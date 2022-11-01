« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1721 1722 1723 1724 1725 [1726]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5257708 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,204
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69000 on: Today at 03:35:00 am »
What was Pickford doing on that first goal. De Bruyne shot from like 24 yards on the ground.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69001 on: Today at 03:41:16 am »
I feel for the Arsenal fans.
Hope they have a good run in the Champions League.
Logged

Offline Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,213
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69002 on: Today at 03:46:29 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:30:10 am
Can we remember who the real enemy is and that is the sports washers, everything else is just noise.

Everbody is an enemy.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69003 on: Today at 03:47:35 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:35:00 am
What was Pickford doing on that first goal. De Bruyne shot from like 24 yards on the ground.

 ;D

Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69004 on: Today at 03:49:06 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 12:19:35 am
But it over a season, isn't it? City have already conceded 29 this season, where they only conceded 23 in the season they got 98 points.

We know why TNB is claiming this is their Best Ever Team!

It is over a season, of course. I just think since ditching Cancelo really, and Pep finding this new formation, they've went up a level or 2 since that first half of the season. Im crossing my fingers and hoping I'm wrong, but I can't see Real stopping them in the Champions League and they should win a final against either Milan club. Can't see Utd beating them at Wembley either.

So it might not be their best ever, true. But they could well be European champions for the first time, treble winners, and in the summer let Gundogan go for nothing and perhaps replace him with £120M Bellingham, to add even more pace and power to that team. Cheery thought eh?
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69005 on: Today at 03:58:07 am »
Quote from: Jambo Power on Today at 03:33:01 am
It hurts doesn't it?

Id rather be 4 behind than 20
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69006 on: Today at 03:58:34 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:41:16 am
I feel for the Arsenal fans.
Hope they have a good run in the Champions League.

Thanks, hope you win the Europa league as well. If you get there.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69007 on: Today at 04:01:26 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:23:55 am
The North Bank,

I've been backing your horse all season, because I (we) have experienced what it is like to go up against these shit houses.

But don't you fucking dare put your pathetic demise this season in any sort of equivocacy to what we achieved against these pricks..... we took them higher than your wank bank of 'the unbeatables' achieved ever as a point tally, I think 3 times further than you could even dream of - having spunked a wedge over the 'unbeatables'

Humility is a beautiful characteristic in these parts, and you've been shouting your mouth all season.

I'm not impressed and you've not shown your club in any sort of decent light at all.

Enjoy your celebrations but youre pushing Aston Villa and Brighton now. City got 81 points when you finished above them, rest of the time you finished second.

I wont regret supporting Liverpool during all those races with city, and even feeling a sense of pride that a proper football can still win against the odds. But seeing the vitriol on here, Ill go down the same route and enjoy looking down the table to eventually find how far youve fallen.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:11:02 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69008 on: Today at 04:04:42 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:17:23 am
You spent the entire season gloating endlessly talking your side up.

Just call it what it is, this run of results has been appalling and you've imploded at a crucial point in the season, City or no City it's been an awful awful run. You've had a very good season but that doesn't change what this current run is!

Hopefully it will be a lesson though, enjoying winning is one thing but it's also good to have a cap on it otherwise you set yourself up for a fall. I actually thought earlier in the season some of your fans were getting way too fucking carried away, talking down our campaigns because you had done well so far as if what we did was nothing special, as far as i'm concerned every sides fans can talk all they want about our previous seasons, it all changes when it's their turn and they get a taste of how insanely difficult it is to put up the numbers we have and reach let alone maintain the level we did, no ones managed it so far despite all the fucking big talk this season.

Well done to your side for your season, i've got a lot of Arsenal supporting mates and again it's not over yet but the disrespect shown to our side fucks me off a bit, it's a joke what we've done and it will only really be appreciated when you see other sides properly attempt it and realise even at their best they haven't matched it.

Footballs funny, people get blindsided and try to call things way too early. Stats have taken over the game and everyone tries to call shit before it even happens on a weekly basis now. It takes me back to a little saying from playing sunday league football as a kid 'dont get ahead of yourself, no player will ever be quicker than the ball'

Interested to see how the final points tallies end up this season, regardless of how the numbers stack up, one things for sure, what we did going toe to toe with them so much was fuckinggggg remarkable

Id say finishing 20 points behind is imploding and bottling it big time
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,356
  • ....mmm
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69009 on: Today at 04:06:28 am »
Thread has gotten a bit weird hasn't it?
Logged
:D

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69010 on: Today at 04:16:21 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:18:11 am
Having been in both positions, I'd say finishing second when you either deserve to win or should win hurts more. Despite City rattling out the wins Arsenal had it in their hands, you cannot give away two 2-0 leads and fail to beat the botton team at home (and losing to Everton for gods sake)
The fact Arsenal did not go into tonights game 11 points clear is down to them, completely.
Let's see if you can make 90 points, the most you can get, Aside from winning with 99 we got 97 and 92 with sod all to show for those two because of those cheating bastards.

I dont think we deserve to win it as much as those Liverpool teams do because they were closer to city in terms of quality. Although we deserve to win it in terms of going up against an oil team that shouldnt be there.
Anyway we are miles off city now, and Liverpool are sandwiched between villa and spurs, so I dont expect the next few seasons to be a 2 horse race, not happy about it, but it seems plenty are.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69011 on: Today at 04:18:42 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:35:00 pm
Arteta is just the new Rodgers. He doesn't have what it takes to beat Guardiola or Klopp to the title ...

Pep maybe but I think youll find hes about 20 points above Klopp.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69012 on: Today at 04:21:34 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:54:14 pm
It's absolutely a capitulation. Up there with the biggest bottle jobs in the history of the league. A weak mentality throughout the c*nts on the pitch with a c*nt of a manager.

Youd think were below villa in the table not Man City
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69013 on: Today at 04:23:10 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:25:28 am
To be honest, I find the reaction hilarious and it's kind of why they're in this situation right now. Just need to look at the Southampton game. The loudest thing you could hear in the final 10-15 minutes was the booing whenever they thought Southampton were time-wasting. I've said it while I was watching. Could you imagine what would be going on, if that was us in the same situation as Arsenal and we were playing at Anfield? The roof would probably come off, because everyone would want to push the team. Arsenal were basically ready to throw in the towel and they've looked like that since the game at Anfield. That's not how you win titles. It could change for Arsenal, but they'll need players with character to win the league and not people like Xhaka and Ben White.

Youve only won 1 title in 33 years . Not sure you can give lectures on how to win titles
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69014 on: Today at 04:27:08 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:07:51 am
You won't be there next season, this was your one chance.

No one will be there next season, or the one after, but that means your special because only you (and Leicester) beat the mighty pep to the title.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69015 on: Today at 04:28:27 am »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 12:40:58 am
Arsenal fans have been especially obnoxious this season so they deserve the scorn, in saying that please ensure you finish 2nd and not 3rd so that Utd don't get another fucking title gifted to them if City's title wins are voided!!!

Please ensure you get 4th so Man Utd Newcastle  and spurs never mind.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69016 on: Today at 04:37:04 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 01:52:02 am
How in the world would an extra 4 points have still put it in City's hands? (It's shocking to consider anyone would find fault in winning games.) And there's no way you would've had the same defeatist attitude if you'd won those two games. 3 points out of 9 (not including today) is capitulation. City's cheating didn't make you give up those 2-0 games or draw to S'hampton. The pressure to win is a byproduct of City's cheating, but you've got to take some responsibility for dropping points you should have had in the bag. You're fortunate to have had such a hot start, because I don't know if Arteta is going to be able to pull Arsenal out of this spiral.

Theyd be 6 behind with 2 games in hand and all the momentum.
I think there are other managers with far bigger tasks than Arteta this summer. Teams who thought theyd be regular CL and title challengers for many years to come, but bottled it so big this season that you have to wonder if they have the spine to come back.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69017 on: Today at 04:37:29 am »
My man TNB, step away from the keyboard, get a wee sleep and come back in a few hours when it's not so raw, your showing some raw flesh to the wolves.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:41:13 am by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69018 on: Today at 04:40:23 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 04:37:29 am
My man TNB, step away from the keyboard, get a wee sleep and come back in a few hours when it's not so raw.

Table will still look the same in a few hours, bottling it in second, or loving it in 6th.
Logged

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,991
  • Ground Control
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69019 on: Today at 05:04:26 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:37:04 am
Theyd be 6 behind with 2 games in hand and all the momentum.
I think there are other managers with far bigger tasks than Arteta this summer. Teams who thought theyd be regular CL and title challengers for many years to come, but bottled it so big this season that you have to wonder if they have the spine to come back.

You're right- Chelsea and Spurs have an uphill battle ahead.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,861
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69020 on: Today at 06:24:55 am »
Quote from: Jambo Power on Today at 03:46:29 am
Everbody is an enemy.

If only City was seen as an enemy all this wouldn't seem as pointless sadly they are not for too many.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,588
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69021 on: Today at 06:27:28 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:54:14 pm
It's absolutely a capitulation. Up there with the biggest bottle jobs in the history of the league. A weak mentality throughout the c*nts on the pitch with a c*nt of a manager.
It's just bizarre you'd call Arsenal players and their manager c*nts, when they're up against without doubt the biggest bunch of c*nts in the history of the sport, with the king of c*nts as manager. City are a team of Lance Armstrongs, managed by a Lance Armstrong and owned by some of the most despicable people on the planet. Rotten to the core and toxic for the game.

Regardless of what you think of Arsenal or Arteta, we really needed a team like them to have a good go at City whilst we've been off the pace.

A young team playing good football with a young manager, at a club living within their means. Beaten by the biggest cheats, mercenaries and frauds in the history of sport. No shame in that - and they should be praised for having kept the title race going for so long against a team funded by an oil state facing over 100 fraud and corruption charges.

Arsenal haven't bottled it, just like we didn't bottle it in 2013/4. Teams just can't afford slip ups when playing a team that has all the cheat codes.

Reserve all your criticism for City, as they deserve every bit of it.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:29:31 am by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69022 on: Today at 06:43:41 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:24:55 am
If only City was seen as an enemy all this wouldn't seem as pointless sadly they are not for too many.

Unbelievable the amount of neutrals that wanted city to win last night. A real eye opener. This is why theyll never be punished , there is no appetite for it. In fact Id go as far as saying other big clubs are happy for city to win everything because its a ready made excuse for their own failure that their fans will totally accept. The only ones who have suffered in terms of titles are Liverpool, and one season of us where many Liverpool fans wanted city to win it. Youd think the one club that would be dead against them but even then there is this weird notion that city dominating will force a change.

Eventually we ll look back at the record books and see Man City are so dominant in this era, winning everything, then anyone else that won the odd title will be seen like Aston Villa in the early 80s rather than like Liverpool back then.

Last night was the best Ive seen them, the most purposeful anyway, can keep the ball all day or bypass the press with a long ball to the robot. Big physical quick and all good on the ball, the money no object project has now got a team that could win back to back trebles.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:46:14 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69023 on: Today at 06:49:12 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:27:28 am
It's just bizarre you'd call Arsenal players and their manager c*nts, when they're up against without doubt the biggest bunch of c*nts in the history of the sport, with the king of c*nts as manager. City are a team of Lance Armstrongs, managed by a Lance Armstrong and owned by some of the most despicable people on the planet. Rotten to the core and toxic for the game.

Regardless of what you think of Arsenal or Arteta, we really needed a team like them to have a good go at City whilst we've been off the pace.

A young team playing good football with a young manager, at a club living within their means. Beaten by the biggest cheats, mercenaries and frauds in the history of sport. No shame in that - and they should be praised for having kept the title race going for so long against a team funded by an oil state facing over 100 fraud and corruption charges.

Arsenal haven't bottled it, just like we didn't bottle it in 2013/4. Teams just can't afford slip ups when playing a team that has all the cheat codes.

Reserve all your criticism for City, as they deserve every bit of it.

Calling us bottlers legitimises city. Because it shows that it was our title to lose and we choked, rather than they bought another title with their unlimited oil budget. Unfortunately many are not bright enough to understand the effect of their words. Bottling happens in a normal title race between two football clubs. Exactly the kind of terms city want to use, it was their superior mentality and bottle than won the title this season, not their billions of off the books payment.
Very said they found shills among the Liverpool fan base to do their bidding. Job well done as far as theyre concerned.
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,817
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69024 on: Today at 06:54:11 am »
The Goners
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,378
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69025 on: Today at 06:55:10 am »
i'd never label you bottlers myself, thats Spurs finishing 3rd in a two horse race!
Welcome to how we've felt for the last few years. Its horrible knowing you've been cheated. I would have been happy to see a real club win again but not upset City did because it continues to shine a light on the farce the game has become. It will take a few more clubs to be cheated rather than the us, the usual whipping boys to maybe wake everyone else up to the detrimental effect City are having on our league. Even when we won we had most of the nation clamouring for it to be made null and void! Guess what I'm trying to say is most of us are sympathetic to how you feel even if we dont always seem it. City and their media shills are fucking poison to the game.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,861
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69026 on: Today at 06:57:48 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:43:41 am
Unbelievable the amount of neutrals that wanted city to win last night. A real eye opener. This is why theyll never be punished , there is no appetite for it. In fact Id go as far as saying other big clubs are happy for city to win everything because its a ready made excuse for their own failure that their fans will totally accept. The only ones who have suffered in terms of titles are Liverpool, and one season of us where many Liverpool fans wanted city to win it. Youd think the one club that would be dead against them but even then there is this weird notion that city dominating will force a change.

Eventually we ll look back at the record books and see Man City are so dominant in this era, winning everything, then anyone else that won the odd title will be seen like Aston Villa in the early 80s rather than like Liverpool back then.

Last night was the best Ive seen them, the most purposeful anyway, can keep the ball all day or bypass the press with a long ball to the robot. Big physical quick and all good on the ball, the money no object project has now got a team that could win back to back trebles.

The problem is people try and convince themselves that City are meaningless  its gets said so many times on here, but its bollocks. While they win they get more and more powerful all the while, which is why this is so senseless. Imagine Abu Dhabi coming on here and laughing their heads off at Liverpool and Arsenal fans attacking one another when both should be standing together on this issue. Sports washing works and sadly this is the proof of it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,166
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69027 on: Today at 06:58:27 am »
The amount of money City has spent (completely circumventing the rules) they should be winning the CL and league every season and its a failure on their part when they dont. 2 billion spent in 17 years. They spent 200m during the pandemic when everyone else was pulling in their purse strings.

I dont respect anything theyve done. Thats not sour grapes, thats like asking me to respect the achievement of Ben Johnson or Lance Armstrong. Fuck off.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,352
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69028 on: Today at 06:59:01 am »
Are City 2 behind with 2 games in hand? And have a better GD? So they can afford to draw 2 from here and will still win it even if Arsenal win their remaining games? Doesnt feel like much jeopardy for them does it. Theyll walk it from here sadly.
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69029 on: Today at 07:02:12 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 04:06:28 am
Thread has gotten a bit weird hasn't it?

Very weird.

Anyway, its clear Arsenal had a good run but ultimately nowhere near Citys level. Not sure theyll get the same rub if the green (which theyve had a lot of) to do the same again next year.

Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,210
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69030 on: Today at 07:04:19 am »
Hopefully this solidifies the feelings that something needs to be done about state ownership.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,469
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69031 on: Today at 07:05:02 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:59:01 am
Are City 2 behind with 2 games in hand? And have a better GD? So they can afford to draw 2 from here and will still win it even if Arsenal win their remaining games? Doesnt feel like much jeopardy for them does it. Theyll walk it from here sadly.
Yeah. Not sure who they have left but they'll win it from here now & the "genius" of signing Haaland will be eulogized.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1721 1722 1723 1724 1725 [1726]   Go Up
« previous next »
 