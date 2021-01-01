It's been 4 days now since the City game, and we've had a couple of thread locks in that time.
Maybe we should get back to discussing Arsenal themselves, plenty to discuss, plenty to even have a go at.
Good season or failure, or a mix of both? I've gave my opinion on what I think we need, what as oppo fans do you guys looking from the outside think we need?
Definitely a good season for Arsenal - although it will feel
like a disappointment to many Gooners, I suspect.
Next season, things will get real
- and you'll need the squad to cope with it.
If Kroenke is prepared to splash the cash - and he does have the knowledge that there will be some Champions League income - you will need a deeper (and better quality) squad. I know this is hardly news.
I think there are a few (even first-teamers) that won't be up to it - I won't get into names, you watch them all the time, you already know.
One thing I'd like to see - cut out the diving and dramatics - especially Jesus - it's f*cking embarrassing.
Enjoy the rest of the season mate... whatever it brings.
PS:I hope TNB returns soon - he's good value here.
PPS: Zinchenko (and Mykolenko and others) should be fighting Russians alongside his countrymen (and women) in my opinion - but that's just a bee I have in my bonnet.