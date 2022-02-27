We'll go for Rice or Caceido, perhaps getting priced out of both, with Zubimendi as back up.



We'll probably go for a fairly youngish defender. Can't work out if that will be a full back like Fresneda / Livramento or a central defender like Sutalo.



We'll probably sign an attacker of some sort as well, again can't decide if we'll try for a wide player like Diaby or a more central forward with a bit of physicality.



Outgoings, Mari's transfer will get finalised, then we'll look to offload the rest of the loan army, like Maitland-Niles, Pepe, Trusty, Marquinhos, Patino, Balogun, Lokonga.



Transfers that might happen, Tierney if he wants more minutes, Smith-Rowe likewise, Nelson out of contract. Some strong links with Xhaka and Leverkusen today, that would be a bit of a surprise though.



Interesting, looks like it could be a busy summer!!What do you think of Patino? i've only seen him play about 3 times but seemed to have generated a lot of excitement amongst your fanbase and I saw he wants chances so may look to go in search of first team football. You reckon it could be a mistake letting him go or is he not ready for your first team squad?What do you think will happen with Balogun as well? Do you guys have space for him in your first team squad to allow him to keep developing or will you loan him out or potentially lose him in a similar way to Patino?