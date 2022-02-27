« previous next »
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69440 on: Yesterday at 09:35:08 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:30:43 am
Everton will make it a dog of a game and with the fans up it won't suit City. Even last season Everton should have got something (with Lampard in charge) if not for one of the worst refereeing decisions you'll see. They'll have an eye on the Madrid 2nd leg as well.

Brighton away is tough. Brentford away on the last day who we saw on Saturday are a real shithouse side who can make it tough.

I think City will struggle in the games they've got left, whether they win them or not.
Brighton is their toughest game. They might be exhausted after their CL semi.
Offline Fromola

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69441 on: Yesterday at 09:42:31 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:35:08 am
Brighton is their toughest game. They might be exhausted after their CL semi.

They've got a brutal 5 games in 14 days from Everton to Brentford last day.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69442 on: Yesterday at 10:04:23 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:42:31 am
They've got a brutal 5 games in 14 days from Everton to Brentford last day.
Yep, Arsenal will win out.
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69443 on: Yesterday at 10:13:29 am »
Welcome back TNB. Glad to see the masses got what they wanted.  ;D

I had resigned myself to a loss yesterday, so to get the result was a pleasant surprise. All we can do is just plug away, I'm just happy that our season isn't petering out, that's the last thing this team deserved.

Online rob1966

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69444 on: Yesterday at 11:52:07 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on May  7, 2023, 08:15:47 pm
Yup, we even finish at home to wolves. In some ways it might be better for us if it doesnt go to the final day, less psychological damage if we start mentally building for next season before this season is out.

Which teams first choice keeper is refusing to play against them on the final day?
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69445 on: Yesterday at 12:01:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:52:07 am
Which teams first choice keeper is refusing to play against them on the final day?

Well David Raya is spanish so thats not hopeful
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69446 on: Yesterday at 12:02:10 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:13:29 am
Welcome back TNB. Glad to see the masses got what they wanted.  ;D

I had resigned myself to a loss yesterday, so to get the result was a pleasant surprise. All we can do is just plug away, I'm just happy that our season isn't petering out, that's the last thing this team deserved.

Cheers mate,

Yes, its nice to give them something to think about when they already thought they won it. Still expect city to not drop another point but an important win yesterday, at a tough place where it all went wrong last season.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69447 on: Yesterday at 07:35:18 pm »
Great result for Arsenal that is.
Offline G Richards

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69448 on: Yesterday at 07:40:51 pm »
Fair play to Arsenal. Tough place to go. Only Liverpool have won there this season before Arsenal 😀

I still expect Man City to win the league, but at least Arsenal are making them play it out.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69449 on: Yesterday at 07:45:38 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 07:40:51 pm
Fair play to Arsenal. Tough place to go. Only Liverpool have won there this season before Arsenal 😀

I still expect Man City to win the league, but at least Arsenal are making them play it out.
BS will be absolutely jumping into that game now. Theyll do Arsenal a favour like they never did for us.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69450 on: Yesterday at 07:50:52 pm »
Welcome back NB.

As an act of friendship I'll help catch you up.



Quote from: The North Bank on April 27, 2023, 04:23:10 am
Youve only won 1 title in 33 years . Not sure you can give lectures on how to win titles


Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 29, 2023, 02:13:03 pm
I would've posted this earlier but I missed the meltdown.


We've won everything since you last won the title.(These are just Jürgens  ;D )




We've also won some twice & you have won 1 FA Cup in that time.


Offline rushyman

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69451 on: Yesterday at 07:55:14 pm »
I've just realised we are going to win more than Arsenal this season  😂
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69452 on: Yesterday at 08:59:56 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:35:08 am
Brighton is their toughest game. They might be exhausted after their CL semi.

Nah Brighton are an easy match up for City because they try and play the same way only worse and with worse players.

The last 10 meetings between the two:

City 2-0
City 3-1
City 1-0
City 4-0
City 5-0
City 1-0
Brighton 3-2
City 4-1
City 3-0
City 3-1

The Brighton win was when City had already won the title and were reduced to 10-men at 2-0 up.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:02:07 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69453 on: Yesterday at 09:16:28 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 07:55:14 pm
I've just realised we are going to win more than Arsenal this season  😂

;D
Online AndyMuller

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69454 on: Today at 10:26:46 am »
I can't believe I was muted during the meltdown of all meltdowns from TNB a couple of weeks ago.

Good to see him back regardless.
