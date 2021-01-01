« previous next »
Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68720 on: Yesterday at 01:24:03 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 01:14:52 pm
Might have a point there if the charges in the post you quoted hadn't been brough during THIS season.

James Milner seems to be the poster boy for sportswashing for Arsenal fans :lmao i'm sure he'll celebrate with a Ribena tonight

Theyve been cheating from day 1.
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,481
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68721 on: Yesterday at 01:25:05 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:21:30 am
Rice and Caciedo and we win the league, dont care what Man city do.

Cant see it though, id settle for one of them, hard to pick which though, Rice probably just shades it.

Premier league titles have always been won in midfield, Partey and Xhaka have played nearly every game and its taking its toll now, and Holding isnt good enough one on one so hes exposed by lack of midfield protection and cant deal with it like Saliba would.


What you will find is you will not be picking up the players you want, just the ones that City, Newcastle, United, Real, Munich, Barca do not want. Like us, you have to find players not at the very top table (ie Bellingham) but others, not in the spotlight. When we challenged City, they bought Sterling of us, when Leicester got past them they took Mahrez off them, when Grealish was the flavour of the month, £100m, same with Haaland. Same with Stone, Ake, Phillips, Walker. Rice and Caicedo you may get but only if City/Newcastle do not want them (plus the others mentioned also)


We managed to splash out all our Coutinho money for Van Dijk but City spent similar money on Dias, Rodri, Laporte, Mendy and Cancelo without anyone batting an eyelid.


Newcastle will be shopping in the same manner now and no doubt United also, Chelsea maybe as well. It's hard to keep up with cheats laden with surplus cash, worse when there are others also as there are now.
Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68722 on: Yesterday at 01:27:06 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 01:24:03 pm
Theyve been cheating from day 1.

Something being talked about when it's out in the open with charges having been brought forward and talking about something that hasn't are two entirely different things. 

Of all fans this season, yours should be WELLLL versed in this.
Comparing Arteta and Milner given the two situations is pretty laughable

Also amusing to see the change in posting style from you, not too long ago it was gloating and how incredible you are with some WILD takes being thrown out there... a lot more subdued now and snappy with some giving a tiny bit back
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,628
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68723 on: Yesterday at 01:53:29 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 01:27:06 pm
Something being talked about when it's out in the open with charges having been brought forward and talking about something that hasn't are two entirely different things. 

Of all fans this season, yours should be WELLLL versed in this.
/

Comparing Arteta and Milner given the two situations is pretty laughable

Also amusing to see the change in posting style from you, not too long ago it was gloating and how incredible you are with some WILD takes being thrown out there... a lot more subdued now and snappy with some giving a tiny bit back

Me and Lobo knew the script with him from day uno.

Abu Dhabi B about to get battered this week by the robot and Grealish.
Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68724 on: Yesterday at 02:23:52 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 01:27:06 pm
Something being talked about when it's out in the open with charges having been brought forward and talking about something that hasn't are two entirely different things. 

Of all fans this season, yours should be WELLLL versed in this.
/

Comparing Arteta and Milner given the two situations is pretty laughable

Also amusing to see the change in posting style from you, not too long ago it was gloating and how incredible you are with some WILD takes being thrown out there... a lot more subdued now and snappy with some giving a tiny bit back


Style can only get you so far, for the rest, you need substance.
Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68725 on: Yesterday at 02:25:40 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 01:53:29 pm
Me and Lobo knew the script with him from day uno.

Abu Dhabi B about to get battered this week by the robot and Grealish.

 ;D
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,481
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68726 on: Yesterday at 03:48:08 pm »
By the way, from experience, when you are up against the cheating machine of City, who can refresh at will and pick and choose who they bring in, it get's harder after year one, teams like Leicester, Spurs, United have all had a good go and then gone backwards, as we have. It says a lot about Klopp in terms of his ability to sustain a challenge for several years.


5 years ago City won the league and, with a couple of exceptions they have almost completely refreshed that team. In the same period we have probably most of the same team that we had then (although we now know that has to change)
Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68727 on: Yesterday at 04:22:15 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:48:08 pm
By the way, from experience, when you are up against the cheating machine of City, who can refresh at will and pick and choose who they bring in, it get's harder after year one, teams like Leicester, Spurs, United have all had a good go and then gone backwards, as we have. It says a lot about Klopp in terms of his ability to sustain a challenge for several years.


5 years ago City won the league and, with a couple of exceptions they have almost completely refreshed that team. In the same period we have probably most of the same team that we had then (although we now know that has to change)

Not sure about that, everyone makes signings just theirs hit the spot because they have a genius in charge. I mean look at the Haaland , no one had heard of him before they got him, he was available for relative peanuts, any team could have gone in for him, but citys eye for talent got him from obscurity to what he is now.
Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,176
  • Legend
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68728 on: Yesterday at 05:18:29 pm »
Think the only way Arsenal win the title now is when it is retroactively awarded to them in a year or so when City get done for cheating.
Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68729 on: Yesterday at 05:19:34 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 01:53:29 pm
Me and Lobo knew the script with him from day uno.

Abu Dhabi B about to get battered this week by the robot and Grealish.

The 'ol Muller / Lobo tag team!
Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68730 on: Yesterday at 06:20:58 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 05:18:29 pm
Think the only way Arsenal win the title now is when it is retroactively awarded to them in a year or so when City get done for cheating.

I thought they were getting a 10 points deduction this season, then it all went quiet
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,005
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68731 on: Yesterday at 06:44:27 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 04:22:15 pm
Not sure about that, everyone makes signings just theirs hit the spot because they have a genius in charge. I mean look at the Haaland , no one had heard of him before they got him, he was available for relative peanuts, any team could have gone in for him, but citys eye for talent got him from obscurity to what he is now.

;D

Sadly, that's what we are competing with, they just throw money at it until it sticks. Peds spend is around £1 billion, they've wasted probably half of that on players who didn't work, its a fucking piss take.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68732 on: Yesterday at 06:47:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:44:27 pm
;D

Sadly, that's what we are competing with, they just throw money at it until it sticks. Peds spend is around £1 billion, they've wasted probably half of that on players who didn't work, its a fucking piss take.

A piss take that everyone is insisting on calling a fucking fairytale . Its like we are living in some parallel football universe.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,005
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68733 on: Yesterday at 06:49:37 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:47:28 pm
A piss take that everyone is insisting on calling a fucking fairytale . Its like we are living in some parallel football universe.

Just how does Pep work his magic on such limited funds, its proper Roy Of The Rovers stuff.
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,382
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68734 on: Yesterday at 06:53:56 pm »
So basically, if Arsenal lose on Wednesday, it will be 3 points from 4 games for the title hopefuls ...
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,628
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68735 on: Yesterday at 07:41:11 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 05:19:34 pm
The 'ol Muller / Lobo tag team!

Striking fear into the hearts of all Arsenal fans.
Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,263
  • A manc
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68736 on: Yesterday at 07:53:48 pm »
What a fucking pisstake. City gonna do the treble now. Unless..
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,005
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68737 on: Yesterday at 07:55:09 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 07:53:48 pm
What a fucking pisstake. City gonna do the treble now. Unless..

Like you're gonna stop them :lmao
Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68738 on: Yesterday at 08:02:15 pm »
Man United beating them would be immaterial really. Champions League defeat is the only hope, its the one thing theyre desperate for and as soon as you win it unfortunately youre seen as part of the elite. Can win as many FA Cups as they like at this point, whats an extra one?
Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,263
  • A manc
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68739 on: Yesterday at 08:05:21 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:02:15 pm
Man United beating them would be immaterial really. Champions League defeat is the only hope, its the one thing theyre desperate for and as soon as you win it unfortunately youre seen as part of the elite. Can win as many FA Cups as they like at this point, whats an extra one?
It matters to me that they don't win a treble!
Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68740 on: Yesterday at 08:08:55 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:02:15 pm
Man United beating them would be immaterial really. Champions League defeat is the only hope, its the one thing theyre desperate for and as soon as you win it unfortunately youre seen as part of the elite. Can win as many FA Cups as they like at this point, whats an extra one?

They'll do it eventually anyway. Maybe if they do it Pep will feck off soon afterwards. That's a hope I'm clinging on to.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,005
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68741 on: Yesterday at 08:15:23 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 08:05:21 pm
It matters to me that they don't win a treble!

Must be killing you the thought of it. My missus is clinging to the hope that even shit teams can win the FA Cup.
Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,761
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68742 on: Yesterday at 09:18:52 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:40:20 am
Fucked , Saliba out(and Tomiyasu), Xhaka and Zinchenko doubtful.

Ouch mate.

But you never know. One herculean effort, beat them and you're 8 points up. Still got another go at this.
Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,161
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68743 on: Yesterday at 10:08:49 pm »
Probably for the city thread, but can they theoretically do the quad this season? Obviously they aren't beating real Madrid though.

--edit-- I checked. Thanks man u !
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,355
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68744 on: Yesterday at 11:21:27 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 08:05:21 pm
It matters to me that they don't win a treble!
That'll be the one funny concequence if they do win The TrebleTM. Man U fans have been dining out on that night in Barcelona, and what it meant, for decades. The TrebleTM
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline ademuzzy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68745 on: Yesterday at 11:57:46 pm »
Given how bad Liverpool have been for large parts of the season and we are not in the title race, I really hope Arsenal do it. Credit to Arteta he has had them playing very well. I also have respect for a lot of their players and they seem a down to earth bunch. xhaka Is about the only
One I cant stand. 
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,481
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68746 on: Today at 12:35:57 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 04:22:15 pm
Not sure about that, everyone makes signings just theirs hit the spot because they have a genius in charge. I mean look at the Haaland , no one had heard of him before they got him, he was available for relative peanuts, any team could have gone in for him, but citys eye for talent got him from obscurity to what he is now.
No one had heard of Haaland?
He was the hottest property in european football really, 29 goals in 27 games for RBZ, 86 goals in 89 games for Dortmund, 21 goals in 23 games for Norway. Youngest player to score 50 goals in Germany. Pep is such a genius that he can only manage at the very best and richest clubs in europe. He could not do what Arteta as done at Arsenal or Klopp at Liverpool. The only reason he did not cost £150m was the fact he had a buy out clause and City could afford the £900k a week salary without blinking.
Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,091
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68747 on: Today at 12:55:14 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:35:57 am
No one had heard of Haaland?
He was the hottest property in european football really, 29 goals in 27 games for RBZ, 86 goals in 89 games for Dortmund, 21 goals in 23 games for Norway. Youngest player to score 50 goals in Germany. Pep is such a genius that he can only manage at the very best and richest clubs in europe. He could not do what Arteta as done at Arsenal or Klopp at Liverpool. The only reason he did not cost £150m was the fact he had a buy out clause and City could afford the £900k a week salary without blinking.

hes trying to be funny. 
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,355
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68748 on: Today at 12:56:31 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:35:57 am
No one had heard of Haaland?
He was the hottest property in european football really, 29 goals in 27 games for RBZ, 86 goals in 89 games for Dortmund, 21 goals in 23 games for Norway. Youngest player to score 50 goals in Germany. Pep is such a genius that he can only manage at the very best and richest clubs in europe. He could not do what Arteta as done at Arsenal or Klopp at Liverpool. The only reason he did not cost £150m was the fact he had a buy out clause and City could afford the £900k a week salary without blinking.
Possible candidate for woosh of the year?
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,181
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68749 on: Today at 01:05:23 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:56:31 am
Possible candidate for woosh of the year?

It's early, but yeah. This isn't going to be topped.
Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,547
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68750 on: Today at 01:11:51 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:35:57 am
No one had heard of Haaland?
He was the hottest property in european football really, 29 goals in 27 games for RBZ, 86 goals in 89 games for Dortmund, 21 goals in 23 games for Norway. Youngest player to score 50 goals in Germany. Pep is such a genius that he can only manage at the very best and richest clubs in europe. He could not do what Arteta as done at Arsenal or Klopp at Liverpool. The only reason he did not cost £150m was the fact he had a buy out clause and City could afford the £900k a week salary without blinking.
i think he was being sarcastic.
Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68751 on: Today at 02:08:07 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:35:57 am
No one had heard of Haaland?
He was the hottest property in european football really, 29 goals in 27 games for RBZ, 86 goals in 89 games for Dortmund, 21 goals in 23 games for Norway. Youngest player to score 50 goals in Germany. Pep is such a genius that he can only manage at the very best and richest clubs in europe. He could not do what Arteta as done at Arsenal or Klopp at Liverpool. The only reason he did not cost £150m was the fact he had a buy out clause and City could afford the £900k a week salary without blinking.

I hope you didnt have to research all this  :)
Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,161
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68752 on: Today at 07:36:21 am »
Word has it , peps contacts in Germany have found a lad called Bellingham. They are hoping to sneak him in before anyone else spots him.

Jokes aside , is haaland's form for city better than you'd have expected , or about par?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
