« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1713 1714 1715 1716 1717 [1718]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5247836 times)

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68680 on: Yesterday at 09:34:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:04:16 pm
I don't think you will get either of them ...

I think we will .
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,370
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68681 on: Yesterday at 09:35:41 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:32:20 pm
I think that in the summer you will have the same problem that we've had in the summer of 2014. You can't offer wages as high as Man City, Man Utd, Chelsea or Newcastle, and you don't have a manager like Klopp. So, if you don't win the title this May, prepare yourself to be disappointed ...
You know that we have a pretty high wage bill, right?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68682 on: Yesterday at 09:36:17 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:32:20 pm
I think that in the summer you will have the same problem that we've had in the summer of 2014. You can't offer wages as high as Man City, Man Utd, Chelsea or Newcastle, and you don't have a manager like Klopp. So, if you don't win the title this May, prepare yourself to be disappointed ...

It used to be if you miss out on CL now its if you dont win the title. I no longer take predictions of disappointments seriously when it comes to Arteta.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,024
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68683 on: Yesterday at 09:36:55 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:34:25 pm
I think we will .
You were on the Premier League victory parade bus not so long ago.  ;)
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68684 on: Yesterday at 09:38:44 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:36:55 pm
You were on the Premier League victory parade bus not so long ago.  ;)

Still top and the worst we can finish is second.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,024
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68685 on: Yesterday at 09:41:33 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:38:44 pm
Still top and the worst we can finish is second.
Wecome to our World of the last few years.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,370
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68686 on: Yesterday at 09:41:59 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:35:41 pm
You know that we have a pretty high wage bill, right?

We do, but with huge bonuses in case of success. This season our wage bill will drop considerably, compared to last season ...
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68687 on: Yesterday at 09:43:57 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:41:33 pm
Wecome to our World of the last few years.

Its shit but we cant give up. Both of our clubs have a job to do this summer. In an ideal world city will be in league 1 next season and we can have a proper title race. More likely theyll be treble winners and massive odds on to win another title, but we have to keep going.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,370
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68688 on: Yesterday at 09:44:09 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:36:17 pm
It used to be if you miss out on CL now its if you dont win the title. I no longer take predictions of disappointments seriously when it comes to Arteta.

Well, Arteta is finding his level these last few weeks. He is basically another Rodgers, but I am fine with that ...
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68689 on: Yesterday at 10:17:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:44:09 pm
Well, Arteta is finding his level these last few weeks. He is basically another Rodgers, but I am fine with that ...

When did you finish 25 points below a Brendan Rodgers team.
Logged

Offline RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68690 on: Yesterday at 10:22:38 pm »
Just realised the only way Arsenal finish on above 90 points is if they only drop 3 more points in 6 games.

Makes it even worse that we finished second with 97 points and 92 points. Just goes to show the levels of the 2018/19, 2019/20 and 2021/2022 seasons.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,370
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68691 on: Yesterday at 10:22:54 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:17:33 pm
When did you finish 25 points below a Brendan Rodgers team.

First of all, the season isn't over. The way things are going, we will finish 15-20 points behind Arsenal. Roughly the same number of points Wenger finished behind Rodgers in 2014. But you already know this, just still can't admit that Arteta is not that special, just like Rodgers wasn't ...
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68692 on: Yesterday at 10:38:49 pm »
I see City winning the league in match week 36.

Arsenal have given it a good go. Spent a lot of money, backed their man, and will end up falling short, even without the significant challenge of Champions League football at the same time.

Will they come again next season? Young side, good players, and will definitely be up there. But

We will be better. Newcastle will be better. Man Utd will be better. City will still be there. Chelsea, who knows?

So Arsenal might not have this season as a stepping stone to the title. This could be the peak for this side, and they might not go higher than a once only second placed finish, although I do expect them to be top four candidates moving forward.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68693 on: Yesterday at 10:57:14 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:22:54 pm
First of all, the season isn't over. The way things are going, we will finish 15-20 points behind Arsenal. Roughly the same number of points Wenger finished behind Rodgers in 2014. But you already know this, just still can't admit that Arteta is not that special, just like Rodgers wasn't ...

He's in his 3rd full season as a manager, I think it's a bit early to say either way, no??
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,370
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68694 on: Yesterday at 11:04:21 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:57:14 pm
He's in his 3rd full season as a manager, I think it's a bit early to say either way, no??

Rodgers was in his second season when we've had that title challenge. Exciting times, but deep down we knew that he is missing something. I have the same feeling about Arteta. I don't know what it is, but there is something artificial about him. I can never respect him in the way I respected Wenger ...
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,154
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68695 on: Today at 12:07:06 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:19:14 pm
Perhaps not, but both were / are at least willing to come it seems. And there's plenty good players out there if we don't. The likes of Zubimendi, Lavia, Gravenberch, Ugarte, Kocku, Mount, Mc Allister, Madison, Neves, midfielders just off the top off my head linked with moves this summer all good players.

We aren't at a level to attract a Bellingham level talent yet, that I totally agree with.
Were we at the level to sign a Bellogham ? Vvd I'd argue was the biggest name we bought in for our title winning squad. Allison would be the next choice. Yous can bring those in. Two or three and improve your squad players and you can be in the conversation again next season.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68696 on: Today at 03:48:58 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:22:54 pm
First of all, the season isn't over. The way things are going, we will finish 15-20 points behind Arsenal. Roughly the same number of points Wenger finished behind Rodgers in 2014. But you already know this, just still can't admit that Arteta is not that special, just like Rodgers wasn't ...

Rodgers never transformed Liverpool or built a great team, just used the players who were already there to go on a great run. Suarez and gerrard were already world class . You had a collection of individual top players who clicked together going forward , it was more gung ho football than sustainable patterns of play. Our last 3 games have been a bit like that but the rest of the season has been a lot more guardiola (without the billions) and a lot less Rodgers.
This is the tactical side of it.
The factual side of it , is that so many have got it so far wrong about Arteta that theres very little point engaging, because if I call you out on another silly Arteta prediction that goes badly wrong in the future, everyone gets upset.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:55:43 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,868
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68697 on: Today at 05:59:35 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:48:58 am
Rodgers never transformed Liverpool or built a great team, just used the players who were already there to go on a great run. Suarez and gerrard were already world class . You had a collection of individual top players who clicked together going forward , it was more gung ho football than sustainable patterns of play. Our last 3 games have been a bit like that but the rest of the season has been a lot more guardiola (without the billions) and a lot less Rodgers.
This is the tactical side of it.
The factual side of it , is that so many have got it so far wrong about Arteta that theres very little point engaging, because if I call you out on another silly Arteta prediction that goes badly wrong in the future, everyone gets upset.


Some may argue that the "gung ho" football you so eloquently refer to was a result of the fact the defenders were all a bit limited.

The same people may point out that boiling it down to a couple of world class players and a bit of luck could be aimed at the Lego haired one.

No one knows at this point, if this arsenal side do the same or better next season, as I'm sure you're aware, the champions league will bring a different challenge.
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,727
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68698 on: Today at 06:11:35 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:04:21 pm
Rodgers was in his second season when we've had that title challenge. Exciting times, but deep down we knew that he is missing something. I have the same feeling about Arteta. I don't know what it is, but there is something artificial about him. I can never respect him in the way I respected Wenger ...

Revisionism on B-Rodz  hes one of the great modern thinkers when it comes to football and he was never given a fair shake here with FSGs meddling and foisting of players unsuited to his way of playing.

Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,370
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68699 on: Today at 07:19:38 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 06:11:35 am
Revisionism on B-Rodz  hes one of the great modern thinkers when it comes to football and he was never given a fair shake here with FSGs meddling and foisting of players unsuited to his way of playing.

https://www.lfchistory.net/Transfers/ByManager/25/1
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1713 1714 1715 1716 1717 [1718]   Go Up
« previous next »
 