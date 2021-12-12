To the Arsenal fans here:
What upgrades do you need in your team?
Because it seems like Arsenal fans rate all their starting 11 but I think they need 3-4 starters this summer.
Holding, Jesus, Partey and Xhaka initially comes to my mind. Their keeper was average since January but he is still a good keeper, it could have been 7-1 for City if not for him imo.
We'll try our best to try and get 1 of Rice and Caceido, looking more likely Rice. However, I'd sign them both, if possible, and have them as Xhaka / Partey replacements.
A debate on whether we need an another actual striker or someone that can play wide right to cover Saka.
And probably the same debate whether we need another central defender or someone that can play right back and allow White to cover inside.
I'd say that's a realistic summer for us.