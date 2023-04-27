« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1725 1726 1727 1728 1729 [1730]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5263091 times)

Offline Ashburton

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,854
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69160 on: April 27, 2023, 11:07:46 am »
Quote from: jillc on April 27, 2023, 11:00:25 am
That maybe true but should City get the treble we cannot assume that we will still be able compete with them. That would be seriously unfair to expect that of the manager especially considering our latest situation.

Looking at Utd's defence, and their recent European form where they looked silky smooth and took apart a top side - it does make me think this City side looks like different gravy at the business end of the competition and are in for a good chance of the treble.  Fighting on three fronts and turning in consummate performances speaks to a squad of top, top players which are clearly incredibly well drilled by Pep, who for all the banter about being a bald fraud who needs to drop a couple of hundred mil to succeed in a role.. is obviously a world class coach.  We do need to see more of a challenge at the top but few clubs can compete with the behemoth they've become.  I can't see Klopp's Liverpool bridging the current gap next season without a massive overhaul - which necessitates a transition period, and for all Chelsea's purchases they still have yet to hit the ground running.  Perhaps United might be the nearest rival to take that step up, however man for man the United side seems to have more glaring weaknesses by a distance.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,914
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69161 on: April 27, 2023, 11:20:36 am »
Well, that escalated quickly.

There's a way to make a point and there's a way not to.

I see a colleague has locked this thread - doubtless a few posts will be deleted and there might some other stuff that happens in the background.

FFS, it's a thread about another team and some of youse can't help yourselves?

This is what turns decent places into cesspits. Pack it in.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,440
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69162 on: April 27, 2023, 12:12:33 pm »
And opened. Behave or it'll be locked again.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,772
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69163 on: April 27, 2023, 01:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 27, 2023, 10:15:06 am
That's true. But what a shame you didn't fight.

Man City Oilers can be beaten but not with the attitude that your team and their fans had last night.

Not sure it's as simple as that.

It was men and boys. Abu Dhabi have been down this track continuously since Pep "Pepped" the squad. They are serial league winners whether we like it or not. I remember Liverpool, Chelsea, Utd (And Arsenal) being similar but in this modern era nobody has done it like they have. Arsenal ran into full throttle Abu Dhabi and at a time when personnel-wise, confidence wise and (crucially) energy-wise they are on the wane. There is no shame in the result or the performance last night. I imagine they came to give it their all and did as well as they could. They will learn from the game and from this season, no doubt about it.

So a tough one to take and very disappointing in the light of being so far in front (tell us about it). It's likely, because it's out of Arsenal's hands now, that the League is gone. That will sting. 2013-14 and "Michael Thomas" will always hold a special place in my personal crown of thorns.

But so be it. I've enjoyed TNB, Scotsgooner, Ashburton and Bullet (????) all through the season. You are reasonable, funny and fanatical and I hope none of you get any personal stuff thrown at you (I'm not looking back at last night's messages). Enjoy the rest of the season. You have re-claimed Champion's League, your club, your ground and your support. Not bad

Now as for TNB and skiing .....
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69164 on: April 27, 2023, 01:03:51 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on April 27, 2023, 04:27:08 am
No one will be there next season, or the one after, but that means your special because only you (and Leicester) beat the mighty pep to the title.

We will be.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69165 on: April 27, 2023, 01:15:52 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on April 27, 2023, 10:56:52 am
Arteta has done very well to be honest, tactics, fight (barring the recent few games), his management of the young talents and some of the written off older ones Xhaka in particular. Credit where its due, not being a Klopp or Guardiola (as yet) isnt really something to criticise him for.

I think hes a knob but I can respect what hes done this season, credit to him

For me he's such a massive knob i'm finding it hard to give credit to or respect him.

I'll say he looks a capable young manager who's learned a lot from working with Guardiola.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,507
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69166 on: April 27, 2023, 01:38:38 pm »
At least Arsenal kept the title going till April, without us pressuring them they would win it by 20 points every season


19, 12, 15, 26 and 19 points


That's the closest any team has got to City in the last 5 seasons other than us. Let's see how far Arsenal end up behind them now but credit if they can get under 10 points because no-one else has except us (over a 4 year period we equalled their total points)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,432
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69167 on: April 27, 2023, 01:45:17 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on April 27, 2023, 01:38:38 pm
At least Arsenal kept the title going till April, without us pressuring them they would win it by 20 points every season


19, 12, 15, 26 and 19 points


That's the closest any team has got to City in the last 5 seasons other than us. Let's see how far Arsenal end up behind them now but credit if they can get under 10 points because no-one else has except us (over a 4 year period we equalled their total points)

They should be well within ten points.

They could still win all five.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,054
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69168 on: April 27, 2023, 01:49:50 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on April 27, 2023, 01:03:25 pm
Not sure it's as simple as that.

It was men and boys. Abu Dhabi have been down this track continuously since Pep "Pepped" the squad. They are serial league winners whether we like it or not. I remember Liverpool, Chelsea, Utd (And Arsenal) being similar but in this modern era nobody has done it like they have. Arsenal ran into full throttle Abu Dhabi and at a time when personnel-wise, confidence wise and (crucially) energy-wise they are on the wane. There is no shame in the result or the performance last night. I imagine they came to give it their all and did as well as they could. They will learn from the game and from this season, no doubt about it.

So a tough one to take and very disappointing in the light of being so far in front (tell us about it). It's likely, because it's out of Arsenal's hands now, that the League is gone. That will sting. 2013-14 and "Michael Thomas" will always hold a special place in my personal crown of thorns.

But so be it. I've enjoyed TNB, Scotsgooner, Ashburton and Bullet (????) all through the season. You are reasonable, funny and fanatical and I hope none of you get any personal stuff thrown at you (I'm not looking back at last night's messages). Enjoy the rest of the season. You have re-claimed Champion's League, your club, your ground and your support. Not bad

Now as for TNB and skiing .....

Fair post. :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,507
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69169 on: April 27, 2023, 02:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on April 27, 2023, 01:45:17 pm
They should be well within ten points.

They could still win all five.


No wins in the last 4, 3 points from 12 including 2 easy games. Newcastle, Away to Forest, Brighton, Wolves. Only Chelsea is a banker.


Who knows what the psychological effect of last night is, especially once City beat Fulham and go ahead. Safe in 2nd, it's a test of character but then last night and the last 3 games were also.


Mentally, as we have seen, it's tough, Arsenal have done well in the world of financial doping to keep faith in Arteta and put in a challenge. Let's see what those players are made of, especially when they know the financially doped robots will be there again next year, with a couple extra big buys under the belt.
« Last Edit: April 27, 2023, 02:05:34 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,265
  • A manc
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69170 on: Yesterday at 09:35:09 pm »
They might still choke it somehow. I would love to see Arsenal somehow win this
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,401
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69171 on: Yesterday at 10:01:57 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 09:35:09 pm
They might still choke it somehow. I would love to see Arsenal somehow win this

Sure.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,273
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69172 on: Today at 12:18:01 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 09:35:09 pm
They might still choke it somehow. I would love to see Arsenal somehow win this
Nah, if anything, I think Arsenal will drop more points.
I think they will not win their Chelsea and Newcastle matches.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69173 on: Today at 02:13:03 pm »
I would've posted this earlier but I missed the meltdown.


Quote from: The North Bank on April 27, 2023, 04:23:10 am
Youve only won 1 title in 33 years . Not sure you can give lectures on how to win titles

We've won everything since you last won the title.(These are just Jürgens  ;D )




We've also won some twice & you have won 1 FA Cup in that time.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,122
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69174 on: Today at 03:24:12 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on April 27, 2023, 04:23:10 am
Youve only won 1 title in 33 years . Not sure you can give lectures on how to win titles

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:13:03 pm
I would've posted this earlier but I missed the meltdown.


We've won everything since you last won the title.(These are just Jürgens  ;D )




We've also won some twice & you have won 1 FA Cup in that time.


And to think that some of ours were defending this gobshite a few days ago?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69175 on: Today at 03:26:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:24:12 pm
And to think that some of ours were defending this gobshite a few days ago?

"He was only giving it back"

No,he was only getting it back,people warned him months ago what would happen and he laughed at us.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,122
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69176 on: Today at 03:48:41 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:26:04 pm
"He was only giving it back"

No,he was only getting it back,people warned him months ago what would happen and he laughed at us.
Been awfully quiet without him the last few days.
I wonder if he's gone skiing. 
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69177 on: Today at 03:52:14 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,122
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69178 on: Today at 03:55:01 pm »
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,400
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69179 on: Today at 05:26:36 pm »
NB's meltdown was as predictable, as it was hilarious!
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,065
  • YNWA
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69180 on: Today at 05:31:32 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:24:12 pm
And to think that some of ours were defending this gobshite a few days ago?

Shocking isn't it? He's as snide as Cantona or any of them we've had on. Same pattern every time: horrible snide swipes (like you quoted), leaves it there, disappears for a while and comes back all nicey nice but no apologies, leaves the snide remark hang and then gets defended because he throws in something about the "good fight against sports washing". A few of us have had him pegged all year.

Although he's had Arsenal pegged to win the title all year (and boasted non stop about it) and we're seeing how that's turning out so, hey, what do we know?
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,147
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69181 on: Today at 05:43:00 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 05:31:32 pm
Shocking isn't it? He's as snide as Cantona or any of them we've had on. Same pattern every time: horrible snide swipes (like you quoted), leaves it there, disappears for a while and comes back all nicey nice but no apologies, leaves the snide remark hang and then gets defended because he throws in something about the "good fight against sports washing". A few of us have had him pegged all year.

Although he's had Arsenal pegged to win the title all year (and boasted non stop about it) and we're seeing how that's turning out so, hey, what do we know?
I still think he's a decent lad to be honest, he's feeling the same raw emotions we've felt over the last decade about being beaten to League titles by cheats, so he's lashing out, I don't think it's snide at all really, if I was an Arsenal fan I'd be fuming too.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,669
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69182 on: Today at 05:43:47 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:43:00 pm
I still think he's a decent lad to be honest, he's feeling the same raw emotions we've felt over the last decade about being beaten to League titles by cheats, so he's lashing out, I don't think it's snide at all really, if I was an Arsenal fan I'd be fuming too.

I think the key difference is we're not on an Arsenal forum lashing out at Arsenal supporters.
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,065
  • YNWA
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69183 on: Today at 05:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:43:47 pm
I think the key difference is we're not on an Arsenal forum lashing out at Arsenal supporters.

Bingo.

I honestly always thought he was a decent lad as well, but the smugness as well as the snideness all year was evident, long before they started falling off a cliff.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69184 on: Today at 05:52:49 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,285
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69185 on: Today at 05:56:07 pm »
Im ambivalent about the title. Id rather arsenal win it, but theres value for us in city winning it as it will look terrible in light of the charges against them. It also means the top 3 clubs in England have all been fucked over.

Either way, no Liverpool fan owes Arsenal any support considering how few if any of them wanted us to beat city. Any time weve come up short against city, my Arsenal supporting mates have revelled in it. When we won the league they were calling for null and void. They all have an irrational hatred of Liverpool while I have no problem with Arsenal at all (probably due to their rivalry with Utd back in the day).

Logged

Offline MightyReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,091
  • You'll Never Walk Alone
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69186 on: Today at 05:58:37 pm »
🤣
Logged
"In my time at Anfield we always said we have the best two teams on Merseyside, Liverpool and Liverpool reserves" - Bill Shankly

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,199
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69187 on: Today at 06:02:47 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:13:03 pm
I would've posted this earlier but I missed the meltdown.


We've won everything since you last won the title.(These are just Jürgens  ;D )




We've also won some twice & you have won 1 FA Cup in that time.



No wonder people laid into him, coming across as a right gobshite with that comment and the 20 points behind is bottling it that he came out with.

They not broken the 80 pts barrier since 2007, we've not only done that, we've breached 90 on 3 occasions since 2014. Last time we finished outside the top 4 was 15/16, last time they finished top 4 was the same season.

Needs to show some humility
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Mozology

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69188 on: Today at 06:04:36 pm »
I think he's been pretty representative of many Arsenal fans, they've been so obnoxious this season

They fucking blew it big time, 2-0 up in two games, pegged back both times, a 3-3 with Southampton FFS.

7 points from those three games and I doubt City are that arsed midweek

Don't think they'll finish Top 4 next season

 
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,825
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69189 on: Today at 06:45:51 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 06:04:36 pm
I think he's been pretty representative of many Arsenal fans, they've been so obnoxious this season

My best mate Jeff is an Arsenal fan. I once did a sort of Spying Kop with him on here, some years ago. I love him and I also like the way he supports his team. When he talks about Liverpool it's also true. For this reason and others I wanted Arsenal to win the Title this season as soon as it became a two-horse race. I know Jeff is hurting now.

I also thought some of the other Arse fans on here seemed like good lads.

But the North Bank is a bit of a **** . Always was, on here. There are few consolations in knowing 'Manchester City' are going to win the Title. But thinking about poor old TBN having sleepless nights is definitely one of them. He said his team would fuck up and they didn't let him down. You bottled it mate. And, although your team didn't, they simply weren't good enough to keep up.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,401
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69190 on: Today at 06:47:52 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 05:31:32 pm
Shocking isn't it? He's as snide as Cantona or any of them we've had on. Same pattern every time: horrible snide swipes (like you quoted), leaves it there, disappears for a while and comes back all nicey nice but no apologies, leaves the snide remark hang and then gets defended because he throws in something about the "good fight against sports washing". A few of us have had him pegged all year.

Although he's had Arsenal pegged to win the title all year (and boasted non stop about it) and we're seeing how that's turning out so, hey, what do dwe know?

Is that snide? Are we that thin skinned we cant take that?

At the same time, its only right he cops a load of grief having gone full over confident mode a while back. But dont think hes ever really said anything malicious.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:50:04 pm by Crosby Nick »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69191 on: Today at 07:24:09 pm »
He should've just called us all knobheads and left it at that,trying to shame the most successful Club in England was pretty funny though.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,413
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69192 on: Today at 07:58:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:47:52 pm
Is that snide? Are we that thin skinned we cant take that?
The answer is clearly yes. You'd need an electron microscope to see the thinness of some people's skin ;)

Quote
At the same time, its only right he cops a load of grief having gone full over confident mode a while back. But dont think hes ever really said anything malicious.
Is right. There's a give and take about it. Chat shit get banged. TNB does go overboard in his lash outs sometimes, esp at 4am - and has apologised at times, as well -  so deserves a kick back for it, and then that should be the end of it. Drawing any further conclusions from it than that is infantile pile on shite.

The funniest, and saddest, thing, though is still all the 'they all wanted City to save football' shite. All? How many? It's based off of a relative handful of Twitter-type baiters, and half of those are people who will say whatever because they know it will get a rise out of the fanbase they are aiming at. And ours duly complies, giving them exactly what they were after. And the circle continues.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,052
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69193 on: Today at 08:00:49 pm »
Some particulary sensitive arses on here.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1725 1726 1727 1728 1729 [1730]   Go Up
« previous next »
 