Arsenal

Quote from: A-Bomb
But this is a Liverpool forum, and with all due respect to the Arsenal fans on here - they'd be the first to admit, they were fucking shit.

That's football banter, and aimed at the football club, not the individual fans.

However, when you rise and start to achieve, the measure of your personality comes out - remember this poem....

If you can keep your head when all about you   
    Are losing theirs and blaming it on you,   
If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,
    But make allowance for their doubting too;   
If you can wait and not be tired by waiting,
    Or being lied about, dont deal in lies,
Or being hated, dont give way to hating,
    And yet dont look too good, nor talk too wise:

If you can dreamand not make dreams your master;   
    If you can thinkand not make thoughts your aim;   
If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster
    And treat those two impostors just the same;   
If you can bear to hear the truth youve spoken
    Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools,
Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken,
    And stoop and build em up with worn-out tools:

If you can make one heap of all your winnings
    And risk it on one turn of pitch-and-toss,
And lose, and start again at your beginnings
    And never breathe a word about your loss;
If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew
    To serve your turn long after they are gone,   
And so hold on when there is nothing in you
    Except the Will which says to them: Hold on!

If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue,   
    Or walk with Kingsnor lose the common touch,
If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you,
    If all men count with you, but none too much;
If you can fill the unforgiving minute
    With sixty seconds worth of distance run,   
Yours is the Earth and everything thats in it,   
    Andwhich is moreyoull be a Man, my son!

And Liverpool fans would be the first to admit we're shit this season. People need to learn to take some after giving it out for years. He's not spewed any bile on this thread.
Quote from: deFacto
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Quote from: Yorkykopite
You have to admit The North Bank was right. HIs team were hopeless.

They lost it big time. How Partey stayed on the pitch, god only knows. Xhaka tried to start another fight. Jesus fell over every time a defender came near him. Odegaard hid, deliberately making himself unavailable for passes when the going got tough.

We all detest Manchester City because they are not a properly constituted football club. But their players do play proper football. Grealish was absolutely superb, as was de Bruyne. Haaland should probably have scored four or five. In pure football terms they were streets ahead of Arsenal who looked weak, slow and frightened.

Only one club has been able to live with this financially doped oil monster - and that's us, Liverpool. We've been turned over by them of course, but we've turned them over too. We've scared them as they scared Arsenal yesterday. We will do again I expect. Arsenal have had a decent run this season but you cannot speak of them in the same breath as Klopp's Liverpool. It's been a total capitulation from them this last month and, as North Bank said would happen, they surrendered last night before the ball was kicked.

Up the Reds.

I'd go as far to say, we're the only British club City (Pep) fears....you see it from Pep and it filters down through his team. Every. single. time. we play them.

Why? because he understands, due to his Barca upbringing - just how powerful a movement of people are. The romance, the passion the desire...the honesty the integrity, that true football club with unwavering support brings.

He's fucking hated playing us since we rowed over his team at Anfield over 20 years ago, when he was a player...he got a taste then... now he's getting the full fist up arse treatment as we're amazingly lucky to be led by the single greatest manager (human being) that has existed in decades in the game.
Quote from: FlashGordon
And Liverpool fans would be the first to admit we're shit this season. People need to learn to take some after giving it out for years. He's not spewed any bile on this thread.

Are you kidding me? We're talking about TNB right? he's been the biggest gobshite all season.....

Give your head a wobble lad.
Maybe the dust will have settled this morning for certain Gooners and reality will have set in. I don't hold it against anyone that was posting out of raw emotion (hurt). We've been there before.

All things considered, this Arsenal team, while entertaining and talented, are not that good a side to go up against City. They had a big lead coming into the final third of the season. Call it what you want, but they messed it up. It was nothing about City being too good (they are great, mind), it was about Arsenal not being good enough or experienced enough. I felt this way all season.

The signs have been there for months that this was going to happen. You can't rely on frantic, late comebacks every game. You certainly can't go 4 games without a win against this City side.

As far as I can see, the next two years for Arsenal should be about holding on to this group and building on it. Maybe then they will have the experience to see it through.

I don't want to sound like I'm turning the knife, I feel for you all, I really do. Trust us when we say, we know how it feels. Just be grateful it's not last day of the season like happened to us twice (one of which was agonizingly close).
As much as he's a absolute bellend, I heard Noel Gallagher speak a bit of truth last night. Apart from his usual "oh look at me I'm mates with the players and I was in the dressing room" nonsense, he summed up pretty well the difference between a title chasing Liverpool and a title chasing Arsenal. He was on about when we come to their place, the players are right slap bang up for it, the fans in the stands are all in, balls deep. Kloppo is fired up on the sides and we chase absolutely every ball and give Ederson no peace. Whereas Arsenal, they looked deflated, lacked belief, fans were not up for it and the players were standing off them. And Arteta is just a gimp like, that's me saying that not that Gallagher twat
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader
Not being funny, but you are pretty much single-handedly the cause of any angst towards Arsenal on here. Most of us don't come across Arsenal fans in our day-to-day lives, which is probably why most of us respect your club and want you to be successful if we are not. Yet because of how you are, it will now always be a little bit funny if you lose, even if that loss is to Man City. You equate that to use wanting City to win the League though, which is just patently untrue for the large majority on here.


My only fault is answering snide comments in a way that isnt satisfactory to whoever made them.
Maybe not give it in the first place.

You can support who want, personally I hate Man City and I think theyve ruined football.
