be anything more than a small club with money, never thought they'd dominate, never thought they'd get Ped.

I've hated the cheating all the way back to then.

I laughed my arse off at 'JT' missing that pen. On the way back from a night out, saw two guys clearly celebrating the Manc CL win. Told them congrats from a Liverpool fan. "A Liverpool fan!?!?" on of them said, surprised. "Yeah, fuck them plastic cheating scumbags. I'd rather a proper club win it, even if I hate them."

Feel the same today. Fuck the cheating scumbags.
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:05:48 pm
You have to actually wonder about the players as well and whether they get as much from it as what they used to. I mean before oil states entered the game, you were allowed to be human and drop the standard from time to time. But now you have to be freaking perfect, no margin for error. How much does that actually strip the enjoyment of playing football when the stakes are so stupidly high? I don't even think I enjoy seeing us going for titles now, as there is no balance in reaction to a setback anymore. One lost point, that's the title gone then. What is there to enjoy about that?  :-\

Good point.
While I think the injuries have been the biggest factor in making our season as bad as it was up til April, I think the mental disappointment and weariness is also hugely important. When you've been nearly perfect and still lost out (as we have, twice), then it must be incredibly difficult to push again. We did it in 2019-20, but a big part of that was that we had the CL as an amazing consolation for missing out on the league. That allowed us to mentally spring into the next season and do even better.

The end of last season, all we had was disappointment, and you could see that in how we started this season - complacent, unwilling to put in the maximum to win each and every game, players not digging each other out in the big moments, arguments on the pitch.

Our heads were completely burnt out as fans, so it's only natural that the players would feel the same way. And it's not even just the hopelessness of knowing you have to be perfect to even have a chance, it's also knowing deep down that the team that's creating that landscape is artifical and doped. You're climbing a mountain against Lance Armstrong, running a sprint against Ben Johnson. And the entire world knows it too, but seemingly doesn't give a shit.


Having said all that, this Arsenal should never be spoken of in the same breath as our team from 2018-2022. Those were real title challenges. This was merely a valiant effort for 85% of the way.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:19:17 pm
I was about to say, if anyone should be embarrassed about this whole situation it's Man Utd. Have a look on the Caf, they are all celebrating Brighton winning today. City are your City rivals. They've come over, taken over your City, taken over any domination you had in the league, have handed out a few postings to them, but most just seem to accept it and as long as it's not the Scousers or the Arses or that winning then they aren't bothered.

Where is their pride? They can't even put up any sort of fight against them, they'll have a front row seat for the 2nd leg of matching their treble, but they are happy to roll over and have their belly tickled by City  . It's their kids that will grow up City fans as most will have been glory hunters in the first place.

Red Cafe isn't proper Mancs though, its the non match going internet knobs. I do not know one real match going Manc who is happy ADFC are winning it and they are shitting it that they will win the Treble. Last season did fuck with them though as they wanted us to win one of the League/CL to stop them doing it, so they wanted you to win it as they think the CL is nailed on.
Arteta will do a fine job in getting these in the top 4 next season such will be the toll of this season.

Incredible effort this year played some great stuff looked goosed and without solutions today to an excellent brighton outfit. Fans are a let down leaving early mind, that squad has achieved far beyond its expectation and talent.
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 09:21:22 pm
Have they really? they probably just regressed to the mean. They massively over performed in the first half of the season on the back of some good signings and a strong pre-season, but I just think as soon as the pressure started to build with a few injuries and/or a dip in form in a few key positions the result dropping off was almost inevitable.     
They should have won it from where they were, the turning point came at Anfield when they went 2-0 up and we're pissing the game. Then they started all the time wasting shite, the diving, the feigning injuries and Xakha's sly one on Trent and from then on they haven't been the same team

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:09:13 pm
That is my point. They were not dogshit last season. They just collapsed in the later stages of the season, and missed out on 4th place by 2 points. They are fundamentaly flawed, because Arteta is an average manager. They have some talent, but they are not different to Tottenham from 4-5 years ago. And definitely no title winning material. The only reason why they appeared to be in the title race is because they had incredible luck with the injuries and Man City were struggling early in the season ...

Think your being harsh their Peter. I'm not sure what City struggling a bit at the start of the season (like they do on a few occasions) has to do with the points total we amassed in the first part of the season.
And also, I don't think an Average manager comes into a mess of a club like Arsenal were in his first job, and overhauls the team and squad to get them to potentially an 85+ point team.

I mean, no-one is claiming he's a Pep or a Klopp, but he is having to do this while competing against them, and the likes of Ten Hag and Conte.
Glad to read I'm not alone in having not enjoyed our title challenging years even though our team was incredible. Thought it was mainly because I'm in a bad time zone so I can't enjoy games down at the pub like I used to in the 00s, but really it was that relentless stress of not being allowed to be anything less than perfect for 3420 minutes, that cool Byrne and others allude to. The only enjoyment I get is from watching highlights and "Inside..." segments on the club website in retrospect, because only then can I appreciate what Jurgen has built without the gnawing fear and sense of injustice.
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 07:47:06 pm
Get to fuck with yer modern football bollocks, 90 point seasons should be one offs, Ferguson managed 2 I think plus 1 in the early years which was a 40 or 42 game season, think Arsenal managed 1 under Wenger, we've had a legitimate side which has scored 90+ points 3 times and should've gone down as one of the greatest sides ever but have missed out twice to cheating c*nts, Chelsea have had 3 which shouldn't count

If they manage to finish in the mid 80's that should be good enough, fuck this bollocks of only being able to drop 15-20 points, it shouldn't be consistently happening

It does. Frankly if we don't win it and the red Mancs aren't anyone else is irrelevant. The narrative of a real title race and how wonderful that Lego haired weirdo is what's pissed me off.

They aren't fit to lace the boots of a side that took the cheating Abu Dhabi to the last game of the season, won the European cup and then won 26 out of the first 27 league games the following season.

No one was crying that we were saving football..null and void was all you heard. That side was the greatest you'll ever see. No side will match what we did. So fuck arsenal, red Mancunian and ADFC.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:35:29 pm
Think your being harsh their Peter. I'm not sure what City struggling a bit at the start of the season (like they do on a few occasions) has to do with the points total we amassed in the first part of the season.
And also, I don't think an Average manager comes into a mess of a club like Arsenal were in his first job, and overhauls the team and squad to get them to potentially an 85+ point team.

I mean, no-one is claiming he's a Pep or a Klopp, but he is having to do this while competing against them, and the likes of Ten Hag and Conte.

TH and Conte? Give me a break.

If we'd have been on form this season you'd be a distant disappointing third
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:08:58 pm
Glad to read I'm not alone in having not enjoyed our title challenging years even though our team was incredible. Thought it was mainly because I'm in a bad time zone so I can't enjoy games down at the pub like I used to in the 00s, but really it was that relentless stress of not being allowed to be anything less than perfect for 3420 minutes, that cool Byrne and others allude to. The only enjoyment I get is from watching highlights and "Inside..." segments on the club website in retrospect, because only then can I appreciate what Jurgen has built without the gnawing fear and sense of injustice.

I enjoyed being great, and hopefully will do again next season.

I do know what you mean though. The nagging fear just because its 0-0 at home to a side outside the top 4 (frankly any side).

Being pegged back to draw away from home in November and thinking how that could be a fatal blow to title hopes.

The repeatedly strange feeling of being quite calm about going a goal down early because well probably turn it around but obviously accepting that cant be done every single time.

Strange times indeed. But we were incredible and shouldnt ever lose sight of that.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 10:11:01 pm

TH and Conte? Give me a break.

If we'd have been on form this season you'd be a distant disappointing third

WTF are you on about. I mentioned Klopp alongside Pep. I then mentioned ETH and Conte as they are seen as better, more experienced managers than Arteta. Not sure why your cage is rattled there sir.
You can't train for the beach and then play on pebbles.

Oh, they were at home  ;D
Have a Spurs mate and it's bizarre the amount of pleasure this Arsenal collapse is giving them. Focus on your own club's problems, never realised the strength of bittternes there to be honest.
Quote from: Upanishad on Yesterday at 10:38:18 pm
Have a Spurs mate and it's bizarre the amount of pleasure this Arsenal collapse is giving them. Focus on your own club's problems, never realised the strength of bittternes there to be honest.

Oh... LOADS!

We think Everton fans are weird and bitter - Spurs when talking about Arsenal are proper hatstand.

The last company I had, before I retired and moved to France, it was southern based, my crew (many of them with me 30 years) was made up of Hammers and Spurs fans mostly with a couple of Gooners (and a single Chelsea fan) - the Spurs lads when talking about the Gooners were unhinged - like Toffees are with us, but nastier. And of course the Hammers lads wound the the Spurs fan us too (they don't like each other much).

And these guys were friends   ;D  - I suspect the hatred is even more intense between strangers,
You should read what some Gunners write about Spurs on here.

Nothing weird about Spurs fans laughing over the collapse though, be strange if they didn't take the opportunity, especially after the season they've had.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:01:14 pm
You should read what some Gunners write about Spurs on here.

Nothing weird about Spurs fans laughing over the collapse though, be strange if they didn't take the opportunity, especially after the season they've had.

But thats the thing, it does seem weird to me, because Im looking in from the outside. The over  obsession and pleasure with the failure of another team, kind of raw ugliness of it.

Id like to think I wouldnt be the same, and Im not one that particularly wants Everton to go down, Im just not fussed. But then Im OOT so maybe thats why.
Ramsdale isn't good enough for them.

Found it very strange the hype he's getting all season. English media, I suppose.

He is bang average.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:32:08 pm
Mad that they'll finish this season trophy less.

Not really, though, is it.

Let's not pretend this is a team of stunning quality. Everyone knows it.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:36:44 am
Ramsdale isn't good enough for them.

Found it very strange the hype he's getting all season. English media, I suppose.

He is bang average.

But he is the best english GK currently imo.
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 01:28:16 am
But he is the best english GK currently imo.

Been a problem position since Seaman. Don't see any change now. Plenty of mistakes in his game.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:36:44 am
Ramsdale isn't good enough for them.

Found it very strange the hype he's getting all season. English media, I suppose.

He is bang average.
Are we sure he the best goal keeper at Arsenal?

