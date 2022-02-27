Everton will make it a dog of a game and with the fans up it won't suit City. Even last season Everton should have got something (with Lampard in charge) if not for one of the worst refereeing decisions you'll see. They'll have an eye on the Madrid 2nd leg as well.Brighton away is tough. Brentford away on the last day who we saw on Saturday are a real shithouse side who can make it tough.I think City will struggle in the games they've got left, whether they win them or not.
Brighton is their toughest game. They might be exhausted after their CL semi.
They've got a brutal 5 games in 14 days from Everton to Brentford last day.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Yup, we even finish at home to wolves. In some ways it might be better for us if it doesnt go to the final day, less psychological damage if we start mentally building for next season before this season is out.
Which teams first choice keeper is refusing to play against them on the final day?
Welcome back TNB. Glad to see the masses got what they wanted. I had resigned myself to a loss yesterday, so to get the result was a pleasant surprise. All we can do is just plug away, I'm just happy that our season isn't petering out, that's the last thing this team deserved.
Fair play to Arsenal. Tough place to go. Only Liverpool have won there this season before Arsenal 😀I still expect Man City to win the league, but at least Arsenal are making them play it out.
Youve only won 1 title in 33 years . Not sure you can give lectures on how to win titles
I would've posted this earlier but I missed the meltdown.We've won everything since you last won the title.(These are just Jürgens )We've also won some twice & you have won 1 FA Cup in that time.
I've just realised we are going to win more than Arsenal this season 😂
I can't believe I was muted during the meltdown of all meltdowns from TNB a couple of weeks ago. Good to see him back regardless.
