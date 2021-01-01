Pretty much.



The point is this has nothing to do with arsenal and everything to do with city. As the article above mentioned about bottling and how far weve come, and how strong city are. But people decided to make holding the talking point.



Yorky was right though, when you are involved in a tussle with City you just have to give it everything you have, supporters as well as team. Yes, you could well lose but the most important thing is to know you gave it all, even if you end up second. The only way I came to terms with all our battles was knowing we gave it everything we had, therefore no regrets. Now since the cheating of course those teams were Champions in my eyes and always will be whatever happens.