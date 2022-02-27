Arsenal fans what are your expectations for the summer window for both incomings and outgoings?
We'll go for Rice or Caceido, perhaps getting priced out of both, with Zubimendi as back up.
We'll probably go for a fairly youngish defender. Can't work out if that will be a full back like Fresneda / Livramento or a central defender like Sutalo.
We'll probably sign an attacker of some sort as well, again can't decide if we'll try for a wide player like Diaby or a more central forward with a bit of physicality.
Outgoings, Mari's transfer will get finalised, then we'll look to offload the rest of the loan army, like Maitland-Niles, Pepe, Trusty, Marquinhos, Patino, Balogun, Lokonga.
Transfers that might happen, Tierney if he wants more minutes, Smith-Rowe likewise, Nelson out of contract. Some strong links with Xhaka and Leverkusen today, that would be a bit of a surprise though.