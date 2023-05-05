I reckon they'll lose a top player next year. The frustration of coming so close and not challenging the year after that will make the player's mind up.



All depends how this season ends up (I know... but it's not officially over) and next season as well. Should they not win anything both seasons and big sides come in for them you could imagine heads turning when the chance of the big trophies presents itself. They've improved a lot though and if they can keep pushing, potentially it could become a situation like us, people were adamant Salah would leave us but he's still here, granted we won it all and i'm not saying Arsenal will do that but at the same time for some players you dont need that to stay at a clubIt will be interesting to see. I do wish we got Martinelli a few years back, could see he was tailor made for us and our playstyle a long time ago. I remember watching them, seeing his pressing, touch, the way he carries the ball and his threat and saying on here how much I rate him