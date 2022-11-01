It's absolutely a capitulation. Up there with the biggest bottle jobs in the history of the league. A weak mentality throughout the c*nts on the pitch with a c*nt of a manager.
It's just bizarre you'd call Arsenal players and their manager c*nts, when they're up against without doubt the biggest bunch of c*nts in the history of the sport, with the king of c*nts as manager. City are a team of Lance Armstrongs, managed by a Lance Armstrong and owned by some of the most despicable people on the planet. Rotten to the core and toxic for the game.
Regardless of what you think of Arsenal or Arteta, we really needed a team like them to have a good go at City whilst we've been off the pace.
A young team playing good football with a young manager, at a club living within their means. Beaten by the biggest cheats, mercenaries and frauds in the history of sport. No shame in that - and they should be praised for having kept the title race going for so long against a team funded by an oil state facing over 100 fraud and corruption charges.
Arsenal haven't bottled it, just like we didn't bottle it in 2013/4. Teams just can't afford slip ups when playing a team that has all the cheat codes.
Reserve all your criticism for City, as they deserve every bit of it.