I see City winning the league in match week 36.



Arsenal have given it a good go. Spent a lot of money, backed their man, and will end up falling short, even without the significant challenge of Champions League football at the same time.



Will they come again next season? Young side, good players, and will definitely be up there. But



We will be better. Newcastle will be better. Man Utd will be better. City will still be there. Chelsea, who knows?



So Arsenal might not have this season as a stepping stone to the title. This could be the peak for this side, and they might not go higher than a once only second placed finish, although I do expect them to be top four candidates moving forward.