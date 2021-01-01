« previous next »
People really thought Arsenal could beat them...
Don't think Man City will be stripped of titles. That's just willful thinking.

The pushback against sportswashers hasn't been strong enough and nothing will change in this respect. There are other more important issues which get little to no attention and cheating in sports is way down the list. :P
These last 4 games have shown that this Arsenal team are simply not good enough to win the title. Very good season for them, and being back in the CL should help them keep their best players, but they need a couple of new World class players, and a top class manager, if they are to challenge Man City and LFC for the title in the near future ...
Okay, NOW we can call Arsenal bottlers.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:21:35 pm
These last 4 games have shown that this Arsenal team are simply not good enough to win the title. Very good season for them, and being back in the CL should help them keep their best players, but they need a couple of new World class players, and a top class manager, if they are to challenge Man City and LFC for the title in the near future ...
The manager is going to stay here. Rookie managers don't do as well as Arteta has done if they aren't good or on their way of becoming top class.

CL money to bring in world class players would definitely help, yes.
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 10:25:30 pm
The manager is going to stay here.

Here's hoping!
3 points from 12, eleven goals conceded, that would be bottling pre Pep when mid 80's won you the league never mind needing over 90 points nowadays.

Can't see Arsenal winning at Newcastle and they'll drop at least another 2 points elsewhere.

City will win this with 2 games to spare.

Awful capitulation from Arsenal. 2-0 up against us and the title was in the bag.

They'll finish outside of the Top 4 next season. All this guff about an exciting young team.

Ah well.
Haaland and De Bruyne were something else.
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 10:16:36 pm
Don't think Man City will be stripped of titles. That's just willful thinking.

The pushback against sportswashers hasn't been strong enough and nothing will change in this respect. There are other more important issues which get little to no attention and cheating in sports is way down the list. :P

You don't charge someone with 105 charges and then do nothing if you win the case. They will be seriously punished and Juventus have been stripped of titles no reason why City can't be as well. The point of this whole case is if they win it the authorities can basically do what they want to them.
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 10:27:07 pm
They'll finish outside of the Top 4 next season. All this guff about an exciting young team.
They said the same thing last season everywhere....
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 10:27:07 pm
3 points from 12, eleven goals conceded, that would be bottling pre Pep when mid 80's won you the league never mind needing over 90 points nowadays.

Can't see Arsenal winning at Newcastle and they'll drop at least another 2 points elsewhere.

City will win this with 2 games to spare.

Awful capitulation from Arsenal. 2-0 up against us and the title was in the bag.

They'll finish outside of the Top 4 next season. All this guff about an exciting young team.

Ah well.
City will buy one/two of their star players in the near future.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:27:31 pm
You don't charge someone with 105 charges and then do nothing if you win the case. They will be seriously punished and Juventus have been stripped of titles no reason why City can't be as well. The point of this whole case is if they win it the authorities can basically do what they want to them.
Hopefully you are correct. Don't have faith in Premier League though.
Unfortunately city are too good, the oil money has bought them a formidable squad stacked with world class players. We couldnt get near them today, and no one has for a few months now. Theyll win the league for many years to come. This is probably their best ever team in that they can mix it and go long to Haaland so they look pretty unstoppable now and will be for a few years. I think this next period of city domination will be even more comprehensive than the last one.
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 10:25:30 pm
The manager is going to stay here. Rookie managers don't do as well as Arteta has done if they aren't good or on their way of becoming top class.

CL money to bring in world class players would definitely help, yes.

Arteta is just the new Rodgers. He doesn't have what it takes to beat Guardiola or Klopp to the title ...
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:34:58 pm
Unfortunately city are too good, the oil money has bought them a formidable squad stacked with world class players. We couldnt get near them today, and no one has for a few months now. Theyll win the league for many years to come. This is probably their best ever team in that they can mix it and go long to Haaland so they look pretty unstoppable now and will be for a few years. I think this next period of city domination will be even more comprehensive than the last one.

Just dont want them winning the champions league.

Haaland is a special player but he wont stick around there. Hopefully something happens with them charges, been cheating since they got taken over.
Found that embarrassing tonight. What angers me is the goals we concede against them, we always make it easy, conceding soft as shite goals. They don't even have to work for it. Feckin shocking.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:27:18 pm
Haaland and De Bruyne were something else.

Beast and the Beast.
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 10:25:30 pm
The manager is going to stay here. Rookie managers don't do as well as Arteta has done if they aren't good or on their way of becoming top class.

CL money to bring in world class players would definitely help, yes.

You had them before. The likes of Ozil, Sanchez, Aubameyang etc, were world-class and that didn't go too well for you. It's the same mistake that ManUtd are doing over and over again as well.

The reason why you're doing so well this season it's because you got rid of "world-class" players.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:27:18 pm
Haaland and De Bruyne were something else.
#Hala Madrid.
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:36:27 pm
Just dont want them winning the champions league.
They'll win it this time.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:35:00 pm
Arteta is just the new Rodgers. He doesn't have what it takes to beat Guardiola or Klopp to the title ...

To be honest, your talking about the 2 best managers in the game. It's no embarrassment to be 3 years into a job and not be considered good as them yet.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:34:58 pm
Unfortunately city are too good, the oil money has bought them a formidable squad stacked with world class players. We couldnt get near them today, and no one has for a few months now. Theyll win the league for many years to come. This is probably their best ever team in that they can mix it and go long to Haaland so they look pretty unstoppable now and will be for a few years. I think this next period of city domination will be even more comprehensive than the last one.

Here he is!
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 10:38:18 pm
You had them before. The likes of Ozil, Sanchez, Aubameyang etc, were world-class and that didn't go too well for you. It's the same mistake that ManUtd are doing over and over again as well.

The reason why you're doing so well this season it's because you got rid of "world-class" players.
Except Sanchez, I don't think the other two were. And, I have a very soft spot for Ozil.
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:36:27 pm
Just dont want them winning the champions league.

Haaland is a special player but he wont stick around there. Hopefully something happens with them charges, been cheating since they got taken over.
They'll win it this year. Haaland makes a big difference in those type of games.
Mad how quickly it's unravelled since about minute 30 at Anfield. I went in there expecting us to beat them comfortably for some reason like we have done in the past few years, I was surprised they were beating us to be honest given how good our home record is. At 2-0 I thought game over but 6 points dropped from that and their next two, plus I always saw City beating them at home.

Interesting to see where they go from here. Probably better this happens than losing it like that on game 37 or 38 but I do see a weaker league campaign next season. With all due respect if we do our bit in the market this summer I'd be very disappointed not to be back above them (and United/Newcastle for that matter)
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:37:16 pm
Found that embarrassing tonight. What angers me is the goals we concede against them, we always make it easy, conceding soft as shite goals. They don't even have to work for it. Feckin shocking.

Think that is just a result of how good those players are, and the system they play in to be honest. It looks easy when done well, but they blew you away. 4-1 was actually pretty flattering, Ramsdale made a couple of saves to keep it at 1-0 but on another day Haaland would have had another hat trick.
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:36:27 pm
Just dont want them winning the champions league.

Haaland is a special player but he wont stick around there. Hopefully something happens with them charges, been cheating since they got taken over.

Real and ac Milan ? I think theyll walk CL. There isnt really any team in Europe right now that can live with them. They can go and get Napolis best players in the summer, and Bellingham.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:51:13 pm
Real and ac Milan ? I think theyll walk CL. There isnt really any team in Europe right now that can live with them. They can go and get Napolis best players in the summer, and Bellingham.

Real Madrid are a different animal in the champions league, they just go and get wins from nowhere.

Hopefully players with any self respect will stay well clear of them, with all them charges hanging over them.
You's have been top-notch practically all season, played some great stuff...unfortunately that ain't enough with these c*nts on the scene...and that'll be the case for the foreseeable..........was really hoping you'd prevent them doing the treble ...but sadly all 3 trophies look a formality now....
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:34:58 pm
This is probably their best ever team...
;D Of course it is! That's why they concede so many goals
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 11:06:46 pm
;D Of course it is! That's why they concede so many goals

I would say their best teams were the ones who finished seasons with 98 points,
100 points to be honest.  Plus last season only conceded 26 goals.

They hit form at the right time every season.
I always said they were running off momentum. Once it broke, we saw what many of us expected. They're just not a 90 points side. Not too far off, mind - but not yet.
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 11:06:46 pm
;D Of course it is! That's why they concede so many goals

If they win the treble and they look nailed on. Then theyve moved up a level, can see them win everything next season too.
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:58:23 pm
Real Madrid are a different animal in the champions league, they just go and get wins from nowhere.

Hopefully players with any self respect will stay well clear of them, with all them charges hanging over them.

Money talks. Unfortunately 100/200k per week isn't enough to live on for some footballers. They need the half a million a week to get by. City's money buys title after title and will do probably no matter who manages them.
Swap pep and klopp and klopp wins the league year after year.
Put pep in a mid table team without a cheque book and he wins nothing
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 11:11:32 pm
I always said they were running off momentum. Once it broke, we saw what many of us expected. They're just not a 90 points side. Not too far off, mind - but not yet.

Said the same myself. Winning breeds confidence, they had something to fight for until after anfield when the nerves started. They have looked bang average since from what I have seen of them.
I don't really go in for the idea that they have "bottled it" necessarily, but a run of 4 games without a win at the crunch point of the season will inevitably invite questions. Particularly when they gave away 2 goal leads in 2 of those games (granted, both tricky aways), have effectively coughed up what was at one point a 8 point lead (I think?) and having been top since matchday 3 for the ENTIRETY of the season, bar one matchday. I can't remember the last time a side was in the lead for so much of the season actually, it's pretty extraordinary. And yet I'd be willing to bet this season will end with City winning by a margin closer to their 20/21 title cake-walk than the three seasons that they've pipped us by a point.

They do look tired now, and ultimately squad depth will probably cost them as it has us in the past, but they've lost form at the absolute worst and most crucial time so you can see where the shouts come from. That said, I always got the sense that sheer momentum and a lot of early goals were dragging them through their early season runs of form with very little jeapordy but as the season's gone on they've been mentally and physically dragged down to the level of others, especially defensively. They've only conceded 1 less goal than us this season (and more than United, who have been dished out some pretty heavy defeats).
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:12:17 pm
If they win the treble and they look nailed on. Then theyve moved up a level, can see them win everything next season too.
Without cheating of course.  ::)
Spurs lite.
I feel for them, the game is rigged and nobody cared enough to do anything about it. This regulator won't change a thing.
