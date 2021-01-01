I don't like the term 'bottled', and I don't think Arsenal have bottled it, just as I don't think City is to blame for Arsenal giving up two 2-0 leads and drawing to Southampton. I think they just ran out of gas. They didn't play worse in those 3 games than they did the rest of the season; they just lost their mental focus. They're tired. (Which will make next season interesting without the WC break.) I also think the defeatism becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. I give Arsenal players all the credit in the world for coming back from 3-0 down against Southampton when their fans headed for the door. Don't tell me that doesn't seep into the players' heads, though.



The score right now is 2-0 for City. Is this it for Arsenal? If it is, it should be seen as the natural ebb and flow (in an unnatural league created by City) of a team, not 'bottlers'.