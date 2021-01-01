« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1735 1736 1737 1738 1739 [1740]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5283051 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69560 on: Today at 08:02:06 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 07:59:33 pm
Blew an eight point lead to City and never had to get 93+ points. I doubt they'd have done any better than us to be honest.
Psychology is important like I said and they had that advantage. We had the upper hand against City in 20/21 but we couldn't press home our advantage due to one reason or another. They were like puppies licking their wounds.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,615
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69561 on: Today at 08:02:25 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:57:08 pm
They beat Chelsea (3 times in a row) and City. The psychological aspect is underrated but some will believe money is everything.

United tended to lose out when there was a very strong side though. Arsenal the years they won it. Chelsea under Mourinho in 04/05 and 05/06. Chelsea in 2010 under Ancelotti. City in 2012 (although United threw it away). Chelsea imploded a bit after 2006 with the usual Mourinho downfall and same with Mancini after 2012 which gave United a free hit in 12/13 for Ferguson's last season.

Exceptions were 2003 (Arsenal should have won it that year and United pipped them) and 2009 (we were very strong and probably should have won it but that was one of United's strongest teams).

A lot of the titles United won they weren't up against particularly good teams.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,989
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69562 on: Today at 08:02:27 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 07:53:10 pm
They are on course for 87 points or 2.29ppg. From the invention of football in 1992 until the original cheats Chelsea hit 95 points in 2005, that average was beaten just twice and equalled once.

I'd be surprised if they get 87 points. They still have 81, with 2 games to go. And Man Utd finished 2nd on 81 points not so long ago. So, lets not pretend that Arsenal have done something remarkable. Arteta is a limited manager who got lucky this season, but was found out eventually ...
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,308
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69563 on: Today at 08:03:32 pm »
I still think arsenals success is masked a bit by the fixture list. Couple of easy games where they went to pot. But if they'd lost to city six weeks earlier and drawn some of those other games sooner, nobody would be talking title challenge.
Purely selfishly, I've got to spend a week with the arsenal loving brother in law, who even earlier this season was suggesting we get rid of klopp. I'll be getting him plenty of bottles during the week.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,347
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69564 on: Today at 08:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 07:26:16 pm
We're usually not backwards in coming forwards

Can you be backwards in coming forwards?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,615
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69565 on: Today at 08:05:01 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:02:06 pm
Psychology is important like I said and they had that advantage. We had the upper hand against City in 20/21 but we couldn't press home our advantage due to one reason or another. They were like puppies licking their wounds.

I think it's been a bit similar this season. Arsenal keeping on winning was getting in their heads (as it did 19/20 with us) but when they stopped winning it gave them encouragement to hit their stride again.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69566 on: Today at 08:05:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:02:25 pm
United tended to lose out when there was a very strong side though. Arsenal the years they won it. Chelsea under Mourinho in 04/05 and 05/06. Chelsea in 2010 under Ancelotti. City in 2012 (although United threw it away). Chelsea imploded a bit after 2006 with the usual Mourinho downfall and same with Mancini after 2012 which gave United a free hit in 12/13 for Ferguson's last season.

Exceptions were 2003 (Arsenal should have won it that year and United pipped them) and 2009 (we were very strong and probably should have won it but that was one of United's strongest teams).

A lot of the titles United won they weren't up against particularly good teams.
Chelsea had won two in a row then they signed Shevchenko and Ballack. I remember an article in the BBC declaring them as champions before the season even started but they ended up losing three in a row and that was before FFP. Ancelotti won it by a point after United sold Ronaldo.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,436
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69567 on: Today at 08:05:23 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:02:06 pm
Psychology is important like I said and they had that advantage. We had the upper hand against City in 20/21 but we couldn't press home our advantage due to one reason or another. They were like puppies licking their wounds.
Whether we like it or not this cheat city team is strong mentally in the league. 14 straight wins wasn't it in 2019, knowing one slip up hands us the title. Coming from 2 down last season. They would match fergusons teams in that regard and win with depth.

The only time we beat them was by producing a run so incredible it will probably never be matched.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,474
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69568 on: Today at 08:05:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:57:51 pm
It could take Arsenal some time to get over this. They've improved markedly this season and I hoped they'd win it once I knew we were never getting near it this year, but what a horribly anti climatic end for them it's become.

In the end it turned out not to be much of a title race at all. They were done and dusted in early April, when the Lance Armstrongs were just getting started. Liverpool remain the only side to really put the shits up them for years now.

The PL is a tedious, uncompetitive borefest these days. I was listening to a middle-aged Leeds fan the other day saying he'd welcome Leeds going down because the PL is shite and boring. He reckoned they enjoyed it far more battling it out in the championship and having playoffs. I can see his point, because who can get excited about this league anymore when it's little more than a cheats procession. Abu Dhabi fans don't even enjoy it. Liverpool fans nerves are shredded most seasons because we know we're up against a country rather than a club. The rest barely get a look in and have virtually no chance anyway. Arsenal gave it a shot, but their goose was cooked in early April.

You have to actually wonder about the players as well and whether they get as much from it as what they used to. I mean before oil states entered the game, you were allowed to be human and drop the standard from time to time. But now you have to be freaking perfect, no margin for error. How much does that actually strip the enjoyment of playing football when the stakes are so stupidly high? I don't even think I enjoy seeing us going for titles now, as there is no balance in reaction to a setback anymore. One lost point, that's the title gone then. What is there to enjoy about that?  :-\
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,436
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69569 on: Today at 08:06:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:02:27 pm
I'd be surprised if they get 87 points. They still have 81, with 2 games to go. And Man Utd finished 2nd on 81 points not so long ago. So, lets not pretend that Arsenal have done something remarkable. Arteta is a limited manager who got lucky this season, but was found out eventually ...
They'll probably win the final game with no pressure on. Could drop points next week though.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,916
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69570 on: Today at 08:07:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:57:36 pm
They had, which is why Arsenal had the chance to build up a huge lead.

Once the cracks emerged City hit their stride and did get their form back. Either side of the World Cup they weren't playing well at all and dropped a fair amount of points.

They hadn't, they've just done what they always do which is put together a long winning run at the business end of the season.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,751
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69571 on: Today at 08:07:40 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:01:26 pm
Problem is it just looks like bitterness when you sing about them when challenging/losing out to them. Too many fan bases that should be joining in will take the piss rather than supporting it.

Only way any momentum can gather against City is if the supporters of ourselves, United, Arsenal and Tottenham band together to in effect protest. But that'll never happen, because the supporters of these clubs actively want City to win when they are challenging anyone but themselves. Youre not going to get Spurs going against City this season, just like you wouldn't get United fans going against them last year, or Liverpool fans back in the Agueroooo season.

It's the perfect storm for City. No one cares enough about them to truly give a shit other than when they're being directly affected. In fact, many are quite thankful for them because they stop clubs they do care about winning more.
It's too late now. It started with Chelsea and nobody cared.

We were building a stadium and saw transfer fee inflation right in front of our eyes. Equally worse for other clubs too.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69572 on: Today at 08:08:43 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:05:23 pm
Whether we like it or not this cheat city team is strong mentally in the league. 14 straight wins wasn't it in 2019, knowing one slip up hands us the title. Coming from 2 down last season. They would match fergusons teams in that regard and win with depth.

The only time we beat them was by producing a run so incredible it will probably never be matched.
We had them on the ropes in 20/21. Fergie's United team probably win it from there with their squad depthUnfortunately, we were unlucky with injuries. Beat them two seasons in a row then anything can happen and subconsciously, they'll feel we're better. Little things like that matter a lot.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,615
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69573 on: Today at 08:09:37 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:05:10 pm
Chelsea had won two in a row then they signed Shevchenko and Ballack. I remember an article in the BBC declaring them as champions before the season even started but they ended up losing three in a row and that was before FFP. Ancelotti won it by a point after United sold Ronaldo.

The Shevchenko signing proved highly counter productive (I don't think Mourinho was keen but it was an Abramavich vanity buy) and Ballack was not compatible in a midfield with Lampard (same with Gerrard for England).

Chelsea dropped off significantly after disrupting what worked but they took United to the last day. I remember what swung it was Phil Neville scoring an implausible own goal for Everton against United in the penultimate weekend.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,785
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69574 on: Today at 08:10:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:02:27 pm
I'd be surprised if they get 87 points. They still have 81, with 2 games to go. And Man Utd finished 2nd on 81 points not so long ago. So, lets not pretend that Arsenal have done something remarkable. Arteta is a limited manager who got lucky this season, but was found out eventually ...

God, why do we have to couch everything in such miserable terms? Arsenal were dogshit last season, this season they have turned it around and played themselves into contention for the league. Their improvement is incredible and they deserve credit for that.

Against that they are likely to lose the league to a bunch of money doping sportswashers. But misery loves company and some feel it necessary to delight that someone else has fallen short against City as well. Worse, they are now competing to say Liverpool's failure was somehow worthier, like two car crash victims in a hospital arguing over who hurts more, rather than complaining about the prick that hit them.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,846
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69575 on: Today at 08:10:31 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:50:17 pm
Did Fergie's teams normally falter at the business end (when it really matters)? No. It'd not good enough if you want to win it in any era.

They've not bottled it fer fucks sake, only a handful of legitimate teams have managed to post the sort of totals that are needed now, it's asking way too much for the likes of us and Arsenal to consistently perform to that level, out of 5 of the last 6 seasons you'd need 94 points to be in with a chance, ADFC will probably get 94 again this season, it's not sustainable and never has been, even 2 of our best ever sides of 78/79 & 87/88 wouldn't have hit 90 points if you work out their average ppg at 3 points for a win and multiply it by 38

If they weren't up against cheating c*nts they'd probably be comfortably well in front, having said that I think we'd be a lot better off if we hadn't have been up against the cheating c*nts over the last few years as it's taken a lot out of the squad physically & mentally
Logged

Online coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • Ground Control
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69576 on: Today at 08:12:02 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:35:43 am
City have won 10 league games in a row and need to drop points in 2 of their last 4 games to have a title race. This one is over, but we should get 90 points still, and try to better it next season.

Come on the Ev

A grand old team !

You've banged on about getting 90pts, even as you drew and drew and drew and lost. The best you can do now is 87, and if you don't win either of your final 2 games, it won't surprised me. You're fortunate you are mathematically guaranteed Champions League, because we'd be seeing absolute squeaky bum time from Arsenal. City drives hope and legs into the ground, yes. But you'll look back on that run in April when you were 8 points clear with 9 points available before playing City and wonder where it all went wrong.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
Pages: 1 ... 1735 1736 1737 1738 1739 [1740]   Go Up
« previous next »
 