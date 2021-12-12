Some weird posts in here but 3 points from 12 isnt going to cut it any title race.



When we were going against Arsenal in 01/02 we had a good run but Arsenal won their last 13 games and we couldn't catch them. 02/03 Arsenal were better than United but they dropped some crucial points in the run-in to give United the advantage. In 08/09 we had a very solid run from February but United won nearly every game from the new year (aside from us winning 4-1 there) and we couldn't catch them.In 11/12 with the Aguero goal United blew a big lead but in reality only dropped points in 3 games but blew an 8 point lead as a result.City have spoiled it for everyone but you can't have a 4 game spell like that in a title run-in and it's cost them. Now they have to win their last 5 and hope.