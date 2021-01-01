I find it staggering the amount of Arsenal fans who appear to have given up. Chatting to a few I know and they're all doom and gloom. I can't get my head around it. If it was us and we have been arguably the best team in the country this season bar the last few games, 5 points clear and a handfull of games left, I'd be pumped.
I believe that they know they are not as good as we were when challenging City. They are good but they are not that level.
They saw how even that team was not good enough, the majority of the time, to beat City.
Hell, the season we won it, even when 12 points ahead I felt like we needed to be EVEN FURTHER ahead because City were capable of winning 15-20 games on the spin.
I'm not surprised they are resigned to losing.