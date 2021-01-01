« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1716 1717 1718 1719 1720 [1721]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5252559 times)

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,777
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68800 on: Today at 10:46:10 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:42:27 am
There's been a couple of posts in here slagging the guy off.

We know ourselves there are always players who get the wrath of other people after a bad performance, look at some of our player's threads on here! Its the nature of certain types of football fans.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,293
  • Truthiness
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68801 on: Today at 10:48:36 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:42:27 am
There's been a couple of posts in here slagging the guy off.

I'm quite jealous of his new hair to be honest.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68802 on: Today at 10:52:57 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:46:10 am
We know ourselves there are always players who get the wrath of other people after a bad performance, look at some of our player's threads on here! Its the nature of certain types of football fans.

Yeah I generally label them as twats.

You'd have to ask North Bank why he posted it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68803 on: Today at 10:54:07 am »
He probably posted it because Rob Holding is crap ;D
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,878
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68804 on: Today at 10:54:08 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:17:25 am
I find it staggering the amount of Arsenal fans who appear to have given up. Chatting to a few I know and they're all doom and gloom. I can't get my head around it. If it was us and we have been arguably the best team in the country this season bar the last few games, 5 points clear and a handfull of games left, I'd be pumped.

I believe that they know they are not as good as we were when challenging City. They are good but they are not that level.
They saw how even that team was not good enough, the majority of the time, to beat City.
Hell, the season we won it, even when 12 points ahead I felt like we needed to be EVEN FURTHER ahead because City were capable of winning 15-20 games on the spin.

I'm not surprised they are resigned to losing.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68805 on: Today at 10:56:22 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:54:07 am
He probably posted it because Rob Holding is crap ;D

Im supposed to pretend hes brilliant when hes been crap for years. No doubting his effort or work rate but if he gets destroyed by Haaland tonight it wont be because I dont rate him.
I wish I had that much influence then Id take credit for us being top of the league.
Some weird takes.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68806 on: Today at 10:56:22 am »
Why did you delete that NB ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,777
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68807 on: Today at 10:57:31 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:56:22 am
Why did you delete that NB ?

Perhaps you and Yorky made him feel guilty, LOL.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68808 on: Today at 10:59:28 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:54:08 am
I believe that they know they are not as good as we were when challenging City. They are good but they are not that level.
They saw how even that team was not good enough, the majority of the time, to beat City.
Hell, the season we won it, even when 12 points ahead I felt like we needed to be EVEN FURTHER ahead because City were capable of winning 15-20 games on the spin.

I'm not surprised they are resigned to losing.

Pretty much.

The point is this has nothing to do with arsenal and everything to do with city.  As the article above mentioned about bottling and how far weve come, and how strong city are. But people decided to make holding the talking point.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68809 on: Today at 11:00:02 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:56:22 am
Why did you delete that NB ?

No point getting down to this level of name calling. Ill leave that to you.

Got bigger things to think about today.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:02:55 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,777
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68810 on: Today at 11:03:42 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:59:28 am
Pretty much.

The point is this has nothing to do with arsenal and everything to do with city.  As the article above mentioned about bottling and how far weve come, and how strong city are. But people decided to make holding the talking point.

Yorky was right though, when you are involved in a tussle with City you just have to give it everything you have, supporters as well as team. Yes, you could well lose but the most important thing is to know you gave it all, even if you end up second. The only way I came to terms with all our battles was knowing we gave it everything we had, therefore no regrets. Now since the cheating of course those teams were Champions in my eyes and always will be whatever happens.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68811 on: Today at 11:06:31 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:00:02 am
No point getting down to this level of name calling. Ill leave that to you.

Got bigger things to think about today.

You're on a rivals forum getting butt hurt over being labelled as bottlers,so no I don't think that you do have bigger things things to think about.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68812 on: Today at 11:07:34 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:03:42 am
Yorky was right though, when you are involved in a tussle with City you just have to give it everything you have, supporters as well as team. Yes, you could well lose but the most important thing is to know you gave it all, even if you end up second. The only way I came to terms with all our battles was knowing we gave it everything we had, therefore no regrets. Now since the cheating of course those teams were Champions in my eyes and always will be whatever happens.

Cant ask for more from players or fans, weve been brilliant this season.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68813 on: Today at 11:10:24 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:06:31 am
You're on a rivals forum getting butt hurt over being labelled as bottlers,so no I don't think that you do have bigger things things to think about.


We got a title decider tonight, you carry on.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,203
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68814 on: Today at 11:14:21 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:10:24 am

We got a title decider tonight, you carry on.

Maybe you should, you know, discuss this with other Arsenal fans  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Pages: 1 ... 1716 1717 1718 1719 1720 [1721]   Go Up
« previous next »
 