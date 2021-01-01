Maybe the dust will have settled this morning for certain Gooners and reality will have set in. I don't hold it against anyone that was posting out of raw emotion (hurt). We've been there before.



All things considered, this Arsenal team, while entertaining and talented, are not that good a side to go up against City. They had a big lead coming into the final third of the season. Call it what you want, but they messed it up. It was nothing about City being too good (they are great, mind), it was about Arsenal not being good enough or experienced enough. I felt this way all season.



The signs have been there for months that this was going to happen. You can't rely on frantic, late comebacks every game. You certainly can't go 4 games without a win against this City side.



As far as I can see, the next two years for Arsenal should be about holding on to this group and building on it. Maybe then they will have the experience to see it through.



I don't want to sound like I'm turning the knife, I feel for you all, I really do. Trust us when we say, we know how it feels. Just be grateful it's not last day of the season like happened to us twice (one of which was agonizingly close).