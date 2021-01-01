Arsenal are a good side and they did very well to get themselves into a legitimate title fight. They were front runners for a while, although obviously City had games in hand and were always likely to overtake them.



To stave it off, and make it a true title fight that goes to the wire, Arsenal needed to do better.



A draw at Anfield is forgivable. Even in this dog turd of a season we have blown teams away. Teams with a true champion mentality would go to Man City and give them a game, but that was all over early doors.



But the worst of it was the recent draws against West Ham and Southampton. Champions just dont do that, especially not at the sharp end of the season while trying to fight for the title.



Arsenal are a good side and also a young side. They might assume they will learn and kick on from this season. But Im not so sure. We will improve. Newcastle (ugh) will improve. Man Utd will probably improve. And if Chelsea get a manager who will harness the ridiculous spending, they will definitely improve too.



Which is to say this seasons likely second place finish might be as good as it gets for Arsenal.