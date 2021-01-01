« previous next »
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69200 on: Yesterday at 10:06:55 pm
Why I do not know what you mean.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69201 on: Yesterday at 10:10:17 pm
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 09:54:23 pm

Reason for this ramble is specifically TNB. I have not found him to be snide at all. Far from it. He takes a hell of a lot more slagging than he gives, as he would. There's literally hundreds of us to one of him. Beyond Tony's left foot, Black & White Paul and West Ham Paul you'd be hard pressed to find any other regular posters from other fanbases here. In an era when there is so much deliberate pleasure taken in belittling, hurting, blaming and putting down "The Other" (which I have had direct personal experience of, in real life, this last few years) I always liked to see connection between generally intelligent and often witty posters from different clubs.


Sorry for snipping the post but got to pick up on this bit, I too like that there are other fans in here, and of all the foruns Ive read over the years there isnt one that shows the welcome and acceptance of oppo fans as RAWK has, so thats very cool. They are lucky to have that I would say, because its not really something reciprocated for Liverpool fans, if it was the other way round Liverpool fans would not get a welcome or support eleswhere, and not talking about little snidey online troll type fans, but good fans. So RAWK is great like that.

Anyway, the post you replied to was not about fans here, but my general though on Arsenal over more recent years, so I dont want to turn it back around to a fan who doesnt really deserve all the attention lets be honest!
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69202 on: Today at 08:21:53 am
It's been 4 days now since the City game, and we've had a couple of thread locks in that time.
Maybe we should get back to discussing Arsenal themselves, plenty to discuss, plenty to even have a go at.  :P

Good season or failure, or a mix of both? I've gave my opinion on what I think we need, what as oppo fans do you guys looking from the outside think we need?
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69203 on: Today at 08:28:56 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:21:53 am
It's been 4 days now since the City game, and we've had a couple of thread locks in that time.
Maybe we should get back to discussing Arsenal themselves, plenty to discuss, plenty to even have a go at.  :P

Good season or failure, or a mix of both? I've gave my opinion on what I think we need, what as oppo fans do you guys looking from the outside think we need?

A top class midfielder at least, possibly 2 and Id say another CB - someone more stylistically like Saliba than Holding is. You dont want to be playing him consistently in a high line.

Youre linked to Rice and Caicedo, thats the right track. Actually think youre fine in attack as youd expect more games from Smith Rowe next season and you could be getting Balogun back, whos reallly impressed in France.

But against City, you saw how exposed Partey and Xhaka were  they both need upgrading on.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69204 on: Today at 09:05:55 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:10:17 pm
Sorry for snipping the post but got to pick up on this bit, I too like that there are other fans in here, and of all the foruns Ive read over the years there isnt one that shows the welcome and acceptance of oppo fans as RAWK has, so thats very cool. They are lucky to have that I would say, because its not really something reciprocated for Liverpool fans, if it was the other way round Liverpool fans would not get a welcome or support eleswhere, and not talking about little snidey online troll type fans, but good fans. So RAWK is great like that.

Anyway, the post you replied to was not about fans here, but my general though on Arsenal over more recent years, so I dont want to turn it back around to a fan  honest!

All good mate. Don't really go on other forums so I don't know how it is there. RAWK is what we all make it I guess. Sorry for coming across as preachy (Sunday and all !!).

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69205 on: Today at 09:08:45 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:21:53 am
It's been 4 days now since the City game, and we've had a couple of thread locks in that time.
Maybe we should get back to discussing Arsenal themselves, plenty to discuss, plenty to even have a go at.  :P

Good season or failure, or a mix of both? I've gave my opinion on what I think we need, what as oppo fans do you guys looking from the outside think we need?

You need to win and keep winning and hope for some "Luke Skywalker" to do the deed .... Not over yet.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69206 on: Today at 09:10:45 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:21:53 am
It's been 4 days now since the City game, and we've had a couple of thread locks in that time.
Maybe we should get back to discussing Arsenal themselves, plenty to discuss, plenty to even have a go at.  :P

Good season or failure, or a mix of both? I've gave my opinion on what I think we need, what as oppo fans do you guys looking from the outside think we need?
It's a good season. Not winning it will be disappointing though.

I think you need more experience and better squad depth.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69207 on: Today at 09:10:46 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:21:53 am
It's been 4 days now since the City game, and we've had a couple of thread locks in that time.
Maybe we should get back to discussing Arsenal themselves, plenty to discuss, plenty to even have a go at.  :P

Good season or failure, or a mix of both? I've gave my opinion on what I think we need, what as oppo fans do you guys looking from the outside think we need?

Been a good season if you compare points totals from previous seasons. The worry would be the trailing off come April which seems to have happened the past couple of seasons. In the search for reinforcements next season I think a good leader who has won a title, probably from abroad will help you a lot in terms of on the training pitch.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69208 on: Today at 09:11:29 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:21:53 am
Good season or failure, or a mix of both? I've gave my opinion on what I think we need, what as oppo fans do you guys looking from the outside think we need?
Good season, without a doubt.

You'll need a bigger squad now you're in the CL. I think you might even be 3rd seeds in your group so there won't e the option to play weakened teams for the majority of the group stage.

My perception, though I could be wrong, was that Arteta didn't;t make use of the squad particularly well, resulting in the thing that really killed your challenge - fatigue, both mental and physical.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69209 on: Today at 09:21:09 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:21:53 am
It's been 4 days now since the City game, and we've had a couple of thread locks in that time.
Maybe we should get back to discussing Arsenal themselves, plenty to discuss, plenty to even have a go at.  :P

Good season or failure, or a mix of both? I've gave my opinion on what I think we need, what as oppo fans do you guys looking from the outside think we need?

Definitely a good season for Arsenal - although it will feel like a disappointment to many Gooners, I suspect.

Next season, things will get real - and you'll need the squad to cope with it.

If Kroenke is prepared to splash the cash - and he does have the knowledge that there will be some Champions League income - you will need a deeper (and better quality) squad. I know this is hardly news. :)

I think there are a few (even first-teamers) that won't be up to it - I won't get into names, you watch them all the time, you already know. ;)

One thing I'd like to see - cut out the diving and dramatics - especially Jesus - it's f*cking embarrassing.  >:(

Enjoy the rest of the season mate... whatever it brings.

PS:I hope TNB returns soon - he's good value here. :)



PPS: Zinchenko (and Mykolenko and others) should be fighting Russians alongside his countrymen (and women) in my opinion - but that's just a bee I have in my bonnet. :)

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69210 on: Today at 09:33:42 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:21:53 am
It's been 4 days now since the City game, and we've had a couple of thread locks in that time.
Maybe we should get back to discussing Arsenal themselves, plenty to discuss, plenty to even have a go at.  :P

Good season or failure, or a mix of both? I've gave my opinion on what I think we need, what as oppo fans do you guys looking from the outside think we need?

No way has your League campaign been a failure, when there are cheats in the mix it distorts everything. You  think you will need new players cos the cheats pipped you for the title, that shouldn't be the case.

I don't know enough about your individual players to comment, but it's likely you will need to invest and improve in some areas just to challenge the cheats next season but probably to no avail, that's when the reality and disillusion really kicks in...of course, we know it more than anybody.

In a rigged game it's virtually impossible to plan ahead, that's what's killing football, it's being slowly reduced to a boring, repetitive and ultimately meaningless sport.

Unless City are severely punished, nothing is going to change.

Those c*nts have got so much to answer for.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69211 on: Today at 09:36:21 am
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 09:33:42 am
No way has your League campaign been a failure, when there are cheats in the mix it distorts everything. You  think you will need new players cos the cheats pipped you for the title, that shouldn't be the case.

I don't know enough about your individual players to comment, but it's likely you will need to invest and improve in some areas just to challenge the cheats next season but probably to no avail, that's when the reality and disillusion really kicks in...of course, we know it more than anybody.

In a rigged game it's virtually impossible to plan ahead, that's what's killing football, it's being slowly reduced to a boring, repetitive and ultimately meaningless sport.

Unless City are severely punished, nothing is going to change.

Those c*nts have got so much to answer for.

Good post.  :)
