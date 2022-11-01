« previous next »
newterp

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69000 on: Today at 03:35:00 am
What was Pickford doing on that first goal. De Bruyne shot from like 24 yards on the ground.
kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69001 on: Today at 03:41:16 am
I feel for the Arsenal fans.
Hope they have a good run in the Champions League.
Jambo Power

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69002 on: Today at 03:46:29 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:30:10 am
Can we remember who the real enemy is and that is the sports washers, everything else is just noise.

Everbody is an enemy.
kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
Re: Arsenal
Reply #69003 on: Today at 03:47:35 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:35:00 am
What was Pickford doing on that first goal. De Bruyne shot from like 24 yards on the ground.

ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69004 on: Today at 03:49:06 am
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 12:19:35 am
But it over a season, isn't it? City have already conceded 29 this season, where they only conceded 23 in the season they got 98 points.

We know why TNB is claiming this is their Best Ever Team!

It is over a season, of course. I just think since ditching Cancelo really, and Pep finding this new formation, they've went up a level or 2 since that first half of the season. Im crossing my fingers and hoping I'm wrong, but I can't see Real stopping them in the Champions League and they should win a final against either Milan club. Can't see Utd beating them at Wembley either.

So it might not be their best ever, true. But they could well be European champions for the first time, treble winners, and in the summer let Gundogan go for nothing and perhaps replace him with £120M Bellingham, to add even more pace and power to that team. Cheery thought eh?
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69005 on: Today at 03:58:07 am
Quote from: Jambo Power on Today at 03:33:01 am
It hurts doesn't it?

Id rather be 4 behind than 20
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69006 on: Today at 03:58:34 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:41:16 am
I feel for the Arsenal fans.
Hope they have a good run in the Champions League.

Thanks, hope you win the Europa league as well. If you get there.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #69007 on: Today at 04:01:26 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:23:55 am
The North Bank,

I've been backing your horse all season, because I (we) have experienced what it is like to go up against these shit houses.

But don't you fucking dare put your pathetic demise this season in any sort of equivocacy to what we achieved against these pricks..... we took them higher than your wank bank of 'the unbeatables' achieved ever as a point tally, I think 3 times further than you could even dream of - having spunked a wedge over the 'unbeatables'

Humility is a beautiful characteristic in these parts, and you've been shouting your mouth all season.

I'm not impressed and you've not shown your club in any sort of decent light at all.

Enjoy your celebrations but youre pushing Aston Villa and Brighton now.
