Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5256912 times)

Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68960 on: Yesterday at 11:25:24 pm »
No win in 4 does look and sound terrible at this stage. It does include the two toughest away games in the league for anyone, and a third tricky one. But they absolutely had to take 6 or 7 points from the three before City and given themselves some margin for error.
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68961 on: Yesterday at 11:26:45 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 11:06:46 pm
;D Of course it is! That's why they concede so many goals

They've found a new formation the past 8-10 games where they look more solid, and more physical and they don't concede a lot of goals. 45 goals scored and 6 conceded in their last dozen or so games in all competitions.
Offline kloppismydad

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68962 on: Yesterday at 11:32:22 pm »
An entire season of leading from the front, only to shit themselves in 4 matches. Glad we got a boot in as well.

We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68963 on: Yesterday at 11:35:06 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 11:32:22 pm
An entire season of leading from the front, only to shit themselves in 4 matches. Glad we got a boot in as well.

Better be at the front than in mid table
Offline deano2727

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68964 on: Yesterday at 11:37:40 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:35:06 pm
Better be at the front than in mid table

It's very much a case of second place is the first loser though, isn't it? Of course, if you were offered this at the start of the season you'd take it, but it looked so good for so long. This capitulation hurts. And it shows.

Do I think Arteta will do Klopp and go on to do it in the following year. Nope. Will Arsenal drop away? Also Nope.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68965 on: Yesterday at 11:43:37 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 11:37:40 pm
It's very much a case of second place is the first loser though, isn't it? Of course, if you were offered this at the start of the season you'd take it, but it looked so good for so long. This capitulation hurts. And it shows.

Do I think Arteta will do Klopp and go on to do it in the following year. Nope. Will Arsenal drop away? Also Nope.

Its not capitulation, theyre just much better than us , and Everyone else. Even had we beat soton and West Ham losing today wouldve put it in Citys hands. Theyve won 7 in a row and by the end itll be 14 in a row and probably include a treble.
We wont win it next season, because city will.
We ll be back in CL though so thats a big plus.
Offline RedBec1993

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68966 on: Yesterday at 11:47:48 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:35:06 pm
Better be at the front than in mid table

We were told we bottled it in 2018/19 season, even though we were chasing city all the way and finished on 97 points, losing one single game.

The phrase bottled it is over used. Drawing 3 games in a row and losing a game, two from winning positions at this stage is just not good enough though. Probably could have got away with it 15/20 years ago.
Online Rosario

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68967 on: Yesterday at 11:49:29 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:34:58 pm
Unfortunately city are too good, the oil money has bought them a formidable squad stacked with world class players. We couldnt get near them today, and no one has for a few months now. Theyll win the league for many years to come. This is probably their best ever team in that they can mix it and go long to Haaland so they look pretty unstoppable now and will be for a few years. I think this next period of city domination will be even more comprehensive than the last one.

Not sure its their best ever side and the points total at the end will probably prove that. But hopefully Haaland does fuck off to Madrid after next season with his supposed release clause. Although Guardiola fucking off would be even better.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68968 on: Yesterday at 11:49:37 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:43:37 pm
Its not capitulation, theyre just much better than us , and Everyone else. Even had we beat soton and West Ham losing today wouldve put it in Citys hands. Theyve won 7 in a row and by the end itll be 14 in a row and probably include a treble.
We wont win it next season, because city will.
We ll be back in CL though so thats a big plus.
It would still have been tight. With CL semis coming up, they could have dropped points. Yous didn't lose it today. IMO, it was lost in East London.
Offline deano2727

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68969 on: Yesterday at 11:49:41 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:43:37 pm
Its not capitulation, theyre just much better than us , and Everyone else. Even had we beat soton and West Ham losing today wouldve put it in Citys hands. Theyve won 7 in a row and by the end itll be 14 in a row and probably include a treble.
We wont win it next season, because city will.
We ll be back in CL though so thats a big plus.

Mate, it's literally the definition of capitulation. Those games against us and West Ham are text book capitulation. Then another draw, and a defeat. Us losing to them in recent years wasn't capitulation. It went to the last day. This is a horrid capitulation. Still, it's about right. This side isn't as good as our side in those years.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68970 on: Yesterday at 11:54:14 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:43:37 pm
Its not capitulation, theyre just much better than us , and Everyone else. Even had we beat soton and West Ham losing today wouldve put it in Citys hands. Theyve won 7 in a row and by the end itll be 14 in a row and probably include a treble.
We wont win it next season, because city will.
We ll be back in CL though so thats a big plus.

It's absolutely a capitulation. Up there with the biggest bottle jobs in the history of the league. A weak mentality throughout the c*nts on the pitch with a c*nt of a manager.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68971 on: Yesterday at 11:54:43 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:49:37 pm
It would still have been tight. With CL semis coming up, they could have dropped points. Yous didn't lose it today. IMO, it was lost in East London.


You bitch.  ;D
Offline Cid

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68972 on: Yesterday at 11:56:53 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:36:27 pm
Just dont want them winning the champions league.

Haaland is a special player but he wont stick around there. Hopefully something happens with them charges, been cheating since they got taken over.

They don't lose players.  If he tries to leave there will be a giant wall made of cash standing in his way.  Off the books of course, that's just how those cheats do it.
Offline sheepfest

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68973 on: Today at 12:03:56 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:43:37 pm
Its not capitulation, theyre just much better than us , and Everyone else. Even had we beat soton and West Ham losing today wouldve put it in Citys hands. Theyve won 7 in a row and by the end itll be 14 in a row and probably include a treble.
We wont win it next season, because city will.
We ll be back in CL though so thats a big plus.
Still games to play and I wish you luck.

Hate the term bottling or capitulation but you forgot to mention your draw against us. This is what will be looked upon, sat in Anfield when you're 2-0 up and I was thinking cracking side and then Xhaka cracked with his tackle which allowed the frustration of our season to be heard.

Walking away from ours with a win, don't see your next games panning out as they did meaning tonight would not matter.

Still Pep has the CL to tinker with so you never know.
Offline kloppismydad

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68974 on: Today at 12:04:06 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:35:06 pm
Better be at the front than in mid table

Offline A-Bomb

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68975 on: Today at 12:09:21 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:34:58 pm
Unfortunately city are too good, the oil money has bought them a formidable squad stacked with world class players. We couldnt get near them today, and no one has for a few months now. Theyll win the league for many years to come. This is probably their best ever team in that they can mix it and go long to Haaland so they look pretty unstoppable now and will be for a few years. I think this next period of city domination will be even more comprehensive than the last one.

Get to fuck with that WUM bullshit mate....we competed against far more consistent City teams than this one...

It might feel it to you....but get close too 100 points and suggest that nonsense.

You've been a good team this season, without the cheaters, would most likely win the league, but don't try and put that bullshit out there....you've not even close to competing to the best those fucking cheating bastards have put out.
Offline rushyman

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68976 on: Today at 12:09:59 am »
Xhaka moment at Anfield for me

It's a little precious to be saying they've lost the league when they're still top mind 😂

Games in hand or not
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68977 on: Today at 12:12:18 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:09:21 am
Get to fuck with that WUM bullshit mate....we competed against far more consistent City teams than this one...

It might feel it to you....but get close too 100 points and suggest that nonsense.

You've been a good team this season, without the cheaters, would most likely win the league, but don't try and put that bullshit out there....you've not even close to competing to the best those fucking cheating bastards have put out.


He's just salty because they lost the title in East London   ;D
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68978 on: Today at 12:17:23 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:43:37 pm
Its not capitulation, theyre just much better than us , and Everyone else. Even had we beat soton and West Ham losing today wouldve put it in Citys hands. Theyve won 7 in a row and by the end itll be 14 in a row and probably include a treble.
We wont win it next season, because city will.
We ll be back in CL though so thats a big plus.

You spent the entire season gloating endlessly talking your side up.

Just call it what it is, this run of results has been appalling and you've imploded at a crucial point in the season, City or no City it's been an awful awful run. You've had a very good season but that doesn't change what this current run is!

Hopefully it will be a lesson though, enjoying winning is one thing but it's also good to have a cap on it otherwise you set yourself up for a fall. I actually thought earlier in the season some of your fans were getting way too fucking carried away, talking down our campaigns because you had done well so far as if what we did was nothing special, as far as i'm concerned every sides fans can talk all they want about our previous seasons, it all changes when it's their turn and they get a taste of how insanely difficult it is to put up the numbers we have and reach let alone maintain the level we did, no ones managed it so far despite all the fucking big talk this season.

Well done to your side for your season, i've got a lot of Arsenal supporting mates and again it's not over yet but the disrespect shown to our side fucks me off a bit, it's a joke what we've done and it will only really be appreciated when you see other sides properly attempt it and realise even at their best they haven't matched it.

Footballs funny, people get blindsided and try to call things way too early. Stats have taken over the game and everyone tries to call shit before it even happens on a weekly basis now. It takes me back to a little saying from playing sunday league football as a kid 'dont get ahead of yourself, no player will ever be quicker than the ball'

Interested to see how the final points tallies end up this season, regardless of how the numbers stack up, one things for sure, what we did going toe to toe with them so much was fuckinggggg remarkable
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68979 on: Today at 12:18:11 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:35:06 pm
Better be at the front than in mid table
Having been in both positions, I'd say finishing second when you either deserve to win or should win hurts more. Despite City rattling out the wins Arsenal had it in their hands, you cannot give away two 2-0 leads and fail to beat the botton team at home (and losing to Everton for gods sake)
The fact Arsenal did not go into tonights game 11 points clear is down to them, completely.
Let's see if you can make 90 points, the most you can get, Aside from winning with 99 we got 97 and 92 with sod all to show for those two because of those cheating bastards.
Online Mozology

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68980 on: Today at 12:19:33 am »
What do we think Arsenal will end up with (points wise)

I'm guessing 86 or less.

Which would've only won the league 3 or 4 times since Mourinho raised the bar way back in 04/05

Online zero zero

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68981 on: Today at 12:19:35 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 11:26:45 pm
They've found a new formation the past 8-10 games where they look more solid, and more physical and they don't concede a lot of goals. 45 goals scored and 6 conceded in their last dozen or so games in all competitions.
But it over a season, isn't it? City have already conceded 29 this season, where they only conceded 23 in the season they got 98 points.

We know why TNB is claiming this is their Best Ever Team!
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68982 on: Today at 12:23:55 am »
The North Bank,

I've been backing your horse all season, because I (we) have experienced what it is like to go up against these shit houses.

But don't you fucking dare put your pathetic demise this season in any sort of equivocacy to what we achieved against these pricks..... we took them higher than your wank bank of 'the unbeatables' achieved ever as a point tally, I think 3 times further than you could even dream of - having spunked a wedge over the 'unbeatables'

Humility is a beautiful characteristic in these parts, and you've been shouting your mouth all season.

I'm not impressed and you've not shown your club in any sort of decent light at all.
Offline stoa

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68983 on: Today at 12:25:28 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:09:21 am
Get to fuck with that WUM bullshit mate....we competed against far more consistent City teams than this one...

It might feel it to you....but get close too 100 points and suggest that nonsense.

You've been a good team this season, without the cheaters, would most likely win the league, but don't try and put that bullshit out there....you've not even close to competing to the best those fucking cheating bastards have put out.

To be honest, I find the reaction hilarious and it's kind of why they're in this situation right now. Just need to look at the Southampton game. The loudest thing you could hear in the final 10-15 minutes was the booing whenever they thought Southampton were time-wasting. I've said it while I was watching. Could you imagine what would be going on, if that was us in the same situation as Arsenal and we were playing at Anfield? The roof would probably come off, because everyone would want to push the team. Arsenal were basically ready to throw in the towel and they've looked like that since the game at Anfield. That's not how you win titles. It could change for Arsenal, but they'll need players with character to win the league and not people like Xhaka and Ben White.
Online Mozology

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68984 on: Today at 12:29:09 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:18:11 am
The fact Arsenal did not go into tonights game 11 points clear is down to them, completely.

Fucking hell, that is an astonishing lead they threw away

Don't think Pep is that arsed about the Arsenal game if they're going into it 11 behind. Would've been totally focused on Real.

2-0 up against us, the title was effectively over FFS

Arsenal have blown it big time.
Offline jillc

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68985 on: Today at 12:30:10 am »
Can we remember who the real enemy is and that is the sports washers, everything else is just noise.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68986 on: Today at 12:32:14 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:30:10 am
Can we remember who the real enemy is and that is the sports washers, everything else is just noise.


I think that he has earned this jill
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68987 on: Today at 12:34:32 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:30:10 am
Can we remember who the real enemy is and that is the sports washers, everything else is just noise.

It requires co-operation Jill, and people who hold equal values to you.

We've fought over 30 years with Hillsborough, with very little support from the wider football community. Just read the arrogance through this thread....and ask yourself, what have any of these clubs or fans done for us?
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68988 on: Today at 12:34:41 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:30:10 am
Can we remember who the real enemy is and that is the sports washers, everything else is just noise.

Nah it's not a if you're not a fan of a sportswashing outfit do what you want

There will always be room for respect and humility, cant come on here shouting your mouth off and not get some back
Online Mozology

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68989 on: Today at 12:40:58 am »
Arsenal fans have been especially obnoxious this season so they deserve the scorn, in saying that please ensure you finish 2nd and not 3rd so that Utd don't get another fucking title gifted to them if City's title wins are voided!!!
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68990 on: Today at 12:49:24 am »
Apologies to the rest of the Arsenal community on here, you have by and large been pretty fantastic.... Don't take the flack the North Bank is getting, aimed towards you.

He's gotta own his own chat.

Offline Hij

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68991 on: Today at 01:19:02 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:10:24 am

We got a title decider tonight, you carry on.
lol
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68992 on: Today at 01:21:10 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 01:19:02 am
lol


And to really rub salt into his wounds Holden scored their only goal  :lmao
Online coolbyrne

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68993 on: Today at 01:52:02 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:43:37 pm
Its not capitulation, theyre just much better than us , and Everyone else. Even had we beat soton and West Ham losing today wouldve put it in Citys hands. Theyve won 7 in a row and by the end itll be 14 in a row and probably include a treble.
We wont win it next season, because city will.
We ll be back in CL though so thats a big plus.

How in the world would an extra 4 points have still put it in City's hands? (It's shocking to consider anyone would find fault in winning games.) And there's no way you would've had the same defeatist attitude if you'd won those two games. 3 points out of 9 (not including today) is capitulation. City's cheating didn't make you give up those 2-0 games or draw to S'hampton. The pressure to win is a byproduct of City's cheating, but you've got to take some responsibility for dropping points you should have had in the bag. You're fortunate to have had such a hot start, because I don't know if Arteta is going to be able to pull Arsenal out of this spiral.
Online Reds r coming up the hill

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68994 on: Today at 02:00:23 am »
Have to say the last few seasons I enjoyed how level headed the North bank posts were (With exception of the London rivalries . And fair enough ) .. but usually thought hed an interesting perspective.

But roll on this season, once Arsenal went up by that lead 9/10 points wow his gloating was surprising since it was a long way from over and many posters reminded him that City would inevitably go on a non stop win streak, he wouldnt have it.

Also watched the Anfield game against Arsenal in a pub in Reykjavík .. full of Arsenal  Jesus they were really giving it loads after the game.. I was told all about the genius arteta and how they had not just played us off the pitch but schooled us , they had forced us to play where they wanted us.. Jesus these lads were proper new kids on the block, in your face Dicks, gloating and giving it.
No mention of the offside missed by a blind spot in the var set up, nor the penalty we should have got.

Well I guess I have no sympathy ,  its not over but I hear a fat lady in the next room singing, shes on her way. 

Online Coolie High

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68995 on: Today at 02:07:51 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:35:06 pm
Better be at the front than in mid table

You won't be there next season, this was your one chance.
Online coolbyrne

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68996 on: Today at 02:08:12 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:09:59 am
Xhaka moment at Anfield for me

It's a little precious to be saying they've lost the league when they're still top mind 😂

Games in hand or not

Says a lot about the general attitude towards Arsenal and whether or not they have the spine for these challenges. Unfortunately, today's result definitively took the race out of their hands, and even if City drop points, I just don't see Arsenal taking advantage. Certainly their fans don't seem to think it's possible.
