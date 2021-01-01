I don't really go in for the idea that they have "bottled it" necessarily, but a run of 4 games without a win at the crunch point of the season will inevitably invite questions. Particularly when they gave away 2 goal leads in 2 of those games (granted, both tricky aways), have effectively coughed up what was at one point a 8 point lead (I think?) and having been top since matchday 3 for the ENTIRETY of the season, bar one matchday. I can't remember the last time a side was in the lead for so much of the season actually, it's pretty extraordinary. And yet I'd be willing to bet this season will end with City winning by a margin closer to their 20/21 title cake-walk than the three seasons that they've pipped us by a point.



They do look tired now, and ultimately squad depth will probably cost them as it has us in the past, but they've lost form at the absolute worst and most crucial time so you can see where the shouts come from. That said, I always got the sense that sheer momentum and a lot of early goals were dragging them through their early season runs of form with very little jeapordy but as the season's gone on they've been mentally and physically dragged down to the level of others, especially defensively. They've only conceded 1 less goal than us this season (and more than United, who have been dished out some pretty heavy defeats).