Its not capitulation, theyre just much better than us , and Everyone else. Even had we beat soton and West Ham losing today wouldve put it in Citys hands. Theyve won 7 in a row and by the end itll be 14 in a row and probably include a treble.

We wont win it next season, because city will.

We ll be back in CL though so thats a big plus.



You spent the entire season gloating endlessly talking your side up.Just call it what it is, this run of results has been appalling and you've imploded at a crucial point in the season, City or no City it's been an awful awful run. You've had a very good season but that doesn't change what this current run is!Hopefully it will be a lesson though, enjoying winning is one thing but it's also good to have a cap on it otherwise you set yourself up for a fall. I actually thought earlier in the season some of your fans were getting way too fucking carried away, talking down our campaigns because you had done well so far as if what we did was nothing special, as far as i'm concerned every sides fans can talk all they want about our previous seasons, it all changes when it's their turn and they get a taste of how insanely difficult it is to put up the numbers we have and reach let alone maintain the level we did, no ones managed it so far despite all the fucking big talk this season.Well done to your side for your season, i've got a lot of Arsenal supporting mates and again it's not over yet but the disrespect shown to our side fucks me off a bit, it's a joke what we've done and it will only really be appreciated when you see other sides properly attempt it and realise even at their best they haven't matched it.Footballs funny, people get blindsided and try to call things way too early. Stats have taken over the game and everyone tries to call shit before it even happens on a weekly basis now. It takes me back to a little saying from playing sunday league football as a kid 'dont get ahead of yourself, no player will ever be quicker than the ball'Interested to see how the final points tallies end up this season, regardless of how the numbers stack up, one things for sure, what we did going toe to toe with them so much was fuckinggggg remarkable