« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1721 1722 1723 1724 1725 [1726]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5257407 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,204
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69000 on: Today at 03:35:00 am »
What was Pickford doing on that first goal. De Bruyne shot from like 24 yards on the ground.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69001 on: Today at 03:41:16 am »
I feel for the Arsenal fans.
Hope they have a good run in the Champions League.
Logged

Offline Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,213
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69002 on: Today at 03:46:29 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:30:10 am
Can we remember who the real enemy is and that is the sports washers, everything else is just noise.

Everbody is an enemy.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69003 on: Today at 03:47:35 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:35:00 am
What was Pickford doing on that first goal. De Bruyne shot from like 24 yards on the ground.

 ;D

Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69004 on: Today at 03:49:06 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 12:19:35 am
But it over a season, isn't it? City have already conceded 29 this season, where they only conceded 23 in the season they got 98 points.

We know why TNB is claiming this is their Best Ever Team!

It is over a season, of course. I just think since ditching Cancelo really, and Pep finding this new formation, they've went up a level or 2 since that first half of the season. Im crossing my fingers and hoping I'm wrong, but I can't see Real stopping them in the Champions League and they should win a final against either Milan club. Can't see Utd beating them at Wembley either.

So it might not be their best ever, true. But they could well be European champions for the first time, treble winners, and in the summer let Gundogan go for nothing and perhaps replace him with £120M Bellingham, to add even more pace and power to that team. Cheery thought eh?
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69005 on: Today at 03:58:07 am »
Quote from: Jambo Power on Today at 03:33:01 am
It hurts doesn't it?

Id rather be 4 behind than 20
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69006 on: Today at 03:58:34 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:41:16 am
I feel for the Arsenal fans.
Hope they have a good run in the Champions League.

Thanks, hope you win the Europa league as well. If you get there.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69007 on: Today at 04:01:26 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:23:55 am
The North Bank,

I've been backing your horse all season, because I (we) have experienced what it is like to go up against these shit houses.

But don't you fucking dare put your pathetic demise this season in any sort of equivocacy to what we achieved against these pricks..... we took them higher than your wank bank of 'the unbeatables' achieved ever as a point tally, I think 3 times further than you could even dream of - having spunked a wedge over the 'unbeatables'

Humility is a beautiful characteristic in these parts, and you've been shouting your mouth all season.

I'm not impressed and you've not shown your club in any sort of decent light at all.

Enjoy your celebrations but youre pushing Aston Villa and Brighton now. City got 81 points when you finished above them, rest of the time you finished second.

I wont regret supporting Liverpool during all those races with city, and even feeling a sense of pride that a proper football can still win against the odds. But seeing the vitriol on here, Ill go down the same route and enjoy looking down the table to eventually find how far youve fallen.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:11:02 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69008 on: Today at 04:04:42 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:17:23 am
You spent the entire season gloating endlessly talking your side up.

Just call it what it is, this run of results has been appalling and you've imploded at a crucial point in the season, City or no City it's been an awful awful run. You've had a very good season but that doesn't change what this current run is!

Hopefully it will be a lesson though, enjoying winning is one thing but it's also good to have a cap on it otherwise you set yourself up for a fall. I actually thought earlier in the season some of your fans were getting way too fucking carried away, talking down our campaigns because you had done well so far as if what we did was nothing special, as far as i'm concerned every sides fans can talk all they want about our previous seasons, it all changes when it's their turn and they get a taste of how insanely difficult it is to put up the numbers we have and reach let alone maintain the level we did, no ones managed it so far despite all the fucking big talk this season.

Well done to your side for your season, i've got a lot of Arsenal supporting mates and again it's not over yet but the disrespect shown to our side fucks me off a bit, it's a joke what we've done and it will only really be appreciated when you see other sides properly attempt it and realise even at their best they haven't matched it.

Footballs funny, people get blindsided and try to call things way too early. Stats have taken over the game and everyone tries to call shit before it even happens on a weekly basis now. It takes me back to a little saying from playing sunday league football as a kid 'dont get ahead of yourself, no player will ever be quicker than the ball'

Interested to see how the final points tallies end up this season, regardless of how the numbers stack up, one things for sure, what we did going toe to toe with them so much was fuckinggggg remarkable

Id say finishing 20 points behind is imploding and bottling it big time
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,356
  • ....mmm
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69009 on: Today at 04:06:28 am »
Thread has gotten a bit weird hasn't it?
Logged
:D

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69010 on: Today at 04:16:21 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:18:11 am
Having been in both positions, I'd say finishing second when you either deserve to win or should win hurts more. Despite City rattling out the wins Arsenal had it in their hands, you cannot give away two 2-0 leads and fail to beat the botton team at home (and losing to Everton for gods sake)
The fact Arsenal did not go into tonights game 11 points clear is down to them, completely.
Let's see if you can make 90 points, the most you can get, Aside from winning with 99 we got 97 and 92 with sod all to show for those two because of those cheating bastards.

I dont think we deserve to win it as much as those Liverpool teams do because they were closer to city in terms of quality. Although we deserve to win it in terms of going up against an oil team that shouldnt be there.
Anyway we are miles off city now, and Liverpool are sandwiched between villa and spurs, so I dont expect the next few seasons to be a 2 horse race, not happy about it, but it seems plenty are.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69011 on: Today at 04:18:42 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:35:00 pm
Arteta is just the new Rodgers. He doesn't have what it takes to beat Guardiola or Klopp to the title ...

Pep maybe but I think youll find hes about 20 points above Klopp.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69012 on: Today at 04:21:34 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:54:14 pm
It's absolutely a capitulation. Up there with the biggest bottle jobs in the history of the league. A weak mentality throughout the c*nts on the pitch with a c*nt of a manager.

Youd think were below villa in the table not Man City
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69013 on: Today at 04:23:10 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:25:28 am
To be honest, I find the reaction hilarious and it's kind of why they're in this situation right now. Just need to look at the Southampton game. The loudest thing you could hear in the final 10-15 minutes was the booing whenever they thought Southampton were time-wasting. I've said it while I was watching. Could you imagine what would be going on, if that was us in the same situation as Arsenal and we were playing at Anfield? The roof would probably come off, because everyone would want to push the team. Arsenal were basically ready to throw in the towel and they've looked like that since the game at Anfield. That's not how you win titles. It could change for Arsenal, but they'll need players with character to win the league and not people like Xhaka and Ben White.

Youve only won 1 title in 33 years . Not sure you can give lectures on how to win titles
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69014 on: Today at 04:27:08 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:07:51 am
You won't be there next season, this was your one chance.

No one will be there next season, or the one after, but that means your special because only you (and Leicester) beat the mighty pep to the title.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69015 on: Today at 04:28:27 am »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 12:40:58 am
Arsenal fans have been especially obnoxious this season so they deserve the scorn, in saying that please ensure you finish 2nd and not 3rd so that Utd don't get another fucking title gifted to them if City's title wins are voided!!!

Please ensure you get 4th so Man Utd Newcastle  and spurs never mind.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69016 on: Today at 04:37:04 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 01:52:02 am
How in the world would an extra 4 points have still put it in City's hands? (It's shocking to consider anyone would find fault in winning games.) And there's no way you would've had the same defeatist attitude if you'd won those two games. 3 points out of 9 (not including today) is capitulation. City's cheating didn't make you give up those 2-0 games or draw to S'hampton. The pressure to win is a byproduct of City's cheating, but you've got to take some responsibility for dropping points you should have had in the bag. You're fortunate to have had such a hot start, because I don't know if Arteta is going to be able to pull Arsenal out of this spiral.

Theyd be 6 behind with 2 games in hand and all the momentum.
I think there are other managers with far bigger tasks than Arteta this summer. Teams who thought theyd be regular CL and title challengers for many years to come, but bottled it so big this season that you have to wonder if they have the spine to come back.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69017 on: Today at 04:37:29 am »
My man TNB, step away from the keyboard, get a wee sleep and come back in a few hours when it's not so raw, your showing some raw flesh to the wolves.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:41:13 am by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69018 on: Today at 04:40:23 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 04:37:29 am
My man TNB, step away from the keyboard, get a wee sleep and come back in a few hours when it's not so raw.

Table will still look the same in a few hours, bottling it in second, or loving it in 6th.
Logged

Online coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,991
  • Ground Control
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #69019 on: Today at 05:04:26 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:37:04 am
Theyd be 6 behind with 2 games in hand and all the momentum.
I think there are other managers with far bigger tasks than Arteta this summer. Teams who thought theyd be regular CL and title challengers for many years to come, but bottled it so big this season that you have to wonder if they have the spine to come back.

You're right- Chelsea and Spurs have an uphill battle ahead.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
Pages: 1 ... 1721 1722 1723 1724 1725 [1726]   Go Up
« previous next »
 