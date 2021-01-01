Because of Arsenal bottling it, Cheaty being cheats, or both?



I still can't bring myself to believe Arsenal bottled it. This is all on the cheats.Just looking at the table, Arsenal and Abu Dhabi have both lost four games each. Two away draws have killed their title aspirations. Just two draws, one in a London derby and the other at Anfield, where the best in the world have had their fingers burned even after we've looked dead and buried.The relentless financial steroid abuse by Abu Dhabi means you have to be virtually perfect in order to finish above the cheats. People might say "yes, but Abu Dhabi don't win all their games either" but that's because despite their industrial scale relentless cheating, they are still human beings on the field of play. They can't be perfect because that's impossible. They can run it close though, so anyone challenging has to run perfection close too, but without the steroids. Nine times in ten the cheat will win in that situation, and that's how it's panning out.