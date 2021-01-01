« previous next »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 06:22:04 pm
He'll be here or he'll be skiing....

What, like this?

Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:40:15 pm
Arsenal needs to weather the first 15 mins - and then it's a flip of the coin from there.
Other way around I think. Arsenal will start strong. This time though if they get a goal or two up they need to keep the pressure on.
Come on Arsenal!
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:23:28 pm
Thanks everyone

Less than 3 hours to go . Lets have it. Come on ! Fuck Man City.
Good luck to you and your fellow Gunners tonight. Oh, and stick around on here come what may.

Anything's possible. Hopefully football wins out tonight and sportswashing gets a kick in the goolies.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Good luck to the Gooners, I hope they stuff them.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Time to play with heart, 0-1 thus far is not gonna be good enough, Gooners, not even a draw. Go and stuff the Cheatcherter Shitty!
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Don't think we have had a sniff at the goal.

Second half needs to be better.
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 08:45:09 pm
Don't think we have had a sniff at the goal.

Second half needs to be better.

Can't be much worse to be honest.
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 08:45:09 pm
Don't think we have had a sniff at the goal.

Second half needs to be better.

Another 45 minutes yet, just don't concede early again.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Oh dear.

Are any slopes still operating this time of year?  ;D
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 06:36:12 pm
Other way around I think. Arsenal will start strong. This time though if they get a goal or two up they need to keep the pressure on.
Didn't age well...
I don't like the term 'bottled', and I don't think Arsenal have bottled it, just as I don't think City is to blame for Arsenal giving up two 2-0 leads and drawing to Southampton. I think they just ran out of gas. They didn't play worse in those 3 games than they did the rest of the season; they just lost their mental focus. They're tired. (Which will make next season interesting without the WC break.) I also think the defeatism becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. I give Arsenal players all the credit in the world for coming back from 3-0 down against Southampton when their fans headed for the door. Don't tell me that doesn't seep into the players' heads, though.

The score right now is 2-0 for City. Is this it for Arsenal? If it is, it should be seen as the natural ebb and flow (in an unnatural league created by City) of a team, not 'bottlers'.
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

So, what positions do they need an upgrade?
Holding, Partey and Xhaka?
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 09:16:24 pm
I don't like the term 'bottled', and I don't think Arsenal have bottled it, just as I don't think City is to blame for Arsenal giving up two 2-0 leads and drawing to Southampton. I think they just ran out of gas. They didn't play worse in those 3 games than they did the rest of the season; they just lost their mental focus. They're tired. (Which will make next season interesting without the WC break.) I also think the defeatism becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. I give Arsenal players all the credit in the world for coming back from 3-0 down against Southampton when their fans headed for the door. Don't tell me that doesn't seep into the players' heads, though.

The score right now is 2-0 for City. Is this it for Arsenal? If it is, it should be seen as the natural ebb and flow (in an unnatural league created by City) of a team, not 'bottlers'.
They are having the 13-14 season we had, where the top teams were in transition and took advantage.

United had Moyes's first season and Chelsea had Mourinho's first season back, Arsenal then were not great shakes under Wenger.

Good thing for Arsenal is they are in a way better position we were in, we lost Suarez right after that season ended and we regressed quickly as we just didn't have the quality, we were still a shambles at the back the following season, Arsenal have a fantastic core under 25 and it's been a great ride for them and a learning experience for Arteta and the players.

Hopefully though, they get that Title given to them when City get the book thrown at them. :)
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Tom Peck
@tompeck
Congratulations to Arsenal on being Premier League champions 2023. A shame they will have to wait for all the various court cases and retrospective title stripping, which takes the edge off a bit but a great achievement all the same.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 09:16:24 pm
I don't like the term 'bottled', and I don't think Arsenal have bottled it, just as I don't think City is to blame for Arsenal giving up two 2-0 leads and drawing to Southampton. I think they just ran out of gas. They didn't play worse in those 3 games than they did the rest of the season; they just lost their mental focus. They're tired. (Which will make next season interesting without the WC break.) I also think the defeatism becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. I give Arsenal players all the credit in the world for coming back from 3-0 down against Southampton when their fans headed for the door. Don't tell me that doesn't seep into the players' heads, though.

While I agree with the overall gist and sentiment of your post, I honestly don't think there's much need to look so far into this. Arsenal will probably finish in or around 85-ish points, which regardless of 2 nil leads being let slip, or points being dropped at home to Southampton, is still a points tally that would likely have made them champions in the pre-oil money era

Let's not allow arbitrary side issues distract us from the fact that a financially doped elephant has been standing in the room for over a decade and shitting all over the sport to the point where we've lost all semblance of normality     
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:30:35 pm
Tom Peck
@tompeck
Congratulations to Arsenal on being Premier League champions 2023. A shame they will have to wait for all the various court cases and retrospective title stripping, which takes the edge off a bit but a great achievement all the same.
Did he mention any of our owed titles?
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:34:25 pm
Did he mention any of our owed titles?

That goes without saying doesn't it?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:34:25 pm
Did he mention any of our owed titles?

Surely implied? As are United's.
Living on another planet if you think their PL titles go away

Arsenal have just succumb to the same cheating shite we have for much longer
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 09:40:53 pm
Living on another planet if you think their PL titles go away

Arsenal have just succumb to the same cheating shite we have for much longer

If they are found guilty no way can they hold onto them.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Oh Arsenal. Time to feel a fraction of our pain.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

just saw the score and shots stats, someones getting a proper beating  :P
Plus side, they delayed the collapse as long as possible.

Down side, they collapsed.
They were better than Solksjaer side that finished second. Least they have that.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:48:32 pm
They were better than Solksjaer side that finished second. Least they have that.
MikOle Arteta?
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

At least we're capable of giving those petrocheats a game. Arsenal have rolled over and gotten their bellies tickled 3 times this season against them.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

DDDL - four games with a win. Yeah, it's over for them.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

A step too far it would seem, but there should not be any negativity around their season....we've fallen short to that mob by one point - having racked up north of 90 points twice.

There is no shame in what they have done and achieved this year, they are simply (as we were) up against a fucking monstrosity of a wave of cheating pricks.
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:50:17 pm
At least we're capable of giving those petrocheats a game. Arsenal have rolled over and gotten their bellies tickled 3 times this season against them.

That's because Arsenal are poor man's ManCity. The original will always beat the replica.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

They have unfortunately bottled it. Yes they are up against those cheating bastards but you cant draw 3 games in a row and lose one when it comes to the run in- 2 of which they were 2 goals up in.
