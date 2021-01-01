« previous next »
What happened to TNB by the way? He got a bit arsey as soon as Arsenal shat the bed, but in general, I enjoyed his presence here.

Yeah he was sound. You want passionate people who support their team for healthy discussion.

I still think this title race is an absolute neck-and-neck race. Wouldn't give the advantage to either side at the moment as both are likely to drop points.
Yeah he was sound. You want passionate people who support their team for healthy discussion.

I still think this title race is an absolute neck-and-neck race. Wouldn't give the advantage to either side at the moment as both are likely to drop points.

How do you figure that? City won their last 8 in a row in the Premier League including the thumping of Arsenal.

It's the same thing that happened with us. Around February/March they go on this insane winning streak and you hope every week that they drop points but they never do. I wouldn't be at all surprised if they win every single game until the end of the season.
What happened to TNB by the way? He got a bit arsey as soon as Arsenal shat the bed, but in general, I enjoyed his presence here.

His arrogance has been pretty close to unbearable levels all season. I don't know how you could possibly be so confident given what city did to us never mind this arsenal team who are far inferior to what we were

It was always going to end this way. I don't suppose he could take the medicine he deserved from it
How do you figure that? City won their last 8 in a row in the Premier League including the thumping of Arsenal.

It's the same thing that happened with us. Around February/March they go on this insane winning streak and you hope every week that they drop points but they never do. I wouldn't be at all surprised if they win every single game until the end of the season.

They've got a treble on this time though. Everton away isn't going to be nice and that's in between the Madrid ties. They probably won't have de bruyne or halaand
They've got a treble on this time though. Everton away isn't going to be nice and that's in between the Madrid ties. They probably won't have de bruyne or halaand

I'm pretty sure they could field their reserves and still beat Everton.
His arrogance has been pretty close to unbearable levels all season. I don't know how you could possibly be so confident given what city did to us never mind this arsenal team who are far inferior to what we were

It was always going to end this way. I don't suppose he could take the medicine he deserved from it
I think some of it was deliberate over confidence in the knowledge there was a good chance they would fall short.
I think Liverpool fans who were giving it large long before it was mathematically on the bag called the more cautious element of the fan base bed wetters.
Psychologically, my understanding is it's complacency that led to the current blip. It's a different flavour of bottling.

It didn't look like complacency at Anfield. It looked like fear. Hence the time-wasting and the desperate attempts to run down the clock.

I'm not saying Arsenal"bottled it" because it's obviously more complex than that. But there seemed to be a lack of self-belief - most obviously against ADFC but also against us in the end.
His arrogance has been pretty close to unbearable levels all season. I don't know how you could possibly be so confident given what city did to us never mind this arsenal team who are far inferior to what we were

It was always going to end this way. I don't suppose he could take the medicine he deserved from it
I heard he's taken up skiing.
He's on the Alps as we speak/type with our old friend Cantona.
Against us it was 100% psychology and that's down to Lego head

He always seems to shit himself before coming to us and that filters through to the players due to his stupid pre-match statements.
2-0 and the team starts going for easy rondos. It was the same thing against West Ham.

What stupid pre-match comments? Did you read somewhere on web or did you listen/watch some interview? Hopefully, it's the latter. If it's the first, then it's just you being stupid in all likelihood.
It didn't look like complacency at Anfield. It looked like fear. Hence the time-wasting and the desperate attempts to run down the clock.

I'm not saying Arsenal"bottled it" because it's obviously more complex than that. But there seemed to be a lack of self-belief - most obviously against ADFC but also against us in the end.
Yes, I agree Liverpool's first goal changed things. But Arsenal went off the pedal the moment they scored second.
2-0 and the team starts going for easy rondos. It was the same thing against West Ham.

What stupid pre-match comments? Did you read somewhere on web or did you listen/watch some interview? Hopefully, it's the latter. If it's the first, then it's just you being stupid in all likelihood.

 :missus
Can't train in a Zoo and then play in a Jungle were just the latest from this year, he's shit scared of Anfield and he lets his players know it every time you are about to play us.  :fishslap


I expect they'll spend a fair whack in the summer and look to kick on next season.  They have the core of a very good team - despite what some of us may think of them - and mostly quite young:
Ramsdale
White
Gabriel
Saliba
Zinchenko
Odegaard
Saka
Martinelli
Jesus

If they spend well to upgrade Xhaka and Partey then that's a very good starting XI.  Jorginho and Trossard felt a bit like us signing Minamino - good value but not really going to improve the starting team - so presumably they'll have a decent transfer kitty from returning to the CL.

Players like Tierney and Smith Rowe also might kick on again although Arteta doesn't seem to rate them.

I'd expect them to be in the mix for top four for a good few years.  With Man City and Newcastle probably locking down two of the other spots it's going to be a high bar to reach CL over the next few seasons.
Right now the aim of recruitment is to elevate the baseline when a couple of players are out. E.g., Saliba in defense or any of the midfield players.

I think you are also wrong about Trossard. He is already approaching 10 assists since signing for us in January. Offers great ball retention and our blip has actually coincided with him being relegated to the bench.

Tierney might leave. Smith Rowe has had a season to forget due to injury issues but he is the player who saved Arteta's job two years ago.

It didn't look like complacency at Anfield. It looked like fear. Hence the time-wasting and the desperate attempts to run down the clock.

I'm not saying Arsenal"bottled it" because it's obviously more complex than that. But there seemed to be a lack of self-belief - most obviously against ADFC but also against us in the end.

Yeah, it's easy to say they bottled it without looking at outside influences. I don't think they bottled it because honestly, it never seemed to be theirs for the taking, not with a sportswashing club in the mix. But I do think they stumbled at the wrong time. A poster above very aptly said, had all this happened at the beginning of the season (the 3 draws), we might not've really noticed, because it wouldn've have seemed so important. But now, with less than 10 games to go, it's massive. I still think the Southampton result was the finishing blow for them. It was their chance to get some results before going to the Etihad, get some momentum back, and they didn't.
Arsenal now knows what it feels like, waiting for City to drop points, only to score when you're having a glimmer of hope
City aren't dropping a single point until the end of the season. Anyone who thinks they will is a loon.
It's over and it's been over.
It's over and it's been over.
Because of Arsenal bottling it, Cheaty being cheats, or both?
Last chance they get at a title for a long time.
Because of Arsenal bottling it, Cheaty being cheats, or both?

City being cheats. You have to be completely perfect in a season to beat them.
Think what could have been if only they had trained in a Zoo.
Because of Arsenal bottling it, Cheaty being cheats, or both?

Both. Dropping 2 points at Anfield or losing away at Man City is nothing to be ashamed of. But dropping 4 points against West Ham and Southampton was a clear case of bottling. And the cheats were never going to miss that oportunity ...
Because of Arsenal bottling it, Cheaty being cheats, or both?
I still can't bring myself to believe Arsenal bottled it. This is all on the cheats.

Just looking at the table, Arsenal and Abu Dhabi have both lost four games each. Two away draws have killed their title aspirations. Just two draws, one in a London derby and the other at Anfield, where the best in the world have had their fingers burned even after we've looked dead and buried.

The relentless financial steroid abuse by Abu Dhabi means you have to be virtually perfect in order to finish above the cheats. People might say "yes, but Abu Dhabi don't win all their games either" but that's because despite their industrial scale relentless cheating, they are still human beings on the field of play. They can't be perfect because that's impossible. They can run it close though, so anyone challenging has to run perfection close too, but without the steroids. Nine times in ten the cheat will win in that situation, and that's how it's panning out.

I still can't bring myself to believe Arsenal bottled it. This is all on the cheats.

Just looking at the table, Arsenal and Abu Dhabi have both lost four games each. Two away draws have killed their title aspirations. Just two draws, one in a London derby and the other at Anfield, where the best in the world have had their fingers burned even after we've looked dead and buried.

The relentless financial steroid abuse by Abu Dhabi means you have to be virtually perfect in order to finish above the cheats. People might say "yes, but Abu Dhabi don't win all their games either" but that's because despite their industrial scale relentless cheating, they are still human beings on the field of play. They can't be perfect because that's impossible. They can run it close though, so anyone challenging has to run perfection close too, but without the steroids. Nine times in ten the cheat will win in that situation, and that's how it's panning out.

City are cheats, but Arsenal threw it away. I don't think Klopp's Liverpool sides would have dropped points 4 games in a row at this stage of the season. Call it what you want - this is on Arsenal, not City. Should have went into that City game with it in their hands at least.
City aren't dropping a single point until the end of the season. Anyone who thinks they will is a loon.

They will v Everton with their eye on Madrid and everyone rested while Everton turn goodison into something out of game of thrones. A giant red wedding. Or a blue wedding as they would no doubt call it

City are cheats, but Arsenal threw it away. I don't think Klopp's Liverpool sides would have dropped points 4 games in a row at this stage of the season. Call it what you want - this is on Arsenal, not City. Should have went into that City game with it in their hands at least.

But we did.
I think Middlesbrough and Leeds 1-1 draws? Or was it Leicester....
Even at our peak.

It happens to the best of non-oily teams.
But we did.
I think Middlesbrough and Leeds 1-1 draws? Or was it Leicester....
Even at our peak.

It happens to the best of non-oily teams.

I don't recall us going 4 league games without a win in any of our title challenge seasons under Klopp at any point, never mind in April. Could be wrong, mind. 
But we did.
I think Middlesbrough and Leeds 1-1 draws? Or was it Leicester....
Even at our peak.

It happens to the best of non-oily teams.

4 games, not 4 points.

They dropped 2 against us, 2 against West Ham, 2 against Southampton and 3 against City. I'm okay w/the results against us and City, but those points dropped against WH and S'hampton are the back breakers. Did we ever have 4 games in a row during any title run where we dropped points? (Particularly in 2 games where we were leading, 1 game where we should've won outright, and 1 that could've gone either way?)
City are cheats, but Arsenal threw it away. I don't think Klopp's Liverpool sides would have dropped points 4 games in a row at this stage of the season. Call it what you want - this is on Arsenal, not City. Should have went into that City game with it in their hands at least.
While I take your point and understand it, I still see it differently. It's Abu Dhabi's cheating that makes two Arsenal draws look like a disaster. It's their cheating that makes a couple of away draws look like bottling it.

Could Arsenal have done better in those two games? Definitely. Should they have done better? Most probably. But it's only the relentless cheating by Abu Dhabi that has made them so costly. Without their cheating, none of us are even having this conversation.

But of course, I appreciate that others may well see it differently than I do.
I don't recall us going 4 league games without a win in any of our title challenge seasons under Klopp at any point, never mind in April. Could be wrong, mind.

The point is people should be able to drop points, it has happened all the way down the years which is why this bottling question is nonsense. No one should have to be near perfection surely what makes a title battle is the ups and downs which occur in a normal season. I hated those seasons we were battling them as the whole experience was flat and this idea of drawing one game means youve probably lost is pure crap. It takes all the excitement away and do you even remember what this place was like if we dropped just one sodding point?
The point is people should be able to drop points, it has happened all the way down the years which is why this bottling question is nonsense. No one should have to be near perfection surely what makes a title battle is the ups and downs which occur in a normal season. I hated those seasons we were battling them as the whole experience was flat and this idea of drawing one game means youve probably lost is pure crap. It takes all the excitement away and do you even remember what this place was like if we dropped just one sodding point?

I absolutely agree. I hated every moment of it, and I'm not that arsed to not be involved in it this year. It's killed my love for football a bit and added years to me. However, this is the modern landscape. Honestly, I'm glad Arsenal suffered like this. I think it will take another one or two teams suffering before something is done about it too. United losing out on GD to a then to be "big, evil oil state" would likely see to it (assuming they themselves aren't an oil state's play toy).
The point is people should be able to drop points, it has happened all the way down the years which is why this bottling question is nonsense. No one should have to be near perfection surely what makes a title battle is the ups and downs which occur in a normal season. I hated those seasons we were battling them as the whole experience was flat and this idea of drawing one game means youve probably lost is pure crap. It takes all the excitement away and do you even remember what this place was like if we dropped just one sodding point?

No one should be able to drop 9 points in 4 games in April, and still win the title. I hate the cheats with a passion, but Arteta and his team have bottled the title race, plain and simple ...
