MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69040 on: Today at 07:33:21 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:40:23 am
Table will still look the same in a few hours, bottling it in second, or loving it in 6th.
Your arse has gone LOL. Give it a rest and stop making snide digs at a team that has won everything, including a European Cup in recent years. I wanted you guys to win it but the truth is that you dropped points in some winnable games and you can't make many mistakes these days. The Invincibles wouldn't win it these to give you a some perspective.


MNAA

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69041 on: Today at 07:34:19 am
Dont want Arsenal to win league. Pleased that now they wont




Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69042 on: Today at 07:35:03 am
Arsenal have Newcastle away too.

They might win all five meaning City need to get some more wins.



MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69043 on: Today at 07:35:50 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:35:03 am
Arsenal have Newcastle away too.

They might win all five meaning City need to get some more wins.
City have won it. There is no need to analyze the remaining fixtures.


Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69044 on: Today at 07:37:09 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:35:50 am
City have won it. There is no need to analyze the remaining fixtures.

They havent yet.

Its likely they will but Arsenal need to regroup.



Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69045 on: Today at 07:37:43 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:29:25 am
Some weird posts in here but 3 points from 12 isnt going to cut it any title race.

When we were going against Arsenal in 01/02 we had a good run but Arsenal won their last 13 games and we couldn't catch them. 02/03 Arsenal were better than United but they dropped some crucial points in the run-in to give United the advantage. In 08/09 we had a very solid run from February but United won nearly every game from the new year (aside from us winning 4-1 there) and we couldn't catch them.

In 11/12 with the Aguero goal United blew a big lead but in reality only dropped points in 3 games but blew an 8 point lead as a result.

City have spoiled it for everyone but you can't have a 4 game spell like that in a title run-in and it's cost them. Now they have to win their last 5 and hope.



rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69046 on: Today at 07:37:48 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:01:26 am
Enjoy your celebrations but youre pushing Aston Villa and Brighton now. City got 81 points when you finished above them, rest of the time you finished second.

I wont regret supporting Liverpool during all those races with city, and even feeling a sense of pride that a proper football can still win against the odds. But seeing the vitriol on here, Ill go down the same route and enjoy looking down the table to eventually find how far youve fallen.

Well be back above you next season



Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69047 on: Today at 07:37:59 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:35:03 am
Arsenal have Newcastle away too.

They might win all five meaning City need to get some more wins.

They haven't got the quality to win all 5. They've picked up 3 points from the last possible 12 nothing suggests they can turn it round.



Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69048 on: Today at 07:40:38 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:37:59 am
They haven't got the quality to win all 5. They've picked up 3 points from the last possible 12 nothing suggests they can turn it round.

To be fair, they are a young side with inexperience.

To want City to win the title over them is strange. Arteta is a c*nt but hes nothing compared to Pep.



rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69049 on: Today at 07:41:11 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:37:09 am
They havent yet.

Its likely they will but Arsenal need to regroup.

I don't think mentally they are capable. End of the Southampton game they looked done. The crowd looked beaten, the players looked beaten, they didn't look like a team that was top of the table they looked like they knew they were not winning it.



Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69050 on: Today at 07:43:20 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:41:11 am
I don't think mentally they are capable. End of the Southampton game they looked done. The crowd looked beaten, the players looked beaten, they didn't look like a team that was top of the table they looked like they knew they were not winning it.

A title race against City is relentless.

Be interesting to see how they react now.



rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69051 on: Today at 07:48:01 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:43:20 am
A title race against City is relentless.

Be interesting to see how they react now.

You can see the toll it's taken on our players. I can see them dropping more points, they'll throw the towel in.

I don't want to see Abu Dhabi winning the league but it's funny as fuck seeing someone else suffer. Anyone but the Scousers,  void the season, we've had fuck all support while battling with the corrupt bastards, so fuck them, enjoy losing to the cheats.



elsewhere

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69052 on: Today at 07:51:44 am
I think their next season would be catastrophic. They are a young team and this whole 'title run' thing was emotionally draining for them.
Watch them lose in group stages in the CL and notfinish in Top 6.


jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69053 on: Today at 07:53:41 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:37:48 am
Well be back above you next season

So? We will be second is that what football pride is about now?



rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69054 on: Today at 07:54:48 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:53:41 am
So? We will be second is that what football pride is about now?

I'm looking higher than that Jill. 100 plus points season.

If we get our wish, we'll be top, Arsenal second, Abu Dhabi kicked out of the league



elsewhere

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69055 on: Today at 07:57:43 am
To the Arsenal fans here:

What upgrades do you need in your team?
Because it seems like Arsenal fans rate all their starting 11 but I think they need 3-4 starters this summer.

Holding, Jesus, Partey and Xhaka initially comes to my mind. Their keeper was average since January but he is still a good keeper, it could have been 7-1 for City if not for him imo.


jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69056 on: Today at 07:59:45 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:54:48 am
I'm looking higher than that Jill. 100 plus points season.

If we get our wish, we'll be top, Arsenal second, Abu Dhabi kicked out of the league

UEFA have already admitted to turning a blind eye to states owning two clubs watch Qatar go back in for United. The international authorities have already sold football down the river.



Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69057 on: Today at 07:59:56 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:23:55 am
The North Bank,

I've been backing your horse all season, because I (we) have experienced what it is like to go up against these shit houses.

But don't you fucking dare put your pathetic demise this season in any sort of equivocacy to what we achieved against these pricks..... we took them higher than your wank bank of 'the unbeatables' achieved ever as a point tally, I think 3 times further than you could even dream of - having spunked a wedge over the 'unbeatables'

Humility is a beautiful characteristic in these parts, and you've been shouting your mouth all season.

I'm not impressed and you've not shown your club in any sort of decent light at all.

The North Bank is a snide. Always has been. One of the worst posters on the site for it but gets weirdly defended by loads.




Chris~

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69058 on: Today at 08:02:12 am
Next season will be interesting for them. They spent some in January, but more on squad fillers than anyone who really improves them. Going to need to trust them more(or ditch them already) next year to compete over more competitions.

 It'll be interesting where they target outside of Xhaka as upgradable. I'd guess either Martinelli or Jesus and White, depends how Arteta sees them though



MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69059 on: Today at 08:13:51 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:02:12 am
Next season will be interesting for them. They spent some in January, but more on squad fillers than anyone who really improves them. Going to need to trust them more(or ditch them already) next year to compete over more competitions.

 It'll be interesting where they target outside of Xhaka as upgradable. I'd guess either Martinelli or Jesus and White, depends how Arteta sees them though
They'll struggle next season because:
1. Teams will be more determined to beat them and they'll have title challenge hangover
2. They don't have the experience of juggling CL fixtures.

I wouldn't be surprised if Arteta gets the sack next season and they sell Saka/Odegaard next year to City.


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69060 on: Today at 08:20:10 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:59:45 am
UEFA have already admitted to turning a blind eye to states owning two clubs watch Qatar go back in for United. The international authorities have already sold football down the river.

If they don't get huge punishments then footy is dead, Saudi will just blow everyone out of the water once they tap into the £560 billion they have access to



ScottishGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69061 on: Today at 08:21:17 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:57:43 am
To the Arsenal fans here:

What upgrades do you need in your team?
Because it seems like Arsenal fans rate all their starting 11 but I think they need 3-4 starters this summer.

Holding, Jesus, Partey and Xhaka initially comes to my mind. Their keeper was average since January but he is still a good keeper, it could have been 7-1 for City if not for him imo.

We'll try our best to try and get 1 of Rice and Caceido, looking more likely Rice. However, I'd sign them both, if possible, and have them as Xhaka / Partey replacements.

A debate on whether we need an another actual striker or someone that can play wide right to cover Saka.

And probably the same debate whether we need another central defender or someone that can play right back and allow White to cover inside.

I'd say that's a realistic summer for us.


Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69062 on: Today at 08:22:24 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:59:45 am
UEFA have already admitted to turning a blind eye to states owning two clubs watch Qatar go back in for United. The international authorities have already sold football down the river.

PL are looking into it so it is fine.

They seem like they know what they are doing.



MNAA

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69063 on: Today at 08:27:22 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:20:10 am
If they don't get huge punishments then footy is dead, Saudi will just blow everyone out of the water once they tap into the £560 billion they have access to
Footy is already dead for some time  We are probably still hanging round to enjoy what little that remains of it. That will be over too soon




A Red Abroad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69064 on: Today at 08:29:59 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:10:24 am

We got a title decider tonight, you carry on.

 ;)




redk84

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69065 on: Today at 08:36:09 am
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 08:27:22 am
Footy is already dead for some time  We are probably still hanging round to enjoy what little that remains of it. That will be over too soon

Agree
If United also become an oil club I wonder if all the spending etc will force some kind of cap on wages or transfer fees.

Am sure all the offbook payments would continue but still




paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69066 on: Today at 08:36:13 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:01:26 am
Enjoy your celebrations but youre pushing Aston Villa and Brighton now. City got 81 points when you finished above them, rest of the time you finished second.

I wont regret supporting Liverpool during all those races with city, and even feeling a sense of pride that a proper football can still win against the odds. But seeing the vitriol on here, Ill go down the same route and enjoy looking down the table to eventually find how far youve fallen.
I am not going through every post mate but I am not celebrating

I would much rather Arsenal win the title than city but it doesnt look likely now

Your challenge reminds me a little of 2013-4 with us, no one expected it at start of season and when season started you would have snapped someones hand off for a top 4 finish, you are still well ahead of the realistic target from august but still at this stage you will be disappointed.




