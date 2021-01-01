Rice and Caciedo and we win the league, dont care what Man city do.



Cant see it though, id settle for one of them, hard to pick which though, Rice probably just shades it.



Premier league titles have always been won in midfield, Partey and Xhaka have played nearly every game and its taking its toll now, and Holding isnt good enough one on one so hes exposed by lack of midfield protection and cant deal with it like Saliba would.



What you will find is you will not be picking up the players you want, just the ones that City, Newcastle, United, Real, Munich, Barca do not want. Like us, you have to find players not at the very top table (ie Bellingham) but others, not in the spotlight. When we challenged City, they bought Sterling of us, when Leicester got past them they took Mahrez off them, when Grealish was the flavour of the month, £100m, same with Haaland. Same with Stone, Ake, Phillips, Walker. Rice and Caicedo you may get but only if City/Newcastle do not want them (plus the others mentioned also)We managed to splash out all our Coutinho money for Van Dijk but City spent similar money on Dias, Rodri, Laporte, Mendy and Cancelo without anyone batting an eyelid.Newcastle will be shopping in the same manner now and no doubt United also, Chelsea maybe as well. It's hard to keep up with cheats laden with surplus cash, worse when there are others also as there are now.