Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69480 on: May 9, 2023, 11:07:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  9, 2023, 08:32:28 pm
I was talking about Leicester. Was that the season before last? I get confused.
I thought Arsenal gave up fourth spot to spurs last season. Could be horribly wrong.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69481 on: May 9, 2023, 11:09:06 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on May  9, 2023, 03:38:04 pm
Enduring memory of this Arsenal season, for me, is Troopz losing his mind on Robbie, saying "I've been in title races, blood."



There's a Spurs fan doing reactions who out blud-fams even him
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69482 on: May 9, 2023, 11:36:27 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on May  9, 2023, 11:09:06 pm
There's a Spurs fan doing reactions who out blud-fams even him
That Expressions biff?, I'd rather have Anfield Agenda and his sidekick than that weapon.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69483 on: May 10, 2023, 12:12:58 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May  9, 2023, 11:36:27 pm
That Expressions biff?, I'd rather have Anfield Agenda and his sidekick than that weapon.

When they get turned over it's all essential viewing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69484 on: May 10, 2023, 08:25:50 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on May  9, 2023, 07:39:31 pm
Interesting, looks like it could be a busy summer!!

What do you think of Patino? i've only seen him play about 3 times but seemed to have generated a lot of excitement amongst your fanbase and I saw he wants chances so may look to go in search of first team football. You reckon it could be a mistake letting him go or is he not ready for your first team squad?

What do you think will happen with Balogun as well? Do you guys have space for him in your first team squad to allow him to keep developing or will you loan him out or potentially lose him in a similar way to Patino?

Yeah, will be busy, but more on outgoings rather than incomings continuing to try and rebalance the squad mostly while adding a bit more quality.

For Patino, I think he's had his taste of first team football now and just wants more of it. I think he realises he needs to be playing every week and he won't do that at Arsenal. A very talented player, however there will be question marks if he has that turn of pace that seems required more in the modern game.

He's probably become a victim of our rising levels as well. We are trying to raise the base levels of the squad each year. Were we a Europa League team then he could feature more in that and the league cup first half of the season to get game time, but probably not so in the Champions League.

Balogun is in a very similar situation as well. Done good in France, has said he wants to play every week, but will find himself behind Jesus and competing with Nketiah.

I don't blame these boys for looking to move on, to be honest I think you're going to need to be an exceptional youth player to come through Hale End and get in the team nowadays. I wouldn't mind doing Chelsea's trick and putting buybacks in any sales though, just as a slight insurance.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69485 on: Today at 01:06:52 am »
The media seem more interested for the top 4 fight, rather than for the league title fight. How Arsenal managed to become suddenly so irrelevant this season, and they are one point behind City?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69486 on: Today at 01:20:07 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 01:06:52 am
The media seem more interested for the top 4 fight, rather than for the league title fight. How Arsenal managed to become suddenly so irrelevant this season, and they are one point behind City?

They've already decided that the Sky Blue Cheats are winning it. And that's dull as f*ck.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69487 on: Today at 07:35:43 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 01:06:52 am
The media seem more interested for the top 4 fight, rather than for the league title fight. How Arsenal managed to become suddenly so irrelevant this season, and they are one point behind City?

City have won 10 league games in a row and need to drop points in 2 of their last 4 games to have a title race. This one is over, but we should get 90 points still, and try to better it next season.

Come on the Ev

A grand old team !
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69488 on: Today at 07:43:58 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 01:06:52 am
The media seem more interested for the top 4 fight, rather than for the league title fight. How Arsenal managed to become suddenly so irrelevant this season, and they are one point behind City?
Because theres no drama in a race where everyone wins everything. It isnt even a race really, unless youre thinking of a drag race. We were interested when Liverpool were competing for the last few titles, but that was because it was Liverpool, not because they were exciting events.

The drama in this one came from Arsenal wobbling and then dropping points a few weeks ago, I dont expect there to be any more.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69489 on: Today at 07:45:58 am »
Everton tails are up and Pep only has eyes for the CL. I can see them dropping points today in an ugly game of Dyche-ball (but still winning the league)
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69490 on: Today at 07:50:01 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:45:58 am
Everton tails are up and Pep only has eyes for the CL. I can see them dropping points today in an ugly game of Dyche-ball (but still winning the league)
I know what you are saying but I see city smashing them.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69491 on: Today at 06:23:06 pm »
Fucking hell absolute garbage.Sub-Chelsea form in their last 7 games
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69492 on: Today at 06:25:02 pm »
It's garbage that the c*nts have won it again, but it will keep on happening sadly until something will be done about it. In the meantime Arsenal need to improve in places, I suspect we are all in a fight for second place, at least until Newcastle improve. But these are dark days for the Premier League.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69493 on: Today at 06:26:21 pm »
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69494 on: Today at 06:28:07 pm »
Total collapse.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69495 on: Today at 06:28:42 pm »
They need City to drop points in two of their last 3. Fantastic season but they bottled it.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69496 on: Today at 06:30:58 pm »
It's over now.

Three terrible and soft goals.

Need to recruit more players and level raisers, especially defenders.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69497 on: Today at 06:31:41 pm »
Their fans there deserve nothing, is there a more fair weather bunch in the league?  Still 6 or 7 mins left of the 90 and stoppages which ended up being 8 mins - they they are STERAMING out! The place was half empy.   

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69498 on: Today at 06:31:43 pm »
Good fight, but now you know what's required to beat City.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69499 on: Today at 06:32:08 pm »
Mad that they'll finish this season trophy less.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69500 on: Today at 06:32:52 pm »
This feels like it was their one chance and theyve fucked it. Well be back next season, City will continue to strengthen.

Its a rough feeling coming so close. I dont envy them right now. Although the way the stadium emptied out was appalling.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69501 on: Today at 06:32:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:32:08 pm
Mad that they'll finish this season trophy less.
They walked a mile in our shoes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69502 on: Today at 06:33:09 pm »
Pretty shocked by how quickly the stadium emptied.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69503 on: Today at 06:34:45 pm »
Their fans are a complete embarrassment. First time in 20 years they've been going for the league and they abandon their team at the drop of a hat. They deserve fuck all.
Shite fans, shite team, shite manager. They'll be back to fighting it out with Villa and Spurs for 5th next season were they belong.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69504 on: Today at 06:34:58 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:32:57 pm
They walked a mile in our shoes.
We never finished trophyless while challenging City though.

18/19- CL
19/20- League
21/22- Domestic cup double.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69505 on: Today at 06:35:19 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:32:57 pm
They walked a mile in our shoes.

Well, 100 yards more like
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69506 on: Today at 06:35:26 pm »
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 06:32:52 pm
This feels like it was their one chance and theyve fucked it. Well be back next season, City will continue to strengthen.

Its a rough feeling coming so close. I dont envy them right now. Although the way the stadium emptied out was appalling.

We have business to do in the transfer before we get anywhere near to challenging again. I don't think anything can be assumed by any of us now, how long before Newcastle start adding to their squad as well?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69507 on: Today at 06:35:48 pm »
The biggest bed shitting there's been since football was invented in 1992
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69508 on: Today at 06:36:31 pm »
Thats the top 3 biggest English teams that have been fucked over by the oil cheats. Time that all 3 make some noise.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69509 on: Today at 06:36:50 pm »
A shame for the league but it was always a big ask for a club to jump from 5th to 1st in one season.

And of course, there'll be no mention of the charges against Man City by anyone in the media...
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69510 on: Today at 06:37:16 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:34:58 pm
We never finished trophyless while challenging City though.

18/19- CL
19/20- League
21/22- Domestic cup double.
I said a mile, not across a country. 😎
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69511 on: Today at 06:37:59 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 06:36:50 pm
A shame for the league but it was always a big ask for a club to jump from 5th to 1st in one season.

And of course, there'll be no mention of the charges against Man City by anyone in the media...

There will be the usual crew, strange how many of you don't seem to be aware of them. despite it being constantly pointed out.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69512 on: Today at 06:38:18 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:37:16 pm
I said a mile, not across a country. 😎
Three meters like😂😂😂
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69513 on: Today at 06:38:38 pm »
Ramsdale is another Pickford, truly woeful, you don't win leagues with keepers like that.

Other than the odd spectacular shots stop save for the cameras, they are crap commanding their area and pretty average with the ball at their feet, seems to an absolute awful generation post David Seaman for English Goalkeepers.

We'll comfortably finish above them next season with our new midfield, no doubt.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69514 on: Today at 06:40:42 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:37:59 pm
There will be the usual crew, strange how many of you don't seem to be aware of them. despite it being constantly pointed out.
Such as?, Conn, Delaney and a few well known Twitter accounts are the only media I can think of that talk about them cheating.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69515 on: Today at 06:44:04 pm »
Ouch.

Hugs and kisses to my pal TNB. It was all good just a month ago.
