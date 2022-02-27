« previous next »
MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69440 on: Yesterday at 09:35:08 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:30:43 am
Everton will make it a dog of a game and with the fans up it won't suit City. Even last season Everton should have got something (with Lampard in charge) if not for one of the worst refereeing decisions you'll see. They'll have an eye on the Madrid 2nd leg as well.

Brighton away is tough. Brentford away on the last day who we saw on Saturday are a real shithouse side who can make it tough.

I think City will struggle in the games they've got left, whether they win them or not.
Brighton is their toughest game. They might be exhausted after their CL semi.
Fromola

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69441 on: Yesterday at 09:42:31 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:35:08 am
Brighton is their toughest game. They might be exhausted after their CL semi.

They've got a brutal 5 games in 14 days from Everton to Brentford last day.
BobPaisley3

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69442 on: Yesterday at 10:04:23 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:42:31 am
They've got a brutal 5 games in 14 days from Everton to Brentford last day.
Yep, Arsenal will win out.
ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69443 on: Yesterday at 10:13:29 am
Welcome back TNB. Glad to see the masses got what they wanted.  ;D

I had resigned myself to a loss yesterday, so to get the result was a pleasant surprise. All we can do is just plug away, I'm just happy that our season isn't petering out, that's the last thing this team deserved.

rob1966

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69444 on: Yesterday at 11:52:07 am
Quote from: The North Bank on May  7, 2023, 08:15:47 pm
Yup, we even finish at home to wolves. In some ways it might be better for us if it doesnt go to the final day, less psychological damage if we start mentally building for next season before this season is out.

Which teams first choice keeper is refusing to play against them on the final day?
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69445 on: Yesterday at 12:01:11 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:52:07 am
Which teams first choice keeper is refusing to play against them on the final day?

Well David Raya is spanish so thats not hopeful
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69446 on: Yesterday at 12:02:10 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:13:29 am
Welcome back TNB. Glad to see the masses got what they wanted.  ;D

I had resigned myself to a loss yesterday, so to get the result was a pleasant surprise. All we can do is just plug away, I'm just happy that our season isn't petering out, that's the last thing this team deserved.

Cheers mate,

Yes, its nice to give them something to think about when they already thought they won it. Still expect city to not drop another point but an important win yesterday, at a tough place where it all went wrong last season.
BobPaisley3

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69447 on: Yesterday at 07:35:18 pm
Great result for Arsenal that is.
G Richards

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69448 on: Yesterday at 07:40:51 pm
Fair play to Arsenal. Tough place to go. Only Liverpool have won there this season before Arsenal 😀

I still expect Man City to win the league, but at least Arsenal are making them play it out.
BobPaisley3

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69449 on: Yesterday at 07:45:38 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 07:40:51 pm
Fair play to Arsenal. Tough place to go. Only Liverpool have won there this season before Arsenal 😀

I still expect Man City to win the league, but at least Arsenal are making them play it out.
BS will be absolutely jumping into that game now. Theyll do Arsenal a favour like they never did for us.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69450 on: Yesterday at 07:50:52 pm
Welcome back NB.

As an act of friendship I'll help catch you up.



Quote from: The North Bank on April 27, 2023, 04:23:10 am
Youve only won 1 title in 33 years . Not sure you can give lectures on how to win titles


Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 29, 2023, 02:13:03 pm
I would've posted this earlier but I missed the meltdown.


We've won everything since you last won the title.(These are just Jürgens  ;D )




We've also won some twice & you have won 1 FA Cup in that time.


rushyman

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69451 on: Yesterday at 07:55:14 pm
I've just realised we are going to win more than Arsenal this season  😂
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69452 on: Yesterday at 08:59:56 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:35:08 am
Brighton is their toughest game. They might be exhausted after their CL semi.

Nah Brighton are an easy match up for City because they try and play the same way only worse and with worse players.

The last 10 meetings between the two:

City 2-0
City 3-1
City 1-0
City 4-0
City 5-0
City 1-0
Brighton 3-2
City 4-1
City 3-0
City 3-1

The Brighton win was when City had already won the title and were reduced to 10-men at 2-0 up.
redgriffin73

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69453 on: Yesterday at 09:16:28 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 07:55:14 pm
I've just realised we are going to win more than Arsenal this season  😂

;D
AndyMuller

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69454 on: Today at 10:26:46 am
I can't believe I was muted during the meltdown of all meltdowns from TNB a couple of weeks ago.

Good to see him back regardless.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69455 on: Today at 12:02:45 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:26:46 am
I can't believe I was muted during the meltdown of all meltdowns from TNB a couple of weeks ago.

Good to see him back regardless.

Not having that, anyone mutes you again and you let me know, ill have a word.
RyanBabel19

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69456 on: Today at 12:07:22 pm
Arsenal fans what are your expectations for the summer window for both incomings and outgoings?
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69457 on: Today at 12:09:52 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:07:22 pm
Arsenal fans what are your expectations for the summer window for both incomings and outgoings?

I really wanted Declan Rice but if west ham price him at 120m then theyre welcome to keep him.
A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69458 on: Today at 12:44:55 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:02:45 pm
Not having that, anyone mutes you again and you let me know, ill have a word.

 ;D

(You're a funny fekker TNB).
rob1966

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69459 on: Today at 12:59:43 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:01:11 pm
Well David Raya is spanish so thats not hopeful

Hope the backup keeper has the game of his life, unless he refuses to play too and they end up drafting some kid in from the U16's
amir87

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69460 on: Today at 01:56:18 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:09:52 pm
I really wanted Declan Rice but if west ham price him at 120m then theyre welcome to keep him.

He needs to go back to being Irish again.
BigCDump

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69461 on: Today at 02:07:55 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 07:55:14 pm
I've just realised we are going to win more than Arsenal this season  😂

 :lmao

But it's just 1 in 33 (?) Years [TM]©
PaulF

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69462 on: Today at 02:11:36 pm
What's more likely, us getting 4th or Arsenal winning the title. Not that fourth is a trophy I hasten to add.
BigCDump

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69463 on: Today at 02:13:32 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:11:36 pm
What's more likely, us getting 4th or Arsenal winning the title. Not that fourth is a trophy I hasten to add.

We're in the Arsenal thread so 4th should very much be considered a trophy.  ;)
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69464 on: Today at 02:42:54 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:11:36 pm
What's more likely, us getting 4th or Arsenal winning the title. Not that fourth is a trophy I hasten to add.

Think you are more likely to get 4th as the team we are chasing never drop any fucking points.
A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69465 on: Today at 02:49:08 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:42:54 pm
Think you are more likely to get 4th as the team we are chasing were leading never drop any fucking points.

 :lickin

 ;D
RyanBabel19

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69466 on: Today at 02:59:55 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:09:52 pm
I really wanted Declan Rice but if west ham price him at 120m then theyre welcome to keep him.

Reckon hell go for less, obviously they would gladly take that but I think its just a warning to sides theyre gonna want a lot for him. Surely hes certain to go this summer, hes too good to be there and there will be significant interest. Offer 80-100 million and hes gone I reckon
Kopenhagen

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69467 on: Today at 03:38:04 pm
Enduring memory of this Arsenal season, for me, is Troopz losing his mind on Robbie, saying "I've been in title races, blood."

Bullet500

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69468 on: Today at 05:58:29 pm
"Stan Kroenke was willing to match Chelsea offer for Mykhailo Mudryk but Mikel Arteta and Edu refused" - https://www.sportbible.com/football/arsenal-mudryk-chelsea-mikel-arteta-edu-kroenke-transfer-921927-20230505

wow....
Billy The Kid

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69469 on: Today at 06:32:17 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:38:04 pm
Enduring memory of this Arsenal season, for me, is Troopz losing his mind on Robbie, saying "I've been in title races, blood."


That tickled me too. It reminded me of the park scene from the movie Falling Down, where the homeless guy is trying to convince Michael Douglas to give him a few dollars, so he pretends he's a Vietnam Vet. To which Michael Douglas replies "what were you? The drummer boy? You must have been like 10 years old" ;D
A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69470 on: Today at 06:34:13 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 06:32:17 pm
That tickled me too. It reminded me of the park scene from the movie Falling Down, where the homeless guy is trying to convince Michael Douglas to give him a few dollars, so he pretends he's a Vietnam Vet. To which Michael Douglas replies "what were you? The drummer boy? You must have been like 10 years old" ;D

 :D
rob1966

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69471 on: Today at 07:02:12 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:42:54 pm
Think you are more likely to get 4th as the team we are chasing never drop any fucking points.

Welcome to our world :wave
ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69472 on: Today at 07:22:10 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:07:22 pm
Arsenal fans what are your expectations for the summer window for both incomings and outgoings?

We'll go for Rice or Caceido, perhaps getting priced out of both, with Zubimendi as back up.

We'll probably go for a fairly youngish defender. Can't work out if that will be a full back like Fresneda / Livramento or a central defender like Sutalo.

We'll probably sign an attacker of some sort as well, again can't decide if we'll try for a wide player like Diaby or a more central forward with a bit of physicality.

Outgoings, Mari's transfer will get finalised, then we'll look to offload the rest of the loan army, like Maitland-Niles, Pepe, Trusty, Marquinhos, Patino, Balogun, Lokonga.

Transfers that might happen, Tierney if he wants more minutes, Smith-Rowe likewise, Nelson out of contract. Some strong links with Xhaka and Leverkusen today, that would be a bit of a surprise though.
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69473 on: Today at 07:24:49 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:42:54 pm
Think you are more likely to get 4th as the team we are chasing never drop any fucking points.

Whereas the team in 4th with a couple of games to go often do (see last season for further details).
RyanBabel19

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69474 on: Today at 07:39:31 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:22:10 pm
We'll go for Rice or Caceido, perhaps getting priced out of both, with Zubimendi as back up.

We'll probably go for a fairly youngish defender. Can't work out if that will be a full back like Fresneda / Livramento or a central defender like Sutalo.

We'll probably sign an attacker of some sort as well, again can't decide if we'll try for a wide player like Diaby or a more central forward with a bit of physicality.

Outgoings, Mari's transfer will get finalised, then we'll look to offload the rest of the loan army, like Maitland-Niles, Pepe, Trusty, Marquinhos, Patino, Balogun, Lokonga.

Transfers that might happen, Tierney if he wants more minutes, Smith-Rowe likewise, Nelson out of contract. Some strong links with Xhaka and Leverkusen today, that would be a bit of a surprise though.

Interesting, looks like it could be a busy summer!!

What do you think of Patino? i've only seen him play about 3 times but seemed to have generated a lot of excitement amongst your fanbase and I saw he wants chances so may look to go in search of first team football. You reckon it could be a mistake letting him go or is he not ready for your first team squad?

What do you think will happen with Balogun as well? Do you guys have space for him in your first team squad to allow him to keep developing or will you loan him out or potentially lose him in a similar way to Patino?
