Were we at the level to sign a Bellogham ? Vvd I'd argue was the biggest name we bought in for our title winning squad. Allison would be the next choice. Yous can bring those in. Two or three and improve your squad players and you can be in the conversation again next season.



Yeah, think you had to build up your reputation again somewhat to be in the conversation for the top tier talent like Bellingham, but like you say, you built your team buying the right type of players for Klopps system and improved them with top coaching / management.I have my own opinion in what we need this summer, and even though I agree with Peter it might be difficult to even sign 1 of them, I'd be going out all out to try and sign both Rice AND Caceido. I think 1 of our main weaknesses is that we can be too open in transition, and I think that's why they'd like Rice as an 8 rather than a more conventional attacking 8. Caceido I think would be the ideal Partey replacement, and both would basically future proof the midfield for the next 5+ years.I've no idea what budget we will have for next season, in an ideal world you get a Holding replacement (or maybe another right back and White can cover inside), maybe another attacker. But even so, I'd still prioritise those midfield signings.