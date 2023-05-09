Interesting, looks like it could be a busy summer!!



What do you think of Patino? i've only seen him play about 3 times but seemed to have generated a lot of excitement amongst your fanbase and I saw he wants chances so may look to go in search of first team football. You reckon it could be a mistake letting him go or is he not ready for your first team squad?



What do you think will happen with Balogun as well? Do you guys have space for him in your first team squad to allow him to keep developing or will you loan him out or potentially lose him in a similar way to Patino?



Yeah, will be busy, but more on outgoings rather than incomings continuing to try and rebalance the squad mostly while adding a bit more quality.For Patino, I think he's had his taste of first team football now and just wants more of it. I think he realises he needs to be playing every week and he won't do that at Arsenal. A very talented player, however there will be question marks if he has that turn of pace that seems required more in the modern game.He's probably become a victim of our rising levels as well. We are trying to raise the base levels of the squad each year. Were we a Europa League team then he could feature more in that and the league cup first half of the season to get game time, but probably not so in the Champions League.Balogun is in a very similar situation as well. Done good in France, has said he wants to play every week, but will find himself behind Jesus and competing with Nketiah.I don't blame these boys for looking to move on, to be honest I think you're going to need to be an exceptional youth player to come through Hale End and get in the team nowadays. I wouldn't mind doing Chelsea's trick and putting buybacks in any sales though, just as a slight insurance.