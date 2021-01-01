« previous next »
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69400 on: Yesterday at 06:49:24 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:43:44 pm
They never caught them out last season, they won every game and stayed ahead of you. We ll get 90 points this season and it wont even go to the last game. Fucking joke if you ask me.
Cant ask for more from our players, if we manage to get 90 thatll equal our best ever total, this team and manager have given everything.

You've had a cracking season so far, and should be proud whatever the outcome.

Quick apology for our last exchange....would hope you feel humble enough to offer a similar apology, to the rest of RAWK for your performance post the City game.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69401 on: Yesterday at 06:50:17 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:43:44 pm
They never caught them out last season, they won every game and stayed ahead of you. We ll get 90 points this season and it wont even go to the last game. Fucking joke if you ask me.
Cant ask for more from our players, if we manage to get 90 thatll equal our best ever total, this team and manager have given everything.

Welcome back dude. I still think City have a rick in them and they've got other fish to fry now too. It was vital that Arsenal won today (thanks) and equally so against Brighton (please) next game. Keep on yapping at their heels. Hilarious game today, so funny to see Saudi get a dose of their own time-wasting medicine. Karma is indeed a bitch.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69402 on: Yesterday at 06:52:23 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:43:44 pm
They never caught them out last season, they won every game and stayed ahead of you. We ll get 90 points this season and it wont even go to the last game.

I think they'll draw one of their games before final day

They've an annoying habit of going behind final day and coming back to win. This might be the year they don't get the win

Today is a huge result for your boys. They'd never admit it publicly but City probably assumed Arsenal weren't winning today.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69403 on: Yesterday at 06:53:39 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 06:49:24 pm
You've had a cracking season so far, and should be proud whatever the outcome.

Quick apology for our last exchange....would hope you feel humble enough to offer a similar apology, to the rest of RAWK for your performance post the City game.

Not only do I apologise, but Ill profess that I love you all just some more than others !

At least we didnt totally fall away. If it means city have to play their first 11 in the league and it ends up costing them the CL then Ill take that at this stage.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69404 on: Yesterday at 06:53:41 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:43:44 pm
They never caught them out last season, they won every game and stayed ahead of you. We ll get 90 points this season and it wont even go to the last game. Fucking joke if you ask me.
Cant ask for more from our players, if we manage to get 90 thatll equal our best ever total, this team and manager have given everything.

I always look back on the tussles we had with City and I knew we were the moral winners because I knew they had cheated, should it happen to you, it will be the same. As you say you can't ask more from the players and they will know the same. It's shit but that's how I came to terms with it in the end.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69405 on: Yesterday at 06:55:06 pm
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 06:52:23 pm
I think they'll draw one of their games before final day

They've an annoying habit of going behind final day and coming back to win. This might be the year they don't get the win

Today is a huge result for your boys. They'd never admit it publicly but City probably assumed Arsenal weren't winning today.

Everything has been going citys way for weeks, partly due to our collapse , today was one that went against them when we were expected to drop points, so at least we ll make them work for it.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69406 on: Yesterday at 06:57:03 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:55:06 pm
Everything has been going citys way for weeks, partly due to our collapse , today was one that went against when we were expected to drop points, so at least we ll make them work for it.

You've not collapsed, it's completely normal for teams to go through 4-5 game spell when they are not on it. City have raised the bar, where you have to be almost perfect across 38 games to even compete.

Your character has come into question, and has came out the other end proving the squad is together, the seasons not over yet - and even if it were, you're in a great position for next year.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69407 on: Yesterday at 07:03:44 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 06:57:03 pm
You've not collapsed, it's completely normal for teams to go through 4-5 game spell when they are not on it. City have raised the bar, where you have to be almost perfect across 38 games to even compete.

Your character has come into question, and has came out the other end proving the squad is together, the seasons not over yet - and even if it were, you're in a great position for next year.

I know theres always ifs and buts in games, but yes, if we end up with 90 points and not win it theres no point even dwelling on moments in games. Beaten by a bunch of cheats, and unless something gets done about, this is likely to keep happening.
For us, we just have to keep going. Weve got the likes of Odegaard who are a joy to watch so theres plenty to look forward to, and next season we got CL back after 6 years.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69408 on: Yesterday at 07:37:31 pm
Didn't expect youse to win there today so fair play.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69409 on: Yesterday at 07:45:47 pm
Enjoy your win Gooners. :)
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69410 on: Yesterday at 07:45:54 pm
Looking at Kiwior now, I think it just might be Arteta's preference for symmetry - right footed player as RCB and left footed player as LCB affected us during the blip. Though Holding by himself did little wrong.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69411 on: Yesterday at 07:50:49 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 07:45:54 pm
Looking at Kiwior now, I think it just might be Arteta's preference for symmetry - right footed player as RCB and left footed player as LCB affected us during the blip. Though Holding by himself did little wrong.

Didnt want to throw him in this season, pace of this league and physicality to be worked on in the summer. Clearly a better defender than holding, especially on the ball, keeping possession is still our best way of defending.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69412 on: Yesterday at 07:51:42 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:43:44 pm
They never caught them out last season, they won every game and stayed ahead of you. We ll get 90 points this season and it wont even go to the last game. Fucking joke if you ask me.
Cant ask for more from our players, if we manage to get 90 thatll equal our best ever total, this team and manager have given everything.

Think Arsenal will get their 90 points and always said if they do get 90+ and fall short then they can feel hard done by.

It might be enough though. I think City have a slip up in them but it's similar to last season where they could afford one (i.e. West Ham). It's whether they slip up twice - probably not, but they do have 3 away games and Everton (in the middle of a CL semi), Brentford and Brighton won't be easy. Their due one going against them on the final day as well after all the spawn they've had previously.

We're the only club who've got 90 points and not won the league, still feel Arsenal might just shade it.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69413 on: Yesterday at 07:53:04 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:51:42 pm
Think Arsenal will get their 90 points and always said if they do get 90+ and fall short then they can feel hard done by.

It might be enough though. I think City have a slip up in them but it's similar to last season where they could afford one (i.e. West Ham). It's whether they slip up twice - probably not, but they do have 3 away games and Everton (in the middle of a CL semi), Brentford and Brighton won't be easy.

They could go behind on the last day and come back to win and people will praise their team spirit togetherness and love.

Not even getting a bit excited, Ive seen all this before.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69414 on: Yesterday at 07:56:05 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:53:04 pm
They could go behind on the last day and come back to win and people will praise their team spirit togetherness and love.

Not even getting a bit excited, Ive seen all this before.

The one advantage you may have is Guardiola will be consumed with the idea of winning the CL this season. Even City have a dropped point in them.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69415 on: Yesterday at 07:58:41 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:56:05 pm
The one advantage you may have is Guardiola will be consumed with the idea of winning the CL this season. Even City have a dropped point in them.

I think theyre away at real first ?

Need them to lose that. Then rely on the mighty Everton on the weekend with pep consumed by CL as you say. He might have to rest players if theyre behind against real
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69416 on: Yesterday at 08:00:26 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:58:41 pm
I think theyre away at real first ?

Need them to lose that. Then rely on the mighty Everton on the weekend with pep consumed by CL as you say.

Everton have been in this position before were still waiting for them to disappear. They will have one big result in them.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69417 on: Yesterday at 08:07:07 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:00:26 pm
Everton have been in this position before were still waiting for them to disappear. They will have one big result in them.

Didn't Abu Dhabi usually put 5 or 6 past Burnley?
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69418 on: Yesterday at 08:09:06 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:07:07 pm
Didn't Abu Dhabi usually put 5 or 6 past Burnley?

Didnt most teams. 😀
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69419 on: Yesterday at 08:11:09 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:00:26 pm
Everton have been in this position before were still waiting for them to disappear. They will have one big result in them.

At least this season Everton fans will be supporting their own team against city, so there is that.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69420 on: Yesterday at 08:12:47 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:53:04 pm
They could go behind on the last day and come back to win and people will praise their team spirit togetherness and love.

Not even getting a bit excited, Ive seen all this before.
Watching Liverpool v the cheats the last few years?
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69421 on: Yesterday at 08:15:47 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:12:47 pm
Watching Liverpool v the cheats the last few years?

Yup, we even finish at home to wolves. In some ways it might be better for us if it doesnt go to the final day, less psychological damage if we start mentally building for next season before this season is out.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69422 on: Yesterday at 08:16:41 pm
Declan rice looking imperious today. Would love him at arsenal next season.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69423 on: Yesterday at 08:17:31 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:15:47 pm
Yup, we even finish at home to wolves. In some ways it might be better for us if it doesnt go to the final day, less psychological damage if we start mentally building for next season before this season is out.
I reckon there is still a twist and a turn left in this title race.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69424 on: Yesterday at 08:30:45 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:32:36 pm
Top top result. And dont say we never do you any favours.

Anyway, never mind fucking arsenal, tell me how much youve missed me!

 :thumbup




Re: Arsenal
Reply #69425 on: Yesterday at 08:57:32 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:17:31 pm
I reckon there is still a twist and a turn left in this title race.
I don't. Maybe city have me beat. Don't see them dropping points from here.  Would love it, but it just feels inevitable .
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69426 on: Yesterday at 09:10:46 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:57:32 pm
I don't. Maybe city have me beat. Don't see them dropping points from here.  Would love it, but it just feels inevitable .
A loss to Madrid might change that... (wishful thinking)
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69427 on: Yesterday at 11:16:48 pm
Shame that they bottled the title in those 4 games. Good performance today, and a deserved win ...
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69428 on: Yesterday at 11:23:01 pm
Brighton and Brentford both away for the final two games is tricky for anyone. Arsenal just need to win their next few, take it to that week and see what happens.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69429 on: Yesterday at 11:34:06 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:32:36 pm
Top top result. And dont say we never do you any favours.


Anyway, never mind fucking arsenal, tell me how much youve missed me!
Great to see you back mate.  :)
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69430 on: Yesterday at 11:54:17 pm
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 11:34:06 pm
Great to see you back mate.  :)

Yeah what prompted you to return today?
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69431 on: Today at 12:09:12 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:54:17 pm
Yeah what prompted you to return today?

*raises hand*

I know, I know sir!

:D
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69432 on: Today at 12:14:47 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:09:12 am
*raises hand*

I know, I know sir!

:D

Snow must have melted on the ski slope.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69433 on: Today at 12:39:32 am
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:14:47 am
Snow must have melted on the ski slope.

 ;D ;D
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69434 on: Today at 12:50:15 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:39:32 am
;D ;D

If city win the next game - does that mean re-slalom.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69435 on: Today at 01:28:20 am
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 11:34:06 pm
Great to see you back mate.  :)

Thanks mate.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69436 on: Today at 01:35:07 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:54:17 pm
Yeah what prompted you to return today?

Popular demand

Dms inundated.

Please come back Crosby nick not been the same without you

In the end, Im nothing without my fans.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69437 on: Today at 01:37:13 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:35:07 am
Popular demand

Dms inundated.

Please come back Crosby nick not been the same without you

In the end, Im nothing without my fans.

 ;D
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69438 on: Today at 01:49:40 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:50:15 am
If city win the next game - does that mean re-slalom.

 ;D
