« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1713 1714 1715 1716 1717 [1718]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5248445 times)

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68680 on: Yesterday at 09:34:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:04:16 pm
I don't think you will get either of them ...

I think we will .
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,370
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68681 on: Yesterday at 09:35:41 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:32:20 pm
I think that in the summer you will have the same problem that we've had in the summer of 2014. You can't offer wages as high as Man City, Man Utd, Chelsea or Newcastle, and you don't have a manager like Klopp. So, if you don't win the title this May, prepare yourself to be disappointed ...
You know that we have a pretty high wage bill, right?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68682 on: Yesterday at 09:36:17 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:32:20 pm
I think that in the summer you will have the same problem that we've had in the summer of 2014. You can't offer wages as high as Man City, Man Utd, Chelsea or Newcastle, and you don't have a manager like Klopp. So, if you don't win the title this May, prepare yourself to be disappointed ...

It used to be if you miss out on CL now its if you dont win the title. I no longer take predictions of disappointments seriously when it comes to Arteta.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,024
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68683 on: Yesterday at 09:36:55 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:34:25 pm
I think we will .
You were on the Premier League victory parade bus not so long ago.  ;)
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68684 on: Yesterday at 09:38:44 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:36:55 pm
You were on the Premier League victory parade bus not so long ago.  ;)

Still top and the worst we can finish is second.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,024
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68685 on: Yesterday at 09:41:33 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:38:44 pm
Still top and the worst we can finish is second.
Wecome to our World of the last few years.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,371
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68686 on: Yesterday at 09:41:59 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:35:41 pm
You know that we have a pretty high wage bill, right?

We do, but with huge bonuses in case of success. This season our wage bill will drop considerably, compared to last season ...
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68687 on: Yesterday at 09:43:57 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:41:33 pm
Wecome to our World of the last few years.

Its shit but we cant give up. Both of our clubs have a job to do this summer. In an ideal world city will be in league 1 next season and we can have a proper title race. More likely theyll be treble winners and massive odds on to win another title, but we have to keep going.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,371
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68688 on: Yesterday at 09:44:09 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:36:17 pm
It used to be if you miss out on CL now its if you dont win the title. I no longer take predictions of disappointments seriously when it comes to Arteta.

Well, Arteta is finding his level these last few weeks. He is basically another Rodgers, but I am fine with that ...
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68689 on: Yesterday at 10:17:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:44:09 pm
Well, Arteta is finding his level these last few weeks. He is basically another Rodgers, but I am fine with that ...

When did you finish 25 points below a Brendan Rodgers team.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68690 on: Yesterday at 10:22:38 pm »
Just realised the only way Arsenal finish on above 90 points is if they only drop 3 more points in 6 games.

Makes it even worse that we finished second with 97 points and 92 points. Just goes to show the levels of the 2018/19, 2019/20 and 2021/2022 seasons.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,371
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68691 on: Yesterday at 10:22:54 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:17:33 pm
When did you finish 25 points below a Brendan Rodgers team.

First of all, the season isn't over. The way things are going, we will finish 15-20 points behind Arsenal. Roughly the same number of points Wenger finished behind Rodgers in 2014. But you already know this, just still can't admit that Arteta is not that special, just like Rodgers wasn't ...
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68692 on: Yesterday at 10:38:49 pm »
I see City winning the league in match week 36.

Arsenal have given it a good go. Spent a lot of money, backed their man, and will end up falling short, even without the significant challenge of Champions League football at the same time.

Will they come again next season? Young side, good players, and will definitely be up there. But

We will be better. Newcastle will be better. Man Utd will be better. City will still be there. Chelsea, who knows?

So Arsenal might not have this season as a stepping stone to the title. This could be the peak for this side, and they might not go higher than a once only second placed finish, although I do expect them to be top four candidates moving forward.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68693 on: Yesterday at 10:57:14 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:22:54 pm
First of all, the season isn't over. The way things are going, we will finish 15-20 points behind Arsenal. Roughly the same number of points Wenger finished behind Rodgers in 2014. But you already know this, just still can't admit that Arteta is not that special, just like Rodgers wasn't ...

He's in his 3rd full season as a manager, I think it's a bit early to say either way, no??
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,371
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68694 on: Yesterday at 11:04:21 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:57:14 pm
He's in his 3rd full season as a manager, I think it's a bit early to say either way, no??

Rodgers was in his second season when we've had that title challenge. Exciting times, but deep down we knew that he is missing something. I have the same feeling about Arteta. I don't know what it is, but there is something artificial about him. I can never respect him in the way I respected Wenger ...
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,155
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68695 on: Today at 12:07:06 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:19:14 pm
Perhaps not, but both were / are at least willing to come it seems. And there's plenty good players out there if we don't. The likes of Zubimendi, Lavia, Gravenberch, Ugarte, Kocku, Mount, Mc Allister, Madison, Neves, midfielders just off the top off my head linked with moves this summer all good players.

We aren't at a level to attract a Bellingham level talent yet, that I totally agree with.
Were we at the level to sign a Bellogham ? Vvd I'd argue was the biggest name we bought in for our title winning squad. Allison would be the next choice. Yous can bring those in. Two or three and improve your squad players and you can be in the conversation again next season.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68696 on: Today at 03:48:58 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:22:54 pm
First of all, the season isn't over. The way things are going, we will finish 15-20 points behind Arsenal. Roughly the same number of points Wenger finished behind Rodgers in 2014. But you already know this, just still can't admit that Arteta is not that special, just like Rodgers wasn't ...

Rodgers never transformed Liverpool or built a great team, just used the players who were already there to go on a great run. Suarez and gerrard were already world class . You had a collection of individual top players who clicked together going forward , it was more gung ho football than sustainable patterns of play. Our last 3 games have been a bit like that but the rest of the season has been a lot more guardiola (without the billions) and a lot less Rodgers.
This is the tactical side of it.
The factual side of it , is that so many have got it so far wrong about Arteta that theres very little point engaging, because if I call you out on another silly Arteta prediction that goes badly wrong in the future, everyone gets upset.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:55:43 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,869
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68697 on: Today at 05:59:35 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:48:58 am
Rodgers never transformed Liverpool or built a great team, just used the players who were already there to go on a great run. Suarez and gerrard were already world class . You had a collection of individual top players who clicked together going forward , it was more gung ho football than sustainable patterns of play. Our last 3 games have been a bit like that but the rest of the season has been a lot more guardiola (without the billions) and a lot less Rodgers.
This is the tactical side of it.
The factual side of it , is that so many have got it so far wrong about Arteta that theres very little point engaging, because if I call you out on another silly Arteta prediction that goes badly wrong in the future, everyone gets upset.


Some may argue that the "gung ho" football you so eloquently refer to was a result of the fact the defenders were all a bit limited.

The same people may point out that boiling it down to a couple of world class players and a bit of luck could be aimed at the Lego haired one.

No one knows at this point, if this arsenal side do the same or better next season, as I'm sure you're aware, the champions league will bring a different challenge.
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,728
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68698 on: Today at 06:11:35 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:04:21 pm
Rodgers was in his second season when we've had that title challenge. Exciting times, but deep down we knew that he is missing something. I have the same feeling about Arteta. I don't know what it is, but there is something artificial about him. I can never respect him in the way I respected Wenger ...

Revisionism on B-Rodz  hes one of the great modern thinkers when it comes to football and he was never given a fair shake here with FSGs meddling and foisting of players unsuited to his way of playing.

Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,371
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68699 on: Today at 07:19:38 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 06:11:35 am
Revisionism on B-Rodz  hes one of the great modern thinkers when it comes to football and he was never given a fair shake here with FSGs meddling and foisting of players unsuited to his way of playing.

https://www.lfchistory.net/Transfers/ByManager/25/1
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68700 on: Today at 08:13:38 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 05:59:35 am
Some may argue that the "gung ho" football you so eloquently refer to was a result of the fact the defenders were all a bit limited.

The same people may point out that boiling it down to a couple of world class players and a bit of luck could be aimed at the Lego haired one.

No one knows at this point, if this arsenal side do the same or better next season, as I'm sure you're aware, the champions league will bring a different challenge.

Next season the goal posts will move again re: Arteta, we are just very lucky to have him. Otherwise wed be where Spurs are now.
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,728
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68701 on: Today at 08:16:25 am »
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68702 on: Today at 08:38:35 am »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,155
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68703 on: Today at 09:00:43 am »
Is there decent statistical evidence that CL participation negatively affects league performance? Or is it just one of those myths? Thursday football is supposed to screw you too, so does one counter the other for arsenal next season? Cl probably only affects you if you have a big drop from the first xi and you feel you need to rotate to really push on in the CL. 
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,324
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68704 on: Today at 09:11:18 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:22:38 pm
Just realised the only way Arsenal finish on above 90 points is if they only drop 3 more points in 6 games.

Makes it even worse that we finished second with 97 points and 92 points. Just goes to show the levels of the 2018/19, 2019/20 and 2021/2022 seasons.

And this is clearly a weaker league overall.  So many teams underperforming, most managers ever sacked, less clubs going far in the champs league etc.  Klopp even said he probably would have got the chop if not for past successes.

Liverpool like to pick the right seasons to be garbage.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68705 on: Today at 09:15:03 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:07:06 am
Were we at the level to sign a Bellogham ? Vvd I'd argue was the biggest name we bought in for our title winning squad. Allison would be the next choice. Yous can bring those in. Two or three and improve your squad players and you can be in the conversation again next season.

Yeah, think you had to build up your reputation again somewhat to be in the conversation for the top tier talent like Bellingham, but like you say, you built your team buying the right type of players for Klopps system and improved them with top coaching / management.

I have my own opinion in what we need this summer, and even though I agree with Peter it might be difficult to even sign 1 of them, I'd be going out all out to try and sign both Rice AND Caceido. I think 1 of our main weaknesses is that we can be too open in transition, and I think that's why they'd like Rice as an 8 rather than a more conventional attacking 8. Caceido I think would be the ideal Partey replacement, and both would basically future proof the midfield for the next 5+ years.

I've no idea what budget we will have for next season, in an ideal world you get a Holding replacement (or maybe another right back and White can cover inside), maybe another attacker. But even so, I'd still prioritise those midfield signings.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:17:44 am by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68706 on: Today at 09:21:30 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:15:03 am
Yeah, think you had to build up your reputation again somewhat to be in the conversation for the top tier talent like Bellingham, but like you say, you built your team buying the right type of players for Klopps system and improved them with top coaching / management.

I have my own opinion in what we need this summer, and even though I agree with Peter it might be difficult to even sign 1 of them, I'd be going out all out to try and sign both Rice AND Caceido. I think 1 of our main weaknesses is that we can be too open in transition, and I think that's why they'd like Rice as an 8 rather than a more conventional attacking 8. Caceido I think would be the ideal Partey replacement, and both would basically future proof the midfield for the next 5+ years.

I've no idea what budget we will have for next season, in an ideal world you get a Holding replacement (or maybe another right back and White can cover inside), maybe another attacker. But even so, I'd still prioritise those midfield signings.

Rice and Caciedo and we win the league, dont care what Man city do.

Cant see it though, id settle for one of them, hard to pick which though, Rice probably just shades it.

Premier league titles have always been won in midfield, Partey and Xhaka have played nearly every game and its taking its toll now, and Holding isnt good enough one on one so hes exposed by lack of midfield protection and cant deal with it like Saliba would.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:31:19 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68707 on: Today at 10:34:38 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:21:30 am
Rice and Caciedo and we win the league, dont care what Man city do.

Cant see it though, id settle for one of them, hard to pick which though, Rice probably just shades it.

Premier league titles have always been won in midfield, Partey and Xhaka have played nearly every game and its taking its toll now, and Holding isnt good enough one on one so hes exposed by lack of midfield protection and cant deal with it like Saliba would.

I think West Ham and Brighton's valuations might be the main scuppering points, but it seems we've done a lot of work in the background with Rice the player already, and obviously Caceido put in a request to come in January and hes making Mudryk like noises in interviews and social media (although we know how that turned out), but i just think it's a massive opportunity to get 2 highly rated midfielders when we might not usually have been favourites for them, so why not push the boat out and get both.

Journalists were saying at the time a potential Caceido deal in January wouldn't have a bearing on any potential Rice deal in the summer, so that gives me a bit of hope they do want both players. I can always dream
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,287
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68708 on: Today at 11:05:54 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:15:03 am
Yeah, think you had to build up your reputation again somewhat to be in the conversation for the top tier talent like Bellingham, but like you say, you built your team buying the right type of players for Klopps system and improved them with top coaching / management.

When top-tier talent comes with a £135 million asking price, it unfortuantely doesn't matter how good our form is.

At any rate, just take a look at Man Utd and top-tier young talent Jadon Sancho, who their fans were outside Woodward's family house to threaten him unless Sancho was signed for £100+ mil. Now it looks like Sancho might be up for the chop just a couple of years later. That is the absolute absurdity of the modern transfer frenzy in a nutshell. Not to say we don't need to sign anyone. But as soon as the hype around Bellingham grew to such disproprotionate levels, I knew it was unlikely. The clamber probably added another £50 million to his asking price.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:09:34 am by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68709 on: Today at 11:06:04 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:34:38 am
I think West Ham and Brighton's valuations might be the main scuppering points, but it seems we've done a lot of work in the background with Rice the player already, and obviously Caceido put in a request to come in January and hes making Mudryk like noises in interviews and social media (although we know how that turned out), but i just think it's a massive opportunity to get 2 highly rated midfielders when we might not usually have been favourites for them, so why not push the boat out and get both.

Journalists were saying at the time a potential Caceido deal in January wouldn't have a bearing on any potential Rice deal in the summer, so that gives me a bit of hope they do want both players. I can always dream

Ideally Chelsea will be burnt by ffp so cant splash like last window. City under investigation so hopefully will have issues spending . United dont get sold yet so no business till that gets done.

Newcastle will be big spenders but they cant sign everyone. Liverpool will spend but never go crazy, and spurs are fucked.

Could be an easier market to deal in this summer.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,445
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68710 on: Today at 11:10:35 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:06:04 am
Ideally Chelsea will be burnt by ffp so cant splash like last window. City under investigation so hopefully will have issues spending . United dont get sold yet so no business till that gets done.

Newcastle will be big spenders but they cant sign everyone. Liverpool will spend but never go crazy, and spurs are fucked.

Could be an easier market to deal in this summer.
City won't have any issues spending this summer at the minimum will they even with this investigation? I've seen a journo praise their outgoings/incomings and how they can afford Bellingham if they want him ;D
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68711 on: Today at 11:23:54 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:10:35 am
City won't have any issues spending this summer at the minimum will they even with this investigation? I've seen a journo praise their outgoings/incomings and how they can afford Bellingham if they want him ;D

Yeh it was wishful thinking.

To be fair citys success is all down to team spirit and togetherness so spending is immaterial.
Logged

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,760
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68712 on: Today at 11:36:29 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:23:54 am
Yeh it was wishful thinking.

To be fair citys success is all down to team spirit and togetherness so spending is immaterial.

Too true. Very astute observation that. How are ye fixed for injuries against Abu Dhabi this week ?
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68713 on: Today at 11:40:20 am »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 11:36:29 am
Too true. Very astute observation that. How are ye fixed for injuries against Abu Dhabi this week ?

Fucked , Saliba out(and Tomiyasu), Xhaka and Zinchenko doubtful.

Injuries are immaterial though, city get injuries too, but they get through it by sticking together and fighting the odds, the genius of an under resourced manager, and the love of a compassionate owner.
Id almost hate us to win on Wednesday, in the face of this fairytale story.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,793
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68714 on: Today at 11:46:30 am »
Zinchenko being out could be a big positive.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online SK8 Red

  • A spanking! A spanking!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 152
  • Supporting since 1983 at a guess
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68715 on: Today at 11:50:13 am »
If Arsenal dont win the league, I bet Arteta is desperate to talk about the PL charges however, maybe hes under a non-disclosure with Abu Dhabi after happily taking their illegal money ?
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68716 on: Today at 11:51:28 am »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 11:50:13 am
If Arsenal dont win the league, I bet Arteta is desperate to talk about the PL charges however, maybe hes under a non-disclosure with Abu Dhabi after happily taking their illegal money ?


Did Milner ever mention anything when you kept missing out to their cheating ? Must be under the same agreement.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1713 1714 1715 1716 1717 [1718]   Go Up
« previous next »
 