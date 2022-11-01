If only City was seen as an enemy all this wouldn't seem as pointless sadly they are not for too many.



Unbelievable the amount of neutrals that wanted city to win last night. A real eye opener. This is why theyll never be punished , there is no appetite for it. In fact Id go as far as saying other big clubs are happy for city to win everything because its a ready made excuse for their own failure that their fans will totally accept. The only ones who have suffered in terms of titles are Liverpool, and one season of us where many Liverpool fans wanted city to win it. Youd think the one club that would be dead against them but even then there is this weird notion that city dominating will force a change.Eventually we ll look back at the record books and see Man City are so dominant in this era, winning everything, then anyone else that won the odd title will be seen like Aston Villa in the early 80s rather than like Liverpool back then.Last night was the best Ive seen them, the most purposeful anyway, can keep the ball all day or bypass the press with a long ball to the robot. Big physical quick and all good on the ball, the money no object project has now got a team that could win back to back trebles.