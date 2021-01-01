I don't like the term 'bottled', and I don't think Arsenal have bottled it, just as I don't think City is to blame for Arsenal giving up two 2-0 leads and drawing to Southampton. I think they just ran out of gas. They didn't play worse in those 3 games than they did the rest of the season; they just lost their mental focus. They're tired. (Which will make next season interesting without the WC break.) I also think the defeatism becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. I give Arsenal players all the credit in the world for coming back from 3-0 down against Southampton when their fans headed for the door. Don't tell me that doesn't seep into the players' heads, though.
The score right now is 2-0 for City. Is this it for Arsenal? If it is, it should be seen as the natural ebb and flow (in an unnatural league created by City) of a team, not 'bottlers'.
They are having the 13-14 season we had, where the top teams were in transition and took advantage.
United had Moyes's first season and Chelsea had Mourinho's first season back, Arsenal then were not great shakes under Wenger.
Good thing for Arsenal is they are in a way better position we were in, we lost Suarez right after that season ended and we regressed quickly as we just didn't have the quality, we were still a shambles at the back the following season, Arsenal have a fantastic core under 25 and it's been a great ride for them and a learning experience for Arteta and the players.
Hopefully though, they get that Title given to them when City get the book thrown at them.